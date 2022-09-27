First documented work of Rover Thomas unearthed

Celebrated Wangkajunga and Kukatja artist, Rover Thomas (1926 – 1998) was known for his passion for painting and his ability to translate Country into a unique visual language.

Today, a rare find of the artist’s first documented work has resurfaced from the Estate of South Australian fine art dealer and collector Duncan Kentish.

An avid collector of Aboriginal Art, Kentish settled in the Fitzroy Crossing region of Western Australia in the late 1980s and supported local artists. He purchased the painting in 1987 while travelling through Warmun with another artist, Jarinyanu David Downs.

Greer Adams, Aboriginal Art consultant who manages the Kentish collection, said the early exemplar shows Thomas ’telling a story from his days as a stockman on Texas Downs.

’The painting shows Barawooban Hill, where a big hole forms a natural kangaroo trap. It is depicted as the distinctive bulging teardrop shape that encloses the kangaroo.’

The work measuring 94cm by 122cm painted in ochre on board, was authenticated by Dr Suzanne Spunner. Spunner identified the piece as a lost Rover Thomas painting displayed in the Wungkul community store in Warmun (Turkey Creek) late 1983.

Spunner had previously seen a photograph of the work, but had been unable to confirm the painting as an early Thomas until now.

‘Mention of this work, the first Rover Thomas nailed to the wall of the Warmun community store, had been made from time to time, but the painting itself had not been located, and it seemed possible witnesses were confusing similar works, and different years,’ said Spunner.

‘But as soon as I saw this painting I recognised it immediately – this was the first documented Rover Thomas,’ she continued.

Adams told ArtsHub: ‘Thomas has painted kangaroos before but it’s this naturalistic style, and the way it consumes the entire composition [that makes it special]. It’s got this commanding presence, much like the great man himself.’

The work has been sitting in Kentish’s collection for the past 35 years and will now enter the private collection of someone who will be ’a very worthy custodian’ to the work, said Adams. The price of the work is undisclosed.

Earlier this year the National Museum of Australia acquired what was described as ‘one of Thomas’ most significant pieces,’ abanunga aka Goorialla (The Rainbow Serpent) (1996) – a work which spanned 2.7 metres by 1.8 metres – at $1.2M.

And just like any pillar piece from an artist’s career, Adams is hopeful that one day the public will be able to view this significant discovery.

’Even here, in his very first known work, we can see the way in which Rover Thomas could distill events into deceptively simple, expressive and evocative images,’ said Adams.

‘To view this work, is to see the beginning of an incredible artistic legacy,’ she added.