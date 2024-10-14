On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Bleach Festival welcomes new Artistic Director for 2025

Experience Gold Coast has announced the appointment of acclaimed Australian artist, Michael Zavros, as Guest Artistic Director for the 2025 edition of the Gold Coast’s contemporary arts festival, Bleach.

“I’m so excited to join Bleach Festival for 2025,” Zavros said. “In many ways the Gold Coast made me the artist that I am today; when I was growing up there were no festivals like Bleach. I’m honoured to curate a festival that will surprise and inspire audiences and foster the creative talent that exists on the Gold Coast.”

Zavros has received several prestigious awards, including the Mosman Art Prize (2016), the inaugural Bulgari Art Award through the Art Gallery of New South Wales (2012) and the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize (2010), the world’s richest prize for portraiture. Zavros’ accolades also include three major Australian drawing prizes: the Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (2002), the Robert Jacks Drawing Prize (2005) and the Kedumba Drawing Award (2007). Additionally, he has been a finalist in the Archibald Prize on several occasions.

Zavros’ appointment comes on the back of a major solo exhibition The Favourite at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) in 2023. A Griffith University, Queensland College of Art graduate, his work has also been exhibited extensively around the world. Having been the recipient of several international residencies, Zavros is represented in major collections such as the National Gallery of Australia, the Art Gallery of New South Wales, GOMA, Artbank and the National Portrait Gallery, as well as the HOTA Gallery as part of the current HOTA Collects: Direction exhibition.

Bleach Festival’s 2025 Guest Artistic Director, artist Michael Zavros. Photo: Supplied.

Experience Gold Coast Board Member and founder of Bleach Festival, Louise Bezzina, said Zavros’ appointment will offer fresh perspectives: “We are thrilled to welcome Michael and see his unique vision and creativity to guide the Festival into an exciting new era. Bleach Festival has always been about pushing boundaries and celebrating the Gold Coast, and we believe Michael is the perfect person to continue that tradition while introducing bold new ideas will resonate with both our community and visitors.”

Zavros steps into the role ahead of the Festival’s 14th anniversary, with the 2025 Bleach Festival taking place from 30 July to 10 August 2025.

Yarmila Alfonzetti, Experience Gold Coast Head of Arts and Culture, said “The invitation to a practising visual artist of Michael’s calibre speaks to the ambition that Experience Gold Coast holds for our Arts and Culture portfolio. Artists help us to view the world in new and interesting ways; Michael will no doubt open our eyes, ears and senses to a distinctive and spectacular celebration of art, music, food and place. I am very excited by the opportunity that his appointment presents for the HOTA Precinct and, in particular our beautiful Gallery. Watch this space!”

New Board members for ARTRAGE

Perth’s ARTRAGE, which produces the annual Fringe World Festival among other events, has announced a number of changes within its Board of Directors.

Stepping down after a decade of leadership are Chair Kyle Jeavons and Deputy Chair Saffron Solomon, who have both played instrumental roles in ARTRAGE’s growth and success.

Taking over the helm as the new Chair is Noel Whitehead, whose deep connection to the arts and business sectors will guide ARTRAGE into its next phase of development. Joining him are co-Deputy Chairs Brodie McCulloch, Founder of Spacecubed, and Carolyn Chard AM, an experienced arts leader recognised for her contributions to Western Australia’s cultural landscape.

The organisation extends its heartfelt thanks to Jeavons and Solomon for their years of dedicated service, and welcomes Whitehead, McCulloch, and Chard with great enthusiasm.

In related news, ARTRAGE has relocated its headquarters from Northbridge to the heritage-listed Swan Chambers in the Perth CBD, positioning the organisation to expand its reach and foster deeper connections with Perth’s growing arts community.

“Our new home at Swan Chambers signals a thrilling step forward for ARTRAGE,” said Jo Thomas, CEO of ARTRAGE. “While we remain deeply connected to our roots in Northbridge, this move provides us with the opportunity to grow, evolve, and continue delivering transformative artistic experiences to the people of Perth and beyond.”

Arts & Cultural Exchange welcomes new Board member

Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE) has welcomed Claudia Chidiac to its Board of Management. This strategic addition marks a significant step in deepening ACE’s connections with the creative community of Western Sydney.

Chidiac is a seasoned creative producer and arts worker with over two decades of experience in engaging diverse communities across Greater Sydney. Her work includes co-creating the Hive Festival, a new initiative for children and families in partnership with the Art Gallery of New South Wales and Blacktown Arts, as well as founding the Way Out West (WOW) Festival for Children at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre.

“I’m excited to join the ACE board and contribute to an organisation that plays such a vital role in the community arts sector,” said Chidiac. “ACE has been instrumental in nurturing both artists and communities across Western Sydney, and I’m looking forward to supporting their continued impact.”

Anne Loxley, Executive Director of ACE, said, “I am humbled and excited that Claudia has agreed to join our Board. She is a luminary of the sector with deep roots in Western Sydney. She will greatly enhance the ACE board’s skillset.”

Chidiac’s extensive experience includes projects such as The Village by The Kids, which empowers children as producers of their own narratives through geo-located audio walks, and Trains by The Kids, a collaboration with local schools that transforms the Sydney train experience into an interactive adventure.

At the heart of her work is a commitment to centring the voices of youth and fostering inclusive environments for exploration and creativity. This aligns perfectly with ACE’s mission to amplify local community and support emerging talent. Utilising creativity to reverse disadvantage.

Chidiac’s appointment comes as ACE celebrates its recent recognition as the Outstanding Community Organisation at the Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence (WSABE), acknowledging the organisation’s work over the past 40 years in supporting marginalised communities across the region. The award underscores ACE’s ongoing impact and dedication to fostering collaboration, understanding and empowerment through arts and culture.

Chidiac’s leadership and artistic vision are set to bring fresh perspectives to ACE, strengthening its role as a catalyst for community engagement and cultural exchange in Western Sydney and beyond.

ILBIJERRI Theatre Company’s Artistic Director/co-CEO to step down

After 18 years as the driving force behind ILBIJERRI Theatre Company, Rachael Maza OAM, a proud Yidinji, Meriam and Dutch woman, has announced that she will step down from her role as Artistic Director and co-CEO at the end of 2025.

Maza joined ILBIJERRI as Artistic Director in 2008, bringing with her a wealth of experience in acting, directing and dramaturgy, as well as a fierce commitment to First Peoples’ self-determined storytelling. Under her leadership, the company has grown from a small team of three to an established organisation with 12 core staff members. More importantly, she has set a bold and dynamic course for First Nations theatre in Australia and beyond, creating a platform for sovereign storytelling that is both powerful and unapologetic.

Reflecting on her time with the company, Maza said, “I am so proud of how far we’ve come. To see the next generation of leaders rising up – staunch, talented and ready to take the reins – fills me with excitement. I am ready to step aside and watch them soar.”

ILBIJERRI’s Rachael Maza will step down as Artistic Director and co-CEO in late 2025. Photo: Tiffany Garvie.

During her tenure, ILBIJERRI has garnered widespread acclaim, receiving numerous awards including multiple Green Room and Helpmann Awards, the 2017 Melbourne Award for Contribution to Community by a Community Organisation and the 2012 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Award, to name just a few. Maza’s strategic and artistic vision has been instrumental in positioning ILBIJERRI as one of Australia’s most respected theatre companies, dedicated to amplifying First Peoples’ voices.

Her work has not only elevated the company, but also paved the way for many First Peoples emerging artists. From directing ground-breaking works like Jack Charles V The Crown (2010), Foley (2011), Which Way Home (2016) and Heart is a Wasteland (2021), to co-directing Black Ties (2020) and Big Name, No Blankets (2024), Maza’s creative achievements have left an indelible mark on the Australian theatre landscape.

ILBIJERRI’s Chair of the Board, Eugenia Flynn, praised Maza’s incredible impact: “Rachael’s leadership has been transformative, not just for ILBIJERRI, but for the entire cultural landscape of First Nations theatre, and the Australian performing arts sector. She leaves a legacy of passion, strength and creativity, and while we will miss her day-to-day presence, her groundwork will continue to guide us.”

The ILBIJERRI Board of Directors will now begin the process of careful and considered planning for the future. By the end of 2025, Maza will be handing the reins to a new leader, knowing that she will be leaving the company in good hands.

As a passionate advocate for First Peoples in the arts, Maza’s influence extends far beyond the stage. She has guided and strengthened ILBIJERI’s Social Impact program and ensured it is embedded in all of the company’s projects. Maza is a prolific artist and her personal accolades reflect this, having been awarded the 2017 Touring Legend Drover Award, the 2019 Australia Council for the Arts Award for Theatre, an Honorary Doctorate of Performing Arts from Edith Cowan University and an Order of Australia (OAM) in 2020.

ILBIJERRI’s Executive Director and co-CEO Angela Flynn added, “Rachael’s influence on Australian theatre will resonate for generations. She has laid a strong foundation for the future of ILBIJERRI, and we are excited to carry her vision forward.”

Maza began her journey with ILBIJERRI Theatre Company in 2002 when she directed Stolen. Now, after two decades of pushing boundaries and creating opportunities for her community, she is ready to take some well-earned time for rest and reflection before embarking on her next creative chapter. However, this is certainly not a goodbye.

As Maza looks toward the future, ILBIJERRI Theatre Company remains in a strong position, poised to continue its proud tradition of producing groundbreaking works led by First Peoples artists.

The next generation of leaders, mentored and inspired by Maza, are ready to step forward – ensuring that First Peoples’ stories continue to be told with strength, authenticity and vision.

