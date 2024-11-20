Footscray Community Arts welcomes long-awaited outdoor upgrade to open in 2025

Footscray Community Arts is heralding its 50th anniversary with a significant $8.7 million redevelopment that involves a new multi-use outdoor performance space and landscaping works.

The community-beloved organisation will have improved disability and mobility access, a year-round weatherproof outdoor venue and new planting, as well as the integration of artwork by Yorta Yorta, Wurundjeri and Wiradjuri visual artist, Moorina Bonini.

Once the works are completed, Footscray Community Arts will be able to host outdoor music events, cultural ceremonies, performances, talks and workshops.

MGS Architects and Simone Bliss Landscape Architects (SBLA) have been charged with the design, with leadership from Footscray Community Arts’ Indigenous Advisory Group.

Indicative render of outdoor performance space and accessible path. Image: Supplied.

Footscray’s population is predicted to grow by 179% and by 101% in the adjacent suburb of Maribyrnong in the next 25 years. These infrastructure developments seek to address current strains on the precinct, including poor disability access, obstacles to year-round activation, venue capacity and limited commercial opportunities.

Footscray Community Arts’ last major upgrade was in 2011, and its visitation grew by 24% in 2019.

The founding of Footscray Community Arts Centre was grounded in community, and this will continue to be its main mission in the future.

”As Melbourne’s west grows, so does Footscray Community Arts. This architecturally designed outdoor performance space will allow us continue our 50-year legacy of supporting communities to connect through creativity,” says Artistic Director and CEO, Daniel Santangeli.

Redevelopment is due for completion in late 2025 while the riverside lawns will be closed to the general public from this month until then.