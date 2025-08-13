Eddie Izzard: UK comedian announces 2025 Australian tour

British comedian Eddie Izzard has announced a tour of all mainland states – Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT miss out – in November and December this year.

Eddie Izzard – The Remix Tour Live will see Izzard performing in Sydney, Melbourne, Newcastle, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. The tour commences on Friday 14 November 2025 and concludes on Wednesday 10 December.

The Remix Tour Live is described as an opportunity for Izzard to remix and re-imagine some of her own favourite, personal, comedy highlights from throughout her long career.

‘In the first 35 years of my stand-up career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2025 live Remix Tour,’ Izzard said in a media statement.

Eddie Izzard brings ‘Eddie Izzard – The Remix Tour Live’ to Australia in November-December this year. Photo: Supplied.

Izzard, whose comedic style utilises a stream of consciousness delivery and a ‘trademark delivery that … seems half-remembered, half-improvised,’ (to quote UK comedy website Chortle’s review of 2019 show, Wunderbar), began performing comedy at university, honed her voice as a street performer, and made her stage debut at London’s Comedy Club in 1987.

She began using female pronouns exclusively in 2020, having previously described herself as ‘genderfluid’ and a ‘transvestite’, but stating in a 2020 television appearance that she ‘just want[s] to be based in girl mode from now on’.

Like many comedians, Izzard has also branched out into film and television appearances, mixing live performances in dramas such as the 2009 science fiction miniseries The Day of the Triffids and horror film Doctor Jekyll (2023) with voiceover work in the likes of The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008) and The Lego Batman Movie (2017).

Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993, in her show Live at the Ambassadors, for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement.

Live at the Ambassadors was followed by a succession of critically acclaimed shows: Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious, Dress to Kill, Circle, Sexie and Stripped, Force Majeure and Wunderbar, which became the most extensive comedy tour ever produced, playing in over 45 countries and in all 50 states of the USA.

Izzard now tours her shows in four languages, English, French, German and Spanish.

The Remix Tour Live may contain strong and imaginative language.

Eddie Izzard – The Remix Tour Live: Dates

Friday 14 November: Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Monday 17 November: Hamer Hall, Melbourne

Friday 28 November: Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Sunday 30 November: QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday 2 December: Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday 10 December: Riverside Theatre, Perth

Tickets go on sale Friday 15 August at 9am AEST: visit Bohm Presents for details.

