Hermannsburg School seen in a new light

In 2022, the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) received a significant donation of 77 artworks from Darvell M Hutchinson AM, mostly watercolours from the Hermannsburg School of Artists.

While Darvell was known for his 50-year stewardship of the Helen Macpherson Smith Trust (Vic) – and was a former NGV Trustee – this gift of paintings came from his own passion for Hermannsburg watercolours, and captures a collecting zeitgeist in Australia at the time.

To date, they have never been shown in public, but now they are centre stage of a new exhibition that opens today at the NGV (27 October), and places the gift into the broader context of the Hermannsburg school of watercolourists.

Curator of the exhibition, Watercolour Country 100 Works from Hermannsburg, Sophie Gerhard, tells ArtsHub, ‘The Hermannsburg watercolourists do have this is popularity among collectors, particularly of a certain generation. These works were rotated in his home, and he just loved them.’

‘A key part of the exhibition is also the next generation of Hermannsburg painters,’ Gerhard says. ‘I think people are going to be really excited to see some of the contemporary works, and how that legacy has grown in different and fresh ways.’

Among the new works is the recently commissioned three-metre suspended watercolour, Woven in time 2022. It has been created collaboratively by 11 contemporary artist from Iltja Ntjarra Arts Centre, including Mona Lisa Clements, Vanessa Inkamala, Kathy Inkamala, Betty Namatjira and Selma Coulthard. Gerhard says it will be, ‘a real show-stopping moment in the exhibition’.

Part of the collaboration, Vanessa Inkamala says the legacy her ancestors left was ‘very important for us’, adding, ‘They started the landscape painting movement in the previous century; they liked this painting practice, and were happy to paint as a gift and legacy for the next generations. We constantly learn from their images and paintings how our Country looked like in those early days, and how to improve our own practice.’

Albert Namatjira, MacDonnell Ranges at Heavitree Gap c.1950s National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Presented by Esso Australia Pty Ltd, 2018 © Namatjira Legacy Trust/Licensed by Copyright Agency, Australia. Image: NGV.

What is the Hermannsburg School?

The Hermannsburg School of Painters refers to the group of artists who followed after Albert Namatjira (1902-1959) – as well as significant figures from key artistic families, such as the Inkamala, Pareroultja and Raberaba families – and whose watercolour paintings became popular in the mid 20th century for a broader Australian and international audience. They are considered one of the first successful economic models for Aboriginal communities through art production.

The paintings are generally characterised by soft hues against vivid reds of the Central Desert, and celebrate the beauty of the West MacDonnell Ranges/Tjoritja. They often also feature the ghost gum, which is a sacred part of Western Arrernte mythology. Today, three generations of watercolour artists have emerged from the original Hermannsburg group.

There was a moment in the past when Hermannsburg paintings were considered “chocolate box art”, or kitsch commercialism. That opinion has changed in recent years, and this exhibition aims to strengthen those conversations, and its deeper legacy.

Gerhard explains: ‘That was a popular understanding of the watercolour movement a few decades ago, and that thinking stems from how Albert was seen as the model of “successful cultural assimilation”. When Albert’s work started appearing, literally, on chocolate boxes and on calendars, there was this paradox between how First Nations people were presenting Country – and its scared knowledge – and the non-Indigenous audience lapping it up at the time. An effort wasn’t being made to understand and appreciate First Nations art in the same way it is today.

Gerhard continues: ‘We love Albert’s work because it is accessible, but these are also depictions executed by people who know the Country intimately. And so they’re not just pretty pictures. They’re completely luminous, sacred and spectacular, and I hope that we’ve put that across in the exhibition.’

Another interesting edge of history in this exhibition is the inclusion of work by Cordula Ebatarinja, one of the only women from Albert Namatjira’s generation to have a successful career. ‘There was a couple of other women who were also working at the time, but Cordula is definitely considered the first woman to have a career as an artist in that generation,’ says Gerhard. ‘She marketed herself, she had this fantastic output of works – she was featured in Women’s Weekly, I think they called her the female Namatjira, and Prince Philip bought one of her works. She was taught by her husband and really just thrived as an artist at the time. We’ve got four works by her in the exhibition.’

Today, woman artists working in the tradition, such as Mona Lisa Clements, Lenie Namatjira, Ivy Pareroultja, Hilary Wirri, Benita Clements and Clara Inkamala, among others, continue her legacy.

Gerhard has curated the exhibition alert to kin and bloodlines, ‘so all family members are shown alongside one another in the exhibition, as another way of showing the continued legacy of the movement,’ she explains.

Benita Clements, West McDonalds Ranges 2016 National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. Purchased NGV Foundation, 2018 © Benita Clements, courtesy of Iltja Ntjarra Art Centre. Image: NGV.

Contemporary shake-up

While the first story within this exhibition is the legacy of Darvell’s gift, the second is the intergenerational legacy of the artists themselves. Where the exhibition gets interesting, is that it features contemporary works by more than 40 Arrernte/Western Arrernte and Kemarre/Loritja artists working at Hermannsburg from the 1930s up to the present day.

‘We wanted to show the ways that contemporary artists working in the Northern Territory are using this passed down intergenerational knowledge and skill set, but also modernising it and bringing their own stories to it,’ Gerhard tells ArtsHub. ‘A lot of these works now have underlying politicised messages. For example, there’s a fantastic work by Lenie Namatjira and it says on the work “20-year waiting list”. On the back of the painting she writes about her uncle Albert Namatjira who was waiting for a house, and that she is still waiting for a house. It’s showing that there’s this long legacy that’s still living on, but in really contemporary and dynamic ways.’

Gerhard says this awareness is something that the Gallery is working hard to highlight across all of its programming.

‘We’re really trying to show throughout the entirety of NGV Australia now, the contemporary nature of First Nations art practice in Australia. And even though this movement, in particular, is one that is steeped in history and this legacy of Namatjira, it’s still thriving today.’

While this exhibition focuses purely on watercolours, it also very deliberately nods to the ways in which First Nations artistic practices have spiralled out from that point of origin. Gerhard says, ‘That’s something that we’re trying to do with the collaboration with artists from Iltja Ntjarra Arts Centre in Alice Springs. They’re not only working in watercolours; they’re working in fashion, they’re working in found objects. So we’ve really tried to harness their creativity and have their voice throughout the exhibition to show this lasting legacy is still thriving.’

QR (quick response) codes are dotted throughout the exhibition, which viewers can use to access explanations of the artworks by the artists, who also share how they have been influenced by their forebears from the Hermannsburg School. ‘I just to make sure that their voices are, literally, heard in every room of the show,’ says Gerhard.

Watercolour Country: 100 works from Hermannsburg is showing at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia from 27 October 2023 – 14 April 2024. It is a free exhibition.

Some artists will be in the Gallery this weekend, presenting public programs.

Origins of the Hermannsburg School

Founded by Lutheran missionaries in 1877, the community of Hermannsburg is located 125 kilometres west of Alice Springs and was originally called the Finke River Mission. Travelling white artists Rex Battarbee and John Gardner visited Hermannsburg in 1934, when Albert Namatjira was introduced to a Western-style of painting. Namatjira’s first exhibition, in Melbourne in 1938, was a sell-out.

An ongoing copyright agreement over Namatjira’s work has been negotiated in the courts for several decades. The artists who set up the Namatjira Legacy Trust, to pursue this legal claim, are featured in the exhibition, while a documentary produced on the copyright project – which the Trust put together – is showing at all times throughout the exhibition.

Today, Hermannsburg is also well-known for its potters, particularly its women.

Director NGV, Tony Ellwood AM, concludes that Hermannsburg watercolours have ‘radically transformed the NGV’s holdings of works by the Hermannsburg School into one of the great strengths of our Australian First Nations art and design collection’.