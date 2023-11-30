News

Hands on the art please

Artist and designer Lucy Simpson offers an experience of Country for gallery-goers living with disability, in a new sensorial installation.
30 Nov 2023
Gina Fairley
Lucy Simpson. Image is a young woman sitting cross legged in between two screens filled with foliage. There is a possum cloak over her legs.

Lucy Simpson with her MCA Bella Room installation, 2023. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

To coincide with the International Day of People with Disability (Sunday 3 December), the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Australia has unveiled a new installation by Yuwaalaraay wirringgaa artist and designer, Lucy Simpson.

Titled Holding Ground, Simpson’s immersive artwork is the tenth iteration of the ongoing Jackson Bella Room Commission series, and it invites gallery-goers to have a sensorial experience of Country.

Upon the unveiling of her work this week, Simpson said, ‘[It] speaks to a need that we all share to create time and space to connect to Country, to hold and protect, and to tune into its natural rhythms, energies and flow.’

The Commission was established in 1993 and, in 2023 alone, the Bella Room has delivered 93 Access Programs to 2280 participants. Simpson is the first First Nations artist to produce an artwork for the program.

Other Bella Room commissioned artists include: Fayen d’Evie (2021), Liam Benson (2019), Lara Merrett (2018), Kate Beynon (2017), Kathy Temin (2016), David Capra (2015), Barbara Cleveland (2014), Hiromi Tango (2013) and Emily Floyd (2012).

Lucy Simpson ‘Holding Ground’, installation view MCA Bella Room installation, 2023. Photo: Jacquie Manning.

More on Simpson’s ‘Holding Ground’

Simpson’s practice is inspired by our relationship to Country across time. It is not surprising then, that walking into her new installation Holding Ground, viewers are enveloped in warm, earthy tones. That rich iron-red colour of Country defines every surface of the room.

Around the walls, hand-carved wooden shelves mimic a flowing river and display materials from nature – porcelain slip-cast emu eggs, 3D-printed kurrajong seed pods made of barley husks and recycled glass castings of mussel shells in coolamons. Visitors to the Bella Room are encouraged to pick them up, and enjoy their varying tactile qualities.

Central within the space, is a collection of large river stones that offer visitors a place to park themselves for a while and reflect. Simpson says they are intended to evoke the freshwater rivers and lakes of her Yuwaalaraay Country in north-west NSW.

Overhead is a canopy made from hand-harvested lomandra – a type of native river grass. And completing the installation is a soundscape of sounds from nature and songs in language by Simpson’s sister, the composer and musician Nardi Simpson.

Simpson says her intention was to slow people down, and to allow them to connect with the energies of nature. Aiding this experience is a video, which she describes as ‘a portal to the inland floodplains, lakes and rivers of Dharriwaa/Narran Lakes,’ showing a landscape full of bird life with the breaking of the drought.

Free open weekend access-based program

The MCA is delivering a weekend of free art-making activities with the artist, and the MCA’s team of artist educators specialising in Auslan and Audio Description in celebration of International Day of People with Disability.

There will be art-making activities in the Creative Studios, opportunities for tactile and sensory experiences, quiet spaces and a special artist-led workshop by Simpson. Activities are free, but some events are ticketed due to numbers.

Holding Ground by Lucy Simpson will remain on show for a 12-month period.

For more on the MCA’s Disability Access Programming.

The Jackson Bella Room is located in the Museum’s National Centre for Creative Learning (NCCL) and is a dedicated free space for people with disability or access requirements to experience contemporary art through sensory engagement. It was made possible through the generosity of MCA patrons, the late Dr Edward Jackson AM and Cynthia Jackson AM, and their family, in memory of their late daughter Belinda.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

