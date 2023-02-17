Fringe festivals power ahead across three states

Responding to the annual influx of mainland tourists into Hobart each winter, a new Tasmanian festival called Dark Fringe will be held for the first time this June.

Another new Fringe – in the small coastal town of Flinders, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula – is having its inaugural outing this week.

Meanwhile, Australia’s largest annual arts event, the Adelaide Fringe, opens in the South Australian capital today and is expecting a huge number of cultural tourists in addition to the hundreds of artists it attracts every year.

What is Dark Fringe?

Dark Fringe, intended to run from 9-25 June 2023, is the latest Fringe festival to be held in Hobart. An earlier Hobart Fringe ceased activity in 2009 (in large part due to burnout among its volunteer staff and board, as well as additional pressures from better-resourced festivals) while the more recent but short-lived Fringe at the Edge of the World appears to have been a victim of COVID-19.

David Male, one of the founders of Dark Fringe, tells ArtsHub that the new festival is driven by two main catalysts, ‘one from an audience point of view, and one from a creative point of view’.

He continues: ‘With Dark Mofo, particularly pre-pandemic and then again last year, there are many people who come down from interstate – mainly eastern seaboard Melbourne to Brisbane. The data says around 25,000 people each festival come from interstate, depending on the year – sometimes a little more – and very often they can’t get tickets to everything they want to see. So there’s a level of frustration there.

‘So often people find they can’t get tickets to the shows that they want, but they’ve booked accommodation for a long weekend or even longer. And so from the demand point of view, we can offer other very cool things to attend – for visitors and locals alike,’ he says.

Male also cites the demand from local artists, including both performers and visual artists, saying he is both pleased and surprised by the response to the publication of an article about Dark Fringe and its call for participants in Hobart’s daily newsletter The Mercury this week.

‘After the article was published in The Mercury … we have even been approached by people who are artists who work full-time for Mona [Museum of Old and New Art] saying, “We would love to be involved; we have this work that we would love to have included as one listing in a Dark Fringe.” So there’s a surprising groundswell that we didn’t expect,’ Male says.

Current plans for Dark Fringe are being driven by Male and collaborator Sabio Evans, whose work Emergency Dollhouse is the first production confirmed for the festival. It will be the piece’s world premiere after a planned staging at Dark Mofo was cancelled.

Male says they have already consulted with Hobart City Council, which has offered venues, communication and publicity support, and equipment and liaison; they have also approached Arts Tasmania and Events Tasmania, as well as Hobart’s largest commercial property managers.

The next step is attract artists. ‘We’re looking for people who want to participate in the initial Fringe, which we want to be organic and to gradually grow from year to year. We’re not imagining miracles will occur in the first year,’ Male says.

‘The mandatory thing we will require is insurance. But beyond that, the people have to be entrepreneurial. Hobart is such a grassroots city in many ways … it’s the kind of city where things can happen in perhaps a more agile way than Edinburgh, Perth and Adelaide, at this point in time at least.’

A scene from the development of ‘Emergency Dollhouse’ for Dark Fringe. Photo: Sabio and Male.

Nor does he see a clash occurring with other fringe festivals in Australia. ‘There are no other fringes or anything like a fringe happening in that time window in June in Australia. The closest would be Darwin Fringe, which is in July. And I personally have friends from Tasmania who are travelling to Darwin and performing at the Darwin Fringe, so why not the other way around?’

Interested participants can contact Dark Fringe via its Instagram page and Twitter, with the Festival’s website coming soon.

As for plans for the future, Male adds: ‘Anything is better than the status quo. There is a critical mass of talent in different art forms here to make it an interesting Fringe. We don’t know how the first one is going to turn out, but you’ve got to start somewhere.’

Welcome to Flinders Fringe

The latest addition to the Fringe Festival calendar is Flinders Fringe, which opened last night (Thursday 16 February) and closes this Sunday.

Held in the village of Flinders on the Mornington Peninsula, a one-hour-and-25-minute drive (100 kilometres) south of Melbourne, the Flinders Fringe Festival is a creative response to the challenges of COVID, and is intended to provide a supportive platform for local artisans and performers, while also reinvigorating the area.

The festival’s Artistic Director Melissa Jackson says: ‘It was really about reinvigorating the creative arts space down here on the Mornington Peninsula, particularly in Flinders, because we’re at the furthest peak [of the Peninsula] and we don’t get a lot of live music down here. We do get some, but it tends to be more classical or folk. So we wanted to put something in the middle of those two genres, not to compete with other things that are already here, but also visual arts as well.

‘We looked at a cabaret festival initially and then we decided to go Fringe because we thought it would allow us more diversity across a number of genres,’ Jackson explains.

Festival highlights include a broad selection of immersive, interactive and educational activities, including a community choir workshop, live jazz inspired by the changing tides of Bass Strait and Western Port Bay, a literary brunch with poet Lisa Gorton, giant puppets, cabaret, nature walks and more.

Festival convener Claire Thorn adds that the plan was to start small, in order to limit any risk in holding the event.

‘We decided to stay relatively small and safe,’ she explains. ‘We thought that we would perhaps have maybe 10 events; we’ve now got nearly 50 events.’

One of the biggest challenges initially was to gain public liability insurance for the Flinders Fringe.

‘We had a couple of generous local people who tipped in some money for the public liability insurance because that seems to be the critical factor. You can’t apply for any grants unless you’ve got about $5000 worth of public liability insurance. We would have raised the funds but at least that gave us a bit of a kick-start, and [since then] we’ve been pretty measured. We’ve had some big ideas, but we’ve tried to apply a fairly strict risk management process to each of them without taking away the fun,’ Thorn says.

Elsewhere in the program, visitors and locals alike will be able to browse an exhibition of works by local artists while the Festival concludes with a community sing-along and picnic.

Local venues have been essential to putting on the Festival’s first iteration, Thorn adds.

‘We’re using the church, the church grounds and the church hall. We’ve got 13 separate venues … including the beach. The Flinders Hotel has been extremely supportive and we’ve been using their venue for our fundraising … and also the golf club, the bowls club, a local art studio. They’re all small scale events. Of course we would love something much bigger – it would be fantastic to have the Spiegeltent or another large-scale circus tent as well, but I think it’s just me being extremely cautious and ensuring that all our events are contained, manageable and that we’re able to sell the tickets we need to sell,’ she says.

Welcome to Adelaide

While the Flinders Fringe is starting small, the cultural titan that is Adelaide opens this weekend, featuring 1280 shows on sale across the state.

‘We have around 6000 artists descending on Adelaide for Fringe, which absolutely transforms Adelaide into a Festival wonderland for the whole month. There’s no other time of the year and no other city in Australia that can compare to that, where you’ve got artists being able to meet up with each other day and night to share their stories and start new collaborations,’ says Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall.

Opening weekend headliners include the world-renowned SILENCE!, a massive pyrotechnic, fireworks and percussion spectacle by French performance artists, Les Commandos Percu in Tarntanya/Elder Park, the popular Fringe Hubs Gluttony and The Garden, joined by new venues Fool’s Paradise at Victoria Square, a new micro-hub at the Migration Museum, the return of the Wonderland Spiegeltent to Hindmarsh Square and the 20th season of Fringe works at Holden Street Theatres – offering a broad range of local, interstate and international productions.

Croall says, ‘This Fringe is one to get excited for. We’ve seen creatives and the arts industry come to the table in 2023 like never before, with the emergence of new hub venues across the city and the return of our international artists now that borders have reopened.’

While Adelaide Fringe hopes to sell a million tickets this year, Croall stresses that such sales are ‘not an exercise in beating our chests around the number of tickets we sell’. Instead, it’s to benefit the many artists who participate in the Fringe each year.

‘What we want to do is make sure that there are as many bums on seats as possible, filling every single performance, because there are tens of thousands of performances over the month, and we’re trying to make sure that the maximum number of people get to see the shows. And that’s because the artists only earn the box office.

‘Our box office is around about $20 million a year, which gets paid out to the artists and venues, so if we can crack a million tickets this year, we just know that means that most artists in the Adelaide Fringe have had the best financial experience, as well as an artistic experience and a career opportunity as well,’ she concludes.

The inaugural Flinders Fringe Festival on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula runs from 17-19 February. Hobart’s Dark Fringe will run from 9-25 June 2023, and Adelaide Fringe opens today (17 February) and runs until 19 March 2023.