Australia Council jump-starts touring initiatives with $2.8 million

The Australia Council (soon to be Creative Australia) has made a significant investment in touring initiatives to support artists to showcase their works and performances nationally, including to regional and remote communities.

A total of $2.8 million granted through Playing Australia ($1,651,046), Contemporary Music Touring Program ($448,383) and Contemporary Touring Initiative ($693,999) will support 27 groups and individual artists to reach audiences in more 200 locations.

In each of the streams, more than 60% of the initiatives will take place in regional and remote communities.

Among the grant recipients are 2022 Young Australian of the Year (Tasmania), singer-songwriter Kaytlyn Johnson, composer and sound artist Aviva Endean and musician Adrian Schmidt Mumm. The largest grant in this round went to Queensland’s Dancenorth Australia ($702,040), followed by Moogahlin Performing Arts ($359,251) and Museum of Contemporary Art ($314,095). Accessible Arts’ National Regional 2024 Tour of disability-led comedy Are You Pulling My Leg also received significant funding, alongside Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ TEMPO regional tour and The Good|Anna Louise Richardson touring exhibition by Museums & Galleries NSW.

Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette says: ‘We are delighted to be able to support artists through this investment and hope it not only enhances their touring experience, but enables them to build new and loyal audiences in places they may not have previously visited.

‘For example, we know that for musicians, in particular, it’s really important to get out on the road and tour to build their touring experience and audience. We’ll be looking at further opportunities to support contemporary music touring as we build Music Australia.’

While the vast majority of the funded projects are music and performing arts tours, three visual art projects received grants through the Contemporary Touring Initiative (part of the Visual Arts and Craft Strategy) and all are NSW-based – Museum of Contemporary Art, Museums & Galleries NSW and Artspace.

Both Playing Australia and Contemporary Touring Initiative are multi-year investments for up to three years, while the Contemporary Music Touring Program offered grants between $5000 and $50,000. Early last year, $5.5 million was distributed through Playing Australia following a one-off increase of $5 million to the grant by the Federal Government.