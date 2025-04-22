Feeling the pressure, AMaGA places its annual conference on pause

Leading into the Easter break, the peak organisation, the Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA) shared a special bulletin with its members and subscribers announcing that its annual conference will not go ahead in 2025. It had been scheduled for October.

National Director and CEO of AMaGA, Katie Russell said in that formal statement: “This decision has been shaped by a number of resourcing factors, but most importantly by a recognition that the current cost of attending the conference is prohibitive to many of our members. This will be the most important factor in our rethinking of the conference model.”

Russell continues to ArtsHub: “We’re viewing this as a break – definitely not a cancellation. Our plan is to resume the AMaGA Conference and the national Museums and Galleries Awards (AMaGAs) – both much beloved annual stalwarts – in 2026.

Limited resources biting deep

With the cost of living shaping up to be the determining factor of our imminent Federal Election, a lot is in flux at the moment – in terms of how we engage socially, and where we choose to spend. While AMaGA says the reason to pause is not purely economic, it does nevertheless impact the sector.

Russell explains: “Each organisational and individual member has their own unique contextual challenges that inform whether there’s capacity to send staff or volunteers to the conference (or to self-fund attendance).” She adds, “However, it’s important to clarify that government support for the conference itself has not been reduced.”

She continues: “The sector advocacy work is critical at this time with the Federal Election (and the pending AMaGA governance transition), so we’re keen to create opportunities for our members to speak directly to local candidates about the sectoral issues that matter to them in their communities.”

This pause is first a rethink

Importantly, 2025 is also an AMaGA National Council election year. This pause will allow incoming Council members to take stock and have meaningful input into the future format and scale of both the Conference and the AMaGAs — helping to shape events that are more sustainable, inclusive and impactful for the years ahead.

Russell adds to ArtsHub: “This [pause] allows us space to re-evaluate the format and scale of these events to better meet the needs of our members and the sector. I also think it’s important to acknowledge that to maintain the status quo out of habit would be a disservice to the sector, given their keen awareness and engagement in the many new modes of gathering (both in real life and online) that have emerged in recent years.”

She continues: “Relevant content and engaging speakers are not lacking in our field… We are blessed with so many creative and innovative practitioners! So we see this break as an opportunity to make the conference more accessible and affordable in tricky times.”

Positive work still being done by AMaGA

“One positive aspect,” says Russell, “is our commitment to enhancing member services and professional development opportunities during this pause.

“We’re focusing on increasing access to learning, leadership and skill-building opportunities, as well as amplifying the voice and value of museums and galleries through advocacy.”

Reports such as the ‘Belong, Trust, Connect‘ analysis by A New Approach and the Visual Arts Work research “provide valuable insights,” adds Russell. “These reports highlight the significant role that cultural and creative engagement plays in fostering social cohesion, community connection and economic sustainability.

“Taking a break from the conference juggernaut is an opportunity to reimagine and innovate, ensuring that when we bring the whole sector together again in 2026, we connect museum and gallery people with big ideas, practical strategies and their future collaborators… I’m excited about that!” says Russell.

Read: Shortfall in incomes draining visual arts sector, says new report

In the media statement, Russell concluded: “While we acknowledge this change may be disappointing, we’re also energised by the opportunity to reimagine what our national events can and should be.”

Note: Article amended after publication to correct ascribe quotes to Katie Russell.