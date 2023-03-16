Chagall’s Jewish heritage spotlighted in new exhibition

The Jewish Museum of Australia: Gandel Centre of Judaica is bringing one of the great 20th century masters, Marc Chagall (1887-1985), to Melbourne.

The Museum will be transformed to a Chagall-inspired dreamscape from 9 June to 10 December 2023, including an exclusive capsule of original works and poems.

Chagall combines the Jewish folkloric painterly roots of his native Russia and the Parisian avant-garde, with fauvist, cubist and expressionist styles to create a highly personal visual language. In his works are universal themes of joy, love and melancholy.

CHAGALL is a nod to both the Jewish Museum’s first large-scale exhibition, held in 1995, which brought the famed artist to Australian audiences for the first time, and its inaugural director, the late Dr Helen Light AM. The exhibition will present and celebrate the Jewish heritage and identity that inform Chagall’s oeuvre, and is presented in partnership with Comité Chagall.

The son of an Orthodox Jewish labourer and shopkeeper in a harsh region of Russia (then the Pale of Settlement), Chagall grew up in an environment where going to school and studying art was a difficult path.

Some have determined that Chagall’s Jewish identity was crucial to his best work, including such pieces as The Flying Carriage (La calèche volante) (1913) and White Crucifixion (1938).

CEO and Director of the Jewish Museum, Jessica Bram says: ‘Following the success of HELMUT NEWTON: In Focus and MIRKA, our Jewish Museum is thrilled to be turning our attention to another remarkable visual artist, a celebrated international master who has contributed so much to the creative world and conversation around cultural identity more broadly.’

Historian and curator Jade Niklai adds: ‘This exhibition will showcase the breadth of his work – telling the story of Chagall as a 20th century visionary through his art, architecture commissions and his poetry. This exhibition will weave its way through the Jewish Museum’s permanent exhibition, talking to it, participating in it and becoming one with it.’

Included in CHAGALL will be woodcuts and collages from Poèms (1968), prints from Lithographes (1960), selected works from Les Fables de la Fontaine (1926-28), and etchings and engravings from the Bible series (1950s-60s). In addition, works will be included from the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the National Gallery of Victoria and local collectors.

CHAGALL will also expand the Jewish Museum’s interactive elements to prompt creative interpretations and responses to Chagall’s story, themes and practice. The Jewish Museum has commissioned Archibald-winning painter Yvette Coppersmith to take over its ground floor galleries with a selection of works that evoke joy, love and colour. Coppersmith’s portraits utilise the traditions of Australian and European modernism, with an ever-expanding practice across still life and abstraction.

Opening weekend (9-11 June) celebrations of CHAGALL will include family-friendly events, curatorial talks and music. The Jewish Museum will also bring back late-night openings on Saturdays for the month of June.