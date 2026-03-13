First Nations ceramics exhibition Of This Earth starts national tour in Cairns

The National Gallery of Australia’s latest touring exhibition – Of This Earth: Transforming Culture and Country through First Nations Ceramics – has launched in regional Queensland.

Of This Earth celebrates the breadth of First Nations ceramic practice across Australia, highlighting cultural continuity and contemporary artistic expression through works of art drawn from the national collection.

The National Gallery Touring Exhibition brings together more than 29 key works by 28 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to showcase the diverse techniques, narratives and innovations that define the continually evolving medium of clay.

From 14 March 2026, audiences to Cairns Art Gallery will be able to experience works of art by Thancoupie (Dhaynagwidh/Thaynakwith people), Billy Bain (Dharug people), Nicole Foreshew (Wiradjuri people) and Janet Fieldhouse (Kalaw Lagaw Ya/Meriam Mir peoples) among many others.

Following its display in Cairns, the exhibition will travel to Bay Discovery Centre and Unley Museum and Galleries in South Australia, the Hawkesbury Regional Gallery and Museum of Art and Culture, yapang, in New South Wales and Yarra Ranges Regional Gallery and Swan Hill Regional Gallery in Victoria.

Of This Earth highlights the enduring use of clay by First Nations people from centuries-long cultural practice to modern influences and its impact in contemporary art.

The innovative and playful works in the exhibition share stories about culture, Country, Community, ceremony, Ancestors, everyday life and imagination.

Tina Baum, Gulumirrgin (Larrakia)/Wardaman/Karajarri peoples, Head Curator, First Nations Art, National Gallery said: ‘Of This Earth brings together remarkable ceramics by significant First Nations artists from across Australia.

‘Bold and expressive, these works offer audiences a compelling encounter with contemporary First Nations art.’

Dr Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery, said: ‘The National Gallery is proud to share Of This Earth with communities around the country. The exhibition highlights the power and imagination of First Nations artists, who continue to transform tradition through contemporary practice.

‘As this exhibition travels across the country over the next three years, it will connect regional audiences with the richness and diversity of First Nations ceramics held in the national collection.’

Of This Earth is a National Gallery Touring Exhibition supported by the Australian Government through Visions of Australia and National Gallery First Nations Arts Partner Wesfarmers Arts.

