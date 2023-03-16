News

 > Visual Arts > News

Chagall’s Jewish heritage spotlighted in new exhibition

The work of Marc Chagall will transform the Jewish Museum of Australia into a timeless dreamscape in June.
16 Mar 2023
Celina Lei
Chagall Jewish Museum

Visual Arts

Left: Marc Chagall, ‘Vision de Paris (Image of Paris)’, 1960, lithography from Lithographes series © Comité Chagall, courtesy Art & Co/Jewish Museum of Australia, Right: Marc Chagall, ‘Si Mon Soleil (If my Sun)’, 1968, xylography from Poèmes series © Comité Chagall. Image: Courtesy Art & Co/Jewish Museum of Australia.

Share Icon

The Jewish Museum of Australia: Gandel Centre of Judaica is bringing one of the great 20th century masters, Marc Chagall (1887-1985), to Melbourne.

The Museum will be transformed to a Chagall-inspired dreamscape from 9 June to 10 December 2023, including an exclusive capsule of original works and poems.

Chagall combines the Jewish folkloric painterly roots of his native Russia and the Parisian avant-garde, with fauvist, cubist and expressionist styles to create a highly personal visual language. In his works are universal themes of joy, love and melancholy.

CHAGALL is a nod to both the Jewish Museum’s first large-scale exhibition, held in 1995, which brought the famed artist to Australian audiences for the first time, and its inaugural director, the late Dr Helen Light AM. The exhibition will present and celebrate the Jewish heritage and identity that inform Chagall’s oeuvre, and is presented in partnership with Comité Chagall.

The son of an Orthodox Jewish labourer and shopkeeper in a harsh region of Russia (then the Pale of Settlement), Chagall grew up in an environment where going to school and studying art was a difficult path.

Some have determined that Chagall’s Jewish identity was crucial to his best work, including such pieces as The Flying Carriage (La calèche volante) (1913) and White Crucifixion (1938).

CEO and Director of the Jewish Museum, Jessica Bram says: ‘Following the success of HELMUT NEWTON: In Focus and MIRKA, our Jewish Museum is thrilled to be turning our attention to another remarkable visual artist, a celebrated international master who has contributed so much to the creative world and conversation around cultural identity more broadly.’

Historian and curator Jade Niklai adds: ‘This exhibition will showcase the breadth of his work – telling the story of Chagall as a 20th century visionary through his art, architecture commissions and his poetry. This exhibition will weave its way through the Jewish Museum’s permanent exhibition, talking to it, participating in it and becoming one with it.’

Included in CHAGALL will be woodcuts and collages from Poèms (1968), prints from Lithographes (1960), selected works from Les Fables de la Fontaine (1926-28), and etchings and engravings from the Bible series (1950s-60s). In addition, works will be included from the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the National Gallery of Victoria and local collectors.

CHAGALL will also expand the Jewish Museum’s interactive elements to prompt creative interpretations and responses to Chagall’s story, themes and practice. The Jewish Museum has commissioned Archibald-winning painter Yvette Coppersmith to take over its ground floor galleries with a selection of works that evoke joy, love and colour. Coppersmith’s portraits utilise the traditions of Australian and European modernism, with an ever-expanding practice across still life and abstraction.

Opening weekend (9-11 June) celebrations of CHAGALL will include family-friendly events, curatorial talks and music. The Jewish Museum will also bring back late-night openings on Saturdays for the month of June.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

Related News

All Arts Education & Student News Features Installation Museums News Performing Arts Public Art Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
News

A first look at Vivid Sydney 2023

From the biggest drone show in the southern hemisphere to immersive installations, light walks and live music, Vivid Sydney 2023…

Celina Lei
Night of the Nerds
Features

Where science and the natural world converge through the arts  

A diverse range of art forms are being used to communicate serious scientific and natural world facts in fun and…

Suzannah Conway
News

Pritzker-winning architect selected for 10th MPavilion

Tokyo-based Tadao Ando will present ‘a landscape that will continue to live in people’s hearts’ for the 10th MPavilion commission.

Celina Lei
News

Opportunities and awards

Grants for NAIDOC Week celebrations, plus winners of Glover Prize, Tasmanian Theatre Awards, and more!

Celina Lei
people reading the wall labels in an art gallery
Features

Gallery wall labels: short, long, digital or none at all?

ArtsHub takes a look at the shifting dynamic around gallery didactics: what has changed, and are we doing wall labels…

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login