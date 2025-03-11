Dark Mofo 2025 makes first announcement, already generating controversy

Dark Mofo 2025, Nipaluna/Hobart’s winter arts festival, returns in full this June after a drastically slimmed down program last year.

The festival’s first work for its recalibrated 2025 program was announced this morning (11 March): a new commission by multidisciplinary Trawlwoolway artist Nathan Maynard.

For Dark Mofo, Maynard returns to his visual arts practice with We threw them down the rocks where they had thrown the sheep. The piece is described as a “mass installation” that “uses flesh to lay bare the legacy of cultural theft and erasure at staggering scale”. It will be presented in “a nondescript basement” in the city’s central business district.

The image accompanying the announcement shows three sheep heads preserved in transparent glass jars, each with closed eyes. They appear, hauntingly, at peace.

Maynard provides a context for the artwork in his media statement this morning: “Languishing in museums and their storerooms are the remains of ancestors of First Nations people from all around our globe. They have been stripped of identity and, without consent, treated like specimens for study and scientific inquiry.

“We threw them down the rocks where they had thrown the sheep speaks to the sadistic power white institutions flex when they deny first nations people [sic] the humanity of putting our ancestor’s remains to rest in the physical and the spiritual,” he adds.

Maynard is a visual artist and playwright. His recent play, 37, sheds light on racism in Australia’s sporting culture, and was widely praised for its ability to balance provocation with humour.

The artist has never shied from the morbid or the controversial. In 2023, he called for an Australian volunteer of British descent to donate their deceased body, at some future point, for a ceremonial act of repatriation in Relics Act, a project for Hobart Current at the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery.

However, Dark Mofo’s Instagram has been under attack in the past day over their campaign teasing today’s announcement. The post featured a 19th-century quote from colonist George Augustus Robinson, who was responsible for the ‘removal’ of Indigenous Aborigines from Tasmania and associated with the imperial imagery of Robinson as ‘Protector of the Aborigines’.

In comments under the Instagram post, numerous people have called out the marketing tactic as “shock jock trauma fetish”, deeming it “insanely inappropriate”. For some, this brings flashback to a previous Dark Mofo project in 2021, which sparked outrage over calls for First Peoples to donate blood to the project.

That artwork, Union Flag by Spanish artist Santiago Sierra, was subsequently cancelled after public backlash.

It’s unknown whether Maynard was consulted or approved of Dark Mofo’s recent Instagram post teasing We threw them down the rocks where they had thrown the sheep.

Dark Mofo 2025 will be the first full festival led by Artistic Director Chris Twite, who notes of last year’s slimmed down program, “Taking the year off in 2024 was a difficult decision, but Dark Mofo is back with renewed energy and focus, ready to deliver an enormous program spanning two packed weeks this June.”

Twite adds, “It was encouraging to sell over 6000 Night Mass tickets in less than four hours during our pre-release late last year, indicating that demand for the festival remains strong. We are hoping for a similar response when we release the full program [next month].”

Read: Meet Dark Mofo’s new Artistic Director

He concudes by saying he is “excited” to reveal Maynard’s “powerful” new work.

The full Dark Mofo 2025 program will be announced on 4 April.

ArtsHub has approached Dark Mofo for comment.