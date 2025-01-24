From biennales to regional exhibitions and international touring shows, ArtsHub sketches out a calendar of defining First Nations exhibitions that will shape 2025.

January

Installation Yuriyal Bridgeman, survey exhibition Griffith University Art Museum. Image: Supplied.

Yuriyal Bridgeman: yubilong(mi)bilongyu (Qld)

Yuriyal Bridgeman’s work is deeply anchored in the traditional cultural practices of his Papua New Guinean community and contemporary art, and this exhibition looks at the breadth of his career, alongside significant new works.

Yuriyal Bridgeman: yubilong(mi)bilongyu showing until 15 March, Griffith University Art Museum (GUAM), Brisbane.

Archie Moore: Comic Paintings (Qld)

Twenty years on from when he made them, Venice Biennale Golden Lion-winning artist Archie Moore (Kamilaroi/Bigambul) is showing a suite of large, unstretched canvases that reflect upon his childhood experiences of bullying and poverty using a comic book approach.

Archie Moore: Comic Paintings, 18 January – 30 March, Institute of Modern Art (IMA), Brisbane.

Re-Stor(y)ing Oceania (NSW)

This ground-breaking, Pacific-led exhibition comprising two site-specific commissions by artists Latai Taumoepeau and Elisapeta Hinemoa Heta is curated by Bougainville-born artist Taloi Havini. Through story, song, performance, action and activism it invites audiences to connect with communities living on the islands and atolls of the southern hemisphere and to listen to their voices and demands for greater climate justice.

Re-Stor(y)ing Oceania, 23 January – 6 April, Artspace, Sydney.

February

F = m•a (five ways to make a rainbow) (WA)

Using sunlight, sound and language, Amanda Bell’s (Badimia and Yued Noongar) work for PICA addresses the building’s history, acknowledging its construction on unceded land. It is the third Judy Wheeler Commission.

F = m•a (five ways to make a rainbow), 7 February – 30 March 2025, Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA) and Perth Festival.

March

The Gweagal Spears (NSW)

After 254 years, the Gweagal Spears are returning home from Trinity College (UK). These four spears were stolen by Lieutenant James Cook and the crew of the Endeavour in April 1770. The homecoming of these historic spears is thanks to the Gujaga Foundation and the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, which continues the tradition. It is also a chance for visitors to reflect on the spears’ journey and meaning from the Gweagal people of Kamay.

The Gweagal Spears, 29 March – 29 June, Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney.

Blak Douglas: The Halfway Line (NSW)

This mid-career survey exhibition includes sculptures, installation, photography, posters and new works created by Blak Douglas, and shows a different direction for his practice. The Halfway Line refers to this point in Douglas’ career, and also the geographic position of the River Dyarubbin/Nepean in Penrith. This was where he went to school, studied and had his first exhibition in 1998.

Blak Douglas: The Halfway Line, 15 March – 20 July, Penrith Regional Gallery.

Warraba Weatherall (NSW)

The first solo museum exhibition of contemporary artist Warraba Weatherall (Kamilaroi), that looks at the history and ‘power’ of objects and materials when held in museums. The exhibition is curated by Megan Robson, and includes a major new co-commission between MCA Australia and the Hawaiʻi Triennial 2025.

Warraba Weatherall, 21 March – 7 September, MCA Australia.

TarraWarra Biennial 2025: We Are Eagles (Vic)

In 2025, the TarraWarra Biennial is curated by Kimberley Moulton (Yorta Yorta), and will include newly commissioned works by 22 artists, who centre regenerative practice and relational transcultural connections to land, object and memory. This ninth edition of the Biennial is titled We Are Eagles, a phrase derived from a speech given at the 1938 Day of Mourning, when activist and change agent Pastor Sir Douglas Nicholls KCVO OBE called for equal rights and an end to colonial oppression, stating, “We do not want chicken-feed … we are not chickens; we are eagles.” Visit the gallery for the full list of artists participating in TarraWarra Biennial 2025.

Showing 29 March – 20 July, TarraWarra Museum of Art.

April

Revealed: New and Emerging WA Aboriginal Artists (WA)

In a transformative partnership with the Aboriginal Art Centre Hub Western Australia (AACHWA), Revealed: New and Emerging WA Aboriginal Artists, curated by Zali Morgan (Whadjuk, Ballardong and Wilman Noongar) will showcase artists from WA’s remote, regional and metropolitan communities. Alongside this exhibition will be a striking three-screen video and sound installation of Vernon Ah Kee (Qld) and Marrugeku’s new film work GUDIRR GUDIRR.

Showing 12 April – 13 July, Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA).

May

High Colour (NSW)

Following the appointment of AGNSW’s first curatorial position covering both Australian and global First Nations art, Erin Vink has created the exhibition, High Colour, inspired by Richard Bell’s 2012 work Colour theory and exploring the role of colour in creating contemporary interpretations of Indigeneity by artists working in Australia, the Great Ocean region and North and South America.

Showing 31 May – 11 January 2026, Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), Sydney.

June

No Space is Empty (streamed)

Inaugural First Nations symposium, No Space is Empty, brings together knowledge holders from diverse disciplines to explore the concept of time beyond Western measurements. Streaming live from Sydney Observatory, the symposium encourages audiences to consider how different temporal frameworks shape our worldviews, relationships and practices.

Sydney Observatory and streamed: 19 June, 10am–4pm.

Aidan Hartshorn (ACT)

Country Road NGV First Nations Commissions These violent delights Aiden Hartshorn

Aidan Hartshorn (Walgalu/Wiradjuri) explores the ongoing colonial disruptions to Walgalu connections with the land, using industrial glass and elements, in a new body of work presented at Canberra Glassworks. The exhibition reflects his journey of crafting cultural objects while examining the degradation of his ancestral landscape.

Showing 19 June – 10 August, Canberra Glassworks.

Yolŋu power: the art of Yirrkala (NSW)

Curator by Cara Pinchbeck for AGNSW, this exhibition will platform the extraordinary artists of Yirrkala, a small Aboriginal community in the Northern Territory’s Arnhem Land, and is presented in partnership with the Indigenous art centre in Yirrkala, Buku-Larrŋgay Mulka. Yolŋu power considers the significant moments in Yirrkala’s history from the 1940s to the present, when artists have consciously altered their practice, developed new styles or embraced new mediums.

Yolŋu power: the art of Yirrkala, 21 June – 6 October, Art Gallery of NSW.

August

The National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Awards 2025 (NT)

An annual highlight on the calendar, the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Awards 2025 (NATSIAA) will be no different, celebrating the best in First Nations art making across this nation.

7 August 2025, Museum and Gallery Northern Territory, Darwin.

September

Bilong Papua New Guinea – Reflecting on 50 years of Independence (ACT)

Mathias Kauage, Independence Celebration I., 1975, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, purchased 2005, Ulli and Georgina Beier Collection. © approved by Elisabeth Kauage

To mark the 50th anniversary of Papua New Guinea’s independence Bilong Papua New Guinea – Reflecting on 50 years of Independence is an exhibition drawn from the National Gallery’s remarkable collection across various media, including sculptures, prints, bark-cloths and bilums. It will examine the impact of colonisation and the evolution of national identity through artists’ perspectives post-independence. Curated by Crispin Howarth, Curator, Pacific Art.

Showing September 2025 – June 2026, National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.

October

The Stars We Do Not See: Australian Indigenous Art (US)

The largest-ever international exhibition of Indigenous Australian art, The Stars We Do Not See: Australian Indigenous Art, will make its global premiere at the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC (US) on 18 October, and then tour venues throughout North America 2025-2027. Curated by the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) especially for North American audiences, the exhibition features over 200 works by more than 130 artists.

Tarnanthi Festival (SA)

The Art Gallery of South Australia’s acclaimed Tarnanthi Festival returns for its 10th anniversary in 2025. AGSA will present a major exhibition featuring outstanding works from previous festivals, while across the state partner venues will present dozens of exhibitions, showcasing the vibrancy and expansive practice of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. The opening weekend, including the Tarnanthi Art Fair and artists talks and performances, will run 17-20 October.

17 October – 18 January, Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) and other venues.

Awakening Histories (Vic)

This exhibition will reawaken ancient maritime connections between Australia and Southeast Asia, focusing on exchanges between First Nations peoples and Makassan traders centuries before European settlement. Awakening Histories challenges Eurocentric perspectives on ‘discovery’ and privileges First Peoples’ enduring connections to land, sea and sky. Developed by a curatorium of researchers and curators based in Australia and Indonesia, the exhibition will travel to Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) in 2026.

Opening 4 October – 6 December, Monash University Art Museum (MUMA).

December

5th National Indigenous Art Triennial: After the Rain (ACT)

Artistic Director for the 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial, Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji peoples), has chosen the theme After the Rain to embrace the idea of rebirth and cycles of cleansing and celebrate intergenerational legacies and cultural warriors of the past, present and future.

Showing 6 December – 26 April 2026, National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.