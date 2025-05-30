News

 > News

Australia’s first National Centre for Environmental Art to open in Gariwerd/Grampians

A new destination in regional Victoria will house the country’s first gallery dedicated to environmental art, launching with a major exhibition by Jacobus Capone.
30 May 2025 12:26
David Burton
Two people are watching a large video installation in a gallery. The work shows shapes of glaciers, part of an environmental artwork called 'End & Being' by Jacobus Capone.

Visual Arts

The National Centre for Environmental Art will open with a work by Jacobus Capone. Image: ‘End & Being’, Jacobus Capone.

Share Icon

A new gallery opening in Halls Gap, in regional Victoria, this winter promises to transform our experience of the natural world through art.

The Wama Foundation has announced the launch of the National Centre for Environmental Art – Australia’s first gallery solely dedicated to artistic responses to environmental themes and set at the foothills of the Gariwerd/Grampians National Park. Once open, the gallery will form part of a larger art and ecology precinct.

The Centre’s inaugural exhibition, End & Being, features work by acclaimed Western Australian artist Jacobus Capone. Known for immersive, meditative works that trace solitary encounters with fragile landscapes, Capone’s practice spans performance, video installation, photography and painting with a focus on environmental art.

End & Being documents a physically and emotionally demanding performance by Capone above and beneath the Bossons Glacier in France – Europe’s most dynamic icefall. The work responds to the climate emergency and coincides with the United Nations’ declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation. Its presentation at the National Centre for Environmental Art is especially timely given the destruction of the Swiss village of Blatten earlier this week, following an Alpine glacial collapse.

UNSW Galleries Director and exhibition curator José Da Silva says the exhibition invites audiences to reflect on the emotional and spiritual dimensions of environmental loss.

“Capone’s work, with its profound sensitivity to environmental change and human vulnerability, speaks directly to [Wama’s] mission,” he says. “Like Wama, this exhibition seeks to foster a dialogue between art, humanity and the environment.”

The Centre will be part of a broader precinct that includes the Gariwerd/Grampians Endemic Botanic Garden, the Jallukar Native Grasslands and several outdoor commissions. Phase Two of the development will add sculpture trails, accessible boardwalks and nature play areas.

Read: Australia’s first environmental art gallery under construction in Halls Gap

Wama Foundation CEO Pippa Mott says the Centre aims to present a diverse program of exhibitions that interrogate, celebrate and reimagine our relationship with the natural world.

“Our take on the genre of environmental art is expansive, offering ample space for both playful exploration and deep contemplation,” she says.

Supported by the Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund and with further backing from the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, the National Centre for Environmental Art is poised to become a landmark attraction for both art lovers and eco-tourists.

For more information, visit the Wama Foundation website. A specific opening date for the Centre has not yet been confirmed.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

A colourful cubist artwork of the same woman seen from multiple perspectives, painted in shades of white, yellow, orange and blue. The painting is framed by the blurred bodies of two men who are looking at the artwork: the photo is taken over their shoulders. The painting is part of the exhibition 'Cézanne to Giacometti:' at the National Gallery of Australia.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Cézanne to Giacometti, National Gallery of Australia

A highly contextualised, thoughtful, and conversational exhibition which maps out a decades-long conversation of modern ways of seeing.

Erin Stewart
Jack Ball (A tall figure with short cropped hair smiling, wearing a black tshirt and pants) standing next to their large-scale installation featuring blurry photographs hanging from the ceiling and a purple pile of fabric to their right.
News

Photographic installation responding to Australian Queer Archives wins $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize

Perth-born artist Jack Ball takes out the $100,000 Ramsay Art Prize with a work exploring queer histories.

Celina Lei
A picture of a wall at the National Gallery of Australia, featuring three modernist artworks. The wall is green. The floor is pine, and the three artworks are small in the frame of the photo. They show abstract works in bold colours.
News

Modernist greats land at National Gallery of Australia in exclusive Cézanne to Giacometti exhibition

National Gallery of Australia partners with Berlin’s Museum Berggruen to present a landmark display of 20th-century European and Australian modernist…

David Burton
A painting that is part of the Griffith University Art Museum's collection. It is a painting of a lithographic studio, complete with work benches and tools. There are four windows that look out onto dry Australian bushland.
News

Griffith University Art Museum celebrates 50 years of collecting contemporary Australian art

Landmark exhibition showcases 190 works from Griffith University Art Museum's nationally significant collection.

David Burton
Familiar Sesame Street characters are peering over a pink fence. The artist David Bromley has positioned the viewer behind the characters. From left to right we see a young boy, Elmo, a young girl and Grover.
News

David Bromley brings Sesame Street to life in new Australian exhibition

A new exhibition merges David Bromley’s signature style with Sesame Street’s beloved characters, opening in Melbourne before touring nationally.

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login