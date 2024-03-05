Her Work: highlighting women’s achievements this International Women’s Day

Anticipating International Women’s Day (IWD) this Friday 8 March, the Woolloongabba Art Gallery is presenting Her Work, an exhibition featuring five Brisbane artists responding to the 2024 IWD theme ‘Inspiring Inclusion’. By leaning on their diverse community connections, the artists explore women’s agency within contemporary Australian society.

Her Work presents multiple approaches to the theme, from examining personal agency, to celebrating achievements.

Mélina Celik

Celik’s ceramics take inspiration from shapes, mammalian species and Celik’s own memories. The hand-built and wheel-thrown pieces, which use 3D modelling and statistical techniques, attempt to challenge common notions about the craft.

‘Yavrum’, stoneware clay sculpture, Mélina Celik. Photo: Woolloongabba Art Gallery.

Natasha Narain

‘I do believe in finding answers instead of staying in the space of victimhood,’ Narain says.

Using the exhibition to explore her personal and cultural memories, Narain takes cues from Kantha quilts in her mixed media pieces. This also serves as a medium for Narain to honour her maternal ancestors.

Her contribution to Her Work is titled ‘And after a cuppa, she Rose’, which was a phrase she heard growing up as a member of an Indian defence force family. Narain further nods to the phrase by seeking to celebrate the restorative power of a cup of tea.

‘And after a cuppa, she Rose’, mixed media on canvas, Natasha Narain. Photo: Woolloongabba Art Gallery.

Sara Nejad

Nejad’s artwork emphasises her experience of “living in transition” and the associated emotional conflict that arises. Engaging in painting, pyrography and installation techniques allows for themes of memory and place to be fleshed out.

Jeanette Stok

Using sculpture techniques to explore memories and everyday experiences, Stok takes a keen interest in how repetitive behaviour leads to knowledge, identity and heritage.

Pamela See (Xue Mei-Ling)

See challenges misconceptions that Chinese Australians did not contribute to society, by honouring Phyllis Anguey, a Royal Australian Air Force nurse, who transported military personnel during World War II.

‘Phyllis Anguey’ (2024), handcut acid free papers, Pamela See. Photo: Woolloongabba Art Gallery.

‘People seem to forget that, despite the White Australia Policy, Chinese Australians served for our country,’ she says.

See creates paper-cut portraits to celebrate Anguey’s contributions and achievements. Her style combines Foshan paper-cutting and portraiture techniques of Europe and North America.

Her Work is on display from 6-16 March 2024 at the Woolloongabba Art Gallery in Queensland.