A cubicle of one’s own

Written by British playwright Travis Alabanza, Overflow is an intimate account delivered by Rosie, a trans woman trapped into the corner of a flooding toilet cubicle, as she shares memories, thoughts and musings on the path to finding empowerment.

Overflow is brought to Australian stages by Director Dino Dimitriadis (who also designed the set), featuring Janet Anderson as Rosie. It is delivered by an all trans and gender-diverse team, both on and off the stage – the first of its kind in Australia.

The show premiered in Australia at Darlinghurst Theatre Company in 2022, and has since toured to Brisbane’s MELT Festival before making its way across Sydney Festival (17-27 January), Midsumma Festival (31 January to 4 February) and the Geelong Arts Centre (8-10 February).

Dimitriadis says bringing Overflow back on stage really provided an opportunity to grow as a team and connect with different queer communities.

‘We’ve all evolved [since 2022] and this is an opportunity to detail the production more and to really think abut what that character has to say now. It’s the same script and the same production, but I think Rosie’s energy is different. Where conversations around trans bodies in public spaces was at the end of 2022 as compared to now in 2024 is also very different. We’ve had the privilege and joy of getting to ask those questions again,’ Dimitriadis tells ArtsHub.

They add that working with a team who have those lived experiences completely turned the tables. ‘It’s so fulfilling and inspiring. There are so many conversations that we don’t have to have because of the team in the room.

‘For so long, our stories have been told by other people. To be able to actually make a work where we have trans artists in all the driving seats, I think you feel it in the texture of the production.’

Among the creative team are Steven Ljubović, Assistant Director and Stage Manager; Bayley Turner, Inclusion Consultant, queer trans women and consent consultant; Lighting Designer Benjamin Brockman and Sound Designer and composer, Danni Esposito.

For Anderson, she has seen herself mature as an actor alongside Rosie. ‘Being another year older I have so much more perspective on the character. In the show, Rosie is constantly balancing being herself; being engaging and funny but also navigating this really stressful scenario.

‘By the end, she completely abandons any pretence of being chilled and fine, and loses it – that’s when you see how authentically powerful she is.’

In an open letter written by Anderson, she mentions how every time after the show, there is always a trans person waiting outside to share their experiences and what they gained from Overflow. Anderson tells ArtsHub: ‘When in Brisbane, a city that I’ve never spent time in before, I had no idea how the work would be received there and I still got to meet some incredible trans women and trans people, young and old.

‘I met this beautiful young trans girl in Brisbane, who was so nervous and clearly quite a shy person, but immediately came up to me and spilled everything that she felt. It was such an affirming moment and any time that the work exhausts us as a team, that becomes an incredible reminder of the power that representation has on individuals, let alone communities. It’s just so untapped and every single show that gets proven to me, time and time again.’

‘Overflow’ will be touring across Sydney, Melbourne and Geelong this year. Photo: Robert Catto.

Alongside the travelling stage crew is an actual toilet cubicle installation, an element of the bathroom setting that Dimitriadis describes as ‘the second performer in the piece’. Through combing set design, lighting, sound and the element of water, the set is ‘theatre production meets art installation’ and plays a major role in carrying Rosie’s narrative.

What holistic community engagement looks like

A critical component of Overflow is community engagement, with a dedicated team creating experiences off the stage, such as pop-up activations, quiet spaces, tactile tours and more. The series of programming is also being adapted for the show on tour, with Anderson joining the community engagement team as well.

Dimitriadis explains: ‘We understand that as trans people, the theatre is not accessible to all communities. It’s a space that for so long has erased certain stories and has just been exclusive… There are a lot of marginalised people for whom the assumption of the safety of theatre is a false one.

‘So much work around this production has been how to speak to community and get people in. Often people talk about community as this sort of capital C thing, but for us, it’s our friends, it’s the people we meet in the clubs and at marches – this is very real.’

This includes ensuring that the members of the trans community are present on opening night, looking at ticketing access, arranging gatherings and managing social media. The Sydney Festival season will also feature a one-day trans symposium, ‘Forum: The Future of Trans Theatre‘ on 21 January.

Most of all, it’s about ‘facilitating connections and bringing people together in a safe space that is on the terms of trans people, not pre-existing orgnisational structures,’ adds Dimitriadis.

Anderson also hopes that through the performance and outreach, more will be able to connect with trans people on a personal basis. She cites a statistic Netflix documentary, Disclosure, which revealed ‘over 80% of Americans don’t personally know someone who is transgender’. Anderson continues: ‘I think for this work to be able to introduce you to someone, and the wholeness of them, is so important and kind of unheard of on Australian stages. You really get to see Rosie in the full human that she is.’

Dimitriadis adds that Overflow ‘is not a work just for trans audiences, but it’s a work made by trans people, for trans people. And that’s also why it resonates with non-trans audiences, because it’s unapologetic in its authenticity’.

They conclude: ‘Trans people are not going anywhere. I say that for trans people, and I say that for people who have issues with trans people – we are here and we’re not going anywhere.’