BLEACH* 2025 unveils new vision under guest artistic director Michael Zavros

Gold Coast’s contemporary arts festival BLEACH* announces world premieres, national artists and new venues.
20 May 2025 10:31
David Burton
Under Michael Zavros' curatorial eye, BLEACH* Festival arrives at the Gold Coast later this year. Three people and a horse stand on a Gold Coast beach, smiling at the camera.

Under Michael Zavros’ curatorial eye, BLEACH* Festival returns to the Gold Coast later this year. Image: supplied.

BLEACH* Festival will return to the Gold Coast from 31 July to 10 August 2025 with a refreshed direction under guest Artistic Director Michael Zavros (ArtsHub reported about his appointment in October 2024) and more than 100 events across 11 days.

Zavros, a visual artist known for his detailed photorealistic work, is curating the festival for the first time. The 2025 program includes three world premieres, five Queensland premieres and a mix of live music, visual art, dance, installation and participatory works.

Festival performances will be held at venues including HOTA, Home of the Arts, Kurrawa Beach and Emerald Lakes.

“We’ve been shaping this festival for some time now, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the program come to life and finally share it with our audiences,” Zavros said. “We’ve dreamed big this year – pushing for bold, ambitious moments – and it’s exciting to see those ideas realised.”

Among the announced events are Skywhale (2013) and Skywhalepapa (2019–20) by Patricia Piccinini, presented in partnership with the National Gallery of Australia. The hot air balloon sculptures will launch at sunrise on the festival’s opening day.

Read: Where to see Patricia Piccinini’s Skywhales in 2025

Artist Kirsha Kaechele’s installation Ladies Lounge, previously presented at Mona in Hobart, will appear at HOTA Gallery. The work blends live performance, poetry and discussions in a feminised space.

A performance titled Cavalcade, staged on Kurrawa Beach and presented by The Star Gold Coast, will combine opera and classical music with equestrian choreography by dressage riders John Thompson and Katharine Farrell.

Other highlights include Breaking Into Heaven, a large-scale outdoor event featuring a full live performance of Selve’s new album (recorded at Abbey Road), with visuals, lasers and dancers from Karul Projects, and an ‘In Conversation’ event with US artist Jeff Koons, presented in partnership with the National Gallery of Australia and the American Friends of the NGA.

BLEACH* continues to focus on works created or developed on the Gold Coast, alongside invited national projects.

Queensland Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said: “With this year’s guest Artistic Director Michael Zavros at the helm, the festival showcases our state’s vibrant arts and cultural scene.”

Minister for Tourism Andrew Powell added that festivals like BLEACH* contribute to Queensland’s goal of becoming “the events capital of Australia”.

Produced by Experience Gold Coast, BLEACH* is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and Tourism and Events Queensland.

Explore the full BLEACH* 2025 program now.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

