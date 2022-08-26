Powerhouse Australian gallery expands its commercial reach

It has become accepted that commercial galleries did well during COVID lockdowns, even as the art fair market took a significant hit.

Perhaps this was a case of the pendulum swing rebalancing the commercial sector, or perhaps it is was testament that Australia’s collector base is pretty solid – and growing.

Another contributing factor is the opening of new galleries – and we have seen a number in the past 12 months – the latest being this week’s announcement that Tolarno Gallery will move into a new architecturally-designed space in Exhibition Street, in Melbourne’s CBD.

Days earlier, Sydney stalwart Sullivan+Strumpf announced they will open a major new space in Melbourne in October.

The Sydney gallery has long been an interesting one to watch for its very strategic regional bleed into Southeast Asia, being the first Australian gallery to establish a permanent presence in the region in 2016.

ArtsHub caught up with partner in the 17-year project, Joanna Strumpf, who described the 300sqm space in Collingwood as, ‘sort of a ’60s warehouse. It has a lot of similarities to our Sydney building, which I guess is part of the appeal for us’.

While the Collingwood location is still under wraps, Strumpf said, ‘It’s an area that we are used to being in when we’re in Melbourne to see contemporary art – Gertrude Glasshouse and Collingwood Yards are not far away. It seemed like the right place to be within that Fitzroy-Collingwood zone.’

She continued: ‘There’s definitely lots of growth happening, and the market is very different today than it was when we started 17 years ago – it’s wildly different – and COVID actually had a lot to do with that.’

Why Melbourne, why now?

A signature Melbourne space for Sullivan+Strumpf is not a new idea. ‘For many years we’ve fantasized about a few different locations. We were very fortunate to find this place relatively easily. It’s got lots of parking. It’s a clean slate for us to do with what we want, which I think is really important.’

Strumpf recalls the advice of painter Sydney Ball, who said, when they were developing the Sydney space: ‘“Make sure you don’t make the walls too big, because the artists will feel like they have to paint great big paintings.” We think about him all the time, because he really was such a huge mentor for us.

‘He would flick us little gems [of advice] every now and again; they stay with me. I think he’d be pretty proud of us doing Melbourne,’ she said.

Key to the gallery will be a more friendly entrance area. ‘It’s probably not necessarily what you’re used to seeing in an art gallery space, but we wanted to create that friendly welcome feeling, because art galleries can be intimidating for some.’

While the competitive divide between Sydney and Melbourne is the stuff of legend, the small collecting pool nationally, at least the top tier, is much less focused on borders.

‘The move is also about servicing those existing collectors better too,’ Strumpf told ArtsHub. ‘It’s nice to be able to have time, to sit down and have a cup of tea and discuss things a little bit more thoroughly than just sending emails across the way.’

The gallery will open with a new exhibition by Tony Albert. ‘It’s really nice to start with Tony. It’s not just alphabetical. A First Nations artist for a first exhibition in an Australian space, it just feels really kind of apt.’

Riding in the wake of COVID

While many are still cautious and conservative coming out of COVID, and with economic uncertainty often whispered to be shaping our future, the gallery has embraced that risk.

‘Obviously, COVID was a pretty wild time for everyone. No one really knew what to expect and I was really just happy to coast along; we had not expected that anyone would buy anything at all.

‘But, of course, it kept going. It’s not unique to us; every gallery will tell you that it was a particularly busy time for them.’

Strumpf said that with the COVID crisis easing, ‘the business has continued, which is very reassuring.

‘We have the saying, “you have to spend money, to spend money”’, a twist on the traditional adage. ‘Yes, it is a risky thing – any new venture is – but it doesn’t really feel like that much of a new venture to us; it’s just an extension, really,’ she said.

Business across boarders

Sullivan+Strumpf are not adverse to taking risks across borders. In 2016 they opened a gallery at the arts precinct Gillman Barracks in Singapore.

‘Initially it was great for us. And we loved being there,’ said Strumpf.

But galleries started to move on and the precinct started to shift. Their lease was coming up for renewal, and then COVID hit. ‘We had some free rent for a while from the government. But then that stopped pretty quickly. So we just knew that it was time to finish up in that space.

‘But that doesn’t mean that our commitment to Singapore has ended. In fact, we still have our staff there,’ Strumpf continued.

‘When we first set it up, everyone thought we were crazy that we weren’t setting up in Hong Kong, because Hong Kong was much sexier and more exciting. We got a lot of flack for that, but as you know, things have changed.’

Strumpf observed: ‘Gillman was sort of having its time too. Singapore is always looking for a change.’

Strumpf said that they are actively looking for a new permanent space in Singapore. ‘We’re continuing our commitment to Singapore, and obviously our commitment to our international artists there.’

In the meantime Sullivan+Strumpf is current at Art Jakarta (26-28 August), and will also present at Art SG (Singapore, 2023).

The role of art fairs in growing – at home and abroad

Strumpf said with a hint of optimism that she felt art fairs were ‘almost starting again’.

Their gallery participated in the mega fair Art Basel Hong Kong for ten years, which played a big role in building their collector base and awareness of their artists internationally.

‘A lot of wonderful things happened as a result of our being there for Art Basel, but it’s very different now.’ Looking at fairs to potentially take its place, Strumpf said, ‘Seoul is really interesting. And if it wasn’t for Sydney Contemporary timing, we would definitely be there looking at that fair’.

She believes that it is hugely important for Australian gallerists to travel.

‘We enjoy conversing with international collectors; we love getting Australian artists into international collections and we love introducing new artists to the Australian market.’

Stumpf spoke of the success of representing Singaporean artist Dawn Ng, who has just had her second solo show in Sydney, as well as a sell-out success in Singapore (2021), with work that toured to Seoul that same year. Her work is currently on show in London until July 2023.

‘Definitely the exposure of Australian collectors to international art fairs has allowed this sort of reception of artists from elsewhere into collection here,’ she said.

Clearly that has worked out for Sullivan+Strumpf. The gallery represents over 40 artists, employs 10 staff – with additional staff to join the Melbourne space – and is ramping up Singapore on the horizon.

Looking into the crystal ball, Strumpf said of their future ambitions: ‘I’d like to see us as regulars at Art Basel in Basel. I’d like to see us doing more international shows, whether that’s the pop-up style that we did recently in London, or in collaboration with another gallery.

‘I’d like to see Singapore back on track with a permanent space – because we really think it’s the right place to be – and of course, to grow with Melbourne as it looks towards a future with NGV Contemporary.’

Sullivan+Strumpf was founded by co-directors Ursula Sullivan and Joanna Strumpf in 2005.

Sullivan+Strumpf Melbourne will open in October 2022 with a major solo exhibition by Tony Albert, Remark.