News

 > News

First Nations ceramics exhibition Of This Earth starts national tour in Cairns

Of This Earth features works by 28 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to showcase diverse techniques, narratives and innovations.
13 Mar 2026 10:19
ArtsHub
Image: Billy Bain, Dharug people, Dog Walker (Plan B), 2023, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, purchased 2024 © Billy Bain.

Visual Arts

Image: Billy Bain, Dharug people, Dog Walker (Plan B), 2023, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, purchased 2024 © Billy Bain.

Share Icon

The National Gallery of Australia’s latest touring exhibition – Of This Earth: Transforming Culture and Country through First Nations Ceramics – has launched in regional Queensland.

Of This Earth celebrates the breadth of First Nations ceramic practice across Australia, highlighting cultural continuity and contemporary artistic expression through works of art drawn from the national collection.

The National Gallery Touring Exhibition brings together more than 29 key works by 28 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to showcase the diverse techniques, narratives and innovations that define the continually evolving medium of clay.

From 14 March 2026, audiences to Cairns Art Gallery will be able to experience works of art by Thancoupie (Dhaynagwidh/Thaynakwith people), Billy Bain (Dharug people), Nicole Foreshew (Wiradjuri people) and Janet Fieldhouse (Kalaw Lagaw Ya/Meriam Mir peoples) among many others.

Following its display in Cairns, the exhibition will travel to Bay Discovery Centre and Unley Museum and Galleries in South Australia, the Hawkesbury Regional Gallery and Museum of Art and Culture, yapang, in New South Wales and Yarra Ranges Regional Gallery and Swan Hill Regional Gallery in Victoria.

Of This Earth highlights the enduring use of clay by First Nations people from centuries-long cultural practice to modern influences and its impact in contemporary art.

The innovative and playful works in the exhibition share stories about culture, Country, Community, ceremony, Ancestors, everyday life and imagination.

Tina Baum, Gulumirrgin (Larrakia)/Wardaman/Karajarri peoples, Head Curator, First Nations Art, National Gallery said: ‘Of This Earth brings together remarkable ceramics by significant First Nations artists from across Australia.

‘Bold and expressive, these works offer audiences a compelling encounter with contemporary First Nations art.’

Dr Nick Mitzevich, Director, National Gallery, said: ‘The National Gallery is proud to share Of This Earth with communities around the country. The exhibition highlights the power and imagination of First Nations artists, who continue to transform tradition through contemporary practice.

‘As this exhibition travels across the country over the next three years, it will connect regional audiences with the richness and diversity of First Nations ceramics held in the national collection.’

Of This Earth is a National Gallery Touring Exhibition supported by the Australian Government through Visions of Australia and National Gallery First Nations Arts Partner Wesfarmers Arts.

Find out more about the Of This Earth touring exhibition.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Installation view, 25th Biennale of Sydney: Rememory, Chau Chak Wing Museum, showing Benjamin Work’s PÁPAAKI at front and Khalil Rabah’s Common Threads at rear.
Reviews

Biennale of Sydney review: a world, and an organisation, in decline

This Biennale of Sydney feels less like a single exhibition than a constellation of scattered fragments losing its capacity to…

Gina Fairley
Michael Cook, Bidjara people, Majority Rule (Tunnel), 2014. Image: © Michael Cook.
News

Rising Voices: Contemporary Art from Asia, Australia and the Pacific to open at the V&A

Work by Australian artists, including Naomi Hobson and Michael Cook, will feature at the Rising Voices exhibition in May.

ArtsHub
Installation view, Iconic Loved Unexpected, Newcastle Art Gallery. Photo: Matt Carbone, Courtesy: the artists.
Reviews

Iconic Loved Unexpected review: Newcastle Art Gallery reopens with scale and sparkle

With a celebratory street party attached, the exhibition Iconic Loved Unexpected is a homerun showcase for the recently refurbished Newcastle…

Will Winter
Installation view, Manifest Destiny, Adelaide Festival 2026. Photo: Gina Fairley.
Reviews

Manifest Destiny review: Alex Frayne's photographic roadtrip through a national crisis

Poverty porn, fly-in voyeurism or reality beyond the Netflix filter? Photographer Alex Frayne makes us question America’s decay in real…

Gina Fairley
Jumaadi, Upside-Down Garden, 2025. Courtesy the artist and Lendlease. Image: Mark Pokorny.
Features

Upside-Down Garden by Jumaadi turns corporate Sydney on its head

The first large-scale public artwork from Indonesian-Australian artist Jumaadi flips the city’s built and natural environment upside-down.

Thomas Sargeant
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login