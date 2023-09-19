‘Everybody Had a Name’: Holocaust Museum to reopen

Following a three-year rebuild and redevelopment, the Melbourne Holocaust Museum (MHM) will welcome the public to two museums in its new facility this November.

The facility is the result of a 10-year design and planning phase led by Kerstin Thompson Architects, which also designed the multi award-winning new Bundanon Art Museum and The Bridge for Creative Learning that opened last year. MHM’s architecture is among the winners for the 2023 Victorian Architecture Awards in the category of Public Architecture. Inside MHM’s two museums at 13-15 Selwyn Street, in the inner Melbourne suburb of Elsternwick – including one tailored for younger audiences – are immersive VR (virtual reality) testimony experiences and a special memorial place.

Founded by Holocaust survivors in 1984, MHM is dedicated to the education of Holocaust history, as well as combating antisemitism, racism and prejudice.

What’s inside the new Melbourne Holocaust Museum

MHM CEO Jayne Josem tells ArtsHub: ‘Inside the MHM visitors will be able to experience two very different exhibitions within the museum, as well as a unique immersive survivor testimony delivered via VR headsets. The building itself, designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects, with its warm wooden interiors, areas to sit and think, as well as mirrors to encourage self-reflection, provides a calming balance to some of the difficult content to be encountered within the exhibitions.’

The core exhibition, Everybody Had a Name: a History of the Holocaust will present a chronological overview through artefacts, documents, photographs, multimedia and artworks. A special museum trail takes visitors through the testimony of one of six survivors through an interactive postcard. Together, these elements ‘continuously tell the macro history while zooming in to the microhistory – the stories of individuals who lived through this nightmare,’ continues Josem.

‘The exhibition also invites visitors to consider their own role in the world today, because so much of what is presented will resonate with them, and provoke them to consider the moral dilemmas people were faced with then – challenges that remain relevant.’

In the museum space dedicated to children and teens, Hidden: Seven Children Saved provides a 45-minute experience designed for ages 10-14, but with a broad appeal. It centres the lives of seven child survivors who hid during the war with help from non-Jews and later migrated to Melbourne. Josem explains: ‘There is a theatrical element in the combination of beautiful set designs and powerful multimedia, working together to recount eyewitness stories that remind the visitor of the importance of kindness, fairness, bravery, resilience and hope, among other qualities.

‘Finally, Szaja Chaskiel’s eyewitness story Walk with Me was filmed in Poland and Germany, with a 360-degree camera, so that viewers can not only hear his testimony, but also see the places in which these events took place. From his former home in Wieluń, Poland to the Łódź Ghetto train station, to Auschwitz and Buchenwald camps, viewers can explore the terrain as Szaja describes what happened to him,’ says Josem.

‘His story ends in Melbourne, Australia, where his resilience shines through as he sits outside Luna Park, recalling when he met his wife. It ends with him singing a Yiddish song to his great-grandchild, surrounded by his family. This film is recommended for 15+ as the content is challenging.’

Despite the trauma of those who have lived through the Holocaust and the heaviness of the subject, these experiences are designed to be ‘ultimately uplifting and inspiring’. Josem continues: ‘The overall message is about humanity and human kindness and dignity in the face of adversity, and the onus on each of us to take responsibility in the world today, so that when we see injustice happening or starting to happen, we consider, “What can we do?” This is an important place for all to visit.’

A transformative chapter

In making the reopening announcement, Josem also unveiled that she will be stepping down from the CEO role after 22 years devoted to MHM. She will continue to lead the team in 2024 while the Museum begins its search for new leadership in its next chapter.

Josem said in the media release: ‘It’s been a great privilege. I’m proud to say the Museum redevelopment is (almost) finished, and what we have achieved here is immense. My passion is for storytelling for change and this Museum will be a great vehicle to amplify the voices and messages of Holocaust survivors to a new generation.’

MHM Board co-President, Sue Hampel OAM added: ‘Among Jayne’s achievements are being recognised by her museum peers in 2022 for excellence (AMaGA Victoria Award for Excellence [paid staff]), as well as receiving an award for our earlier permanent Holocaust exhibition. Jayne has curated a dozen exhibitions, including being the lead curator on the new Holocaust exhibition about to open to the public.

‘We have loved working with her at the helm and completely understand her decision – the last five years as CEO have been enormous with the redevelopment project. We are so proud of Jayne’s efforts in transforming and leading the team to deliver this world-class facility. We can’t wait to open the doors to the public in November,’ concluded Hampel.