New details revealed for the Creative Australia Bill 2023

Music Australia will be established with a $69 million investment across four years, alongside the new industry body Creative Workplaces.
25 May 2023
Photo: Corey O’Connell, Unsplash.

In February this year, the Australia Council of the Arts announced its upcoming rebrand as Creative Australia following the release of the Federal Government’s $286 million National Cultural Policy ‘Revive’.

Today (Thursday 25 May) in Federal Parliament, Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP introduced the Creative Australia legislation, which includes the establishment of two new industry bodies.

The Creative Australia Bill 2023 establishes Music Australia and Creative Workplaces. Music Australia will deliver targeted support and investment to Australia’s contemporary music industry for local and global development.

Music Australia will receive more than $69 million in funding over four years to grow the market for Australian music, deliver songwriting and recording initiatives in schools, support industry professionals to learn business and management skills, and provide central coordination around access to live music venues for bands and solo artists.

Creative protection

Creative workers will benefit from better conditions and safer workplaces with the establishment of Creative Workplaces. The new body will raise and set workplace standards across all art forms and organisations seeking Federal Government funding will be expected to adhere to these standards.

The legislation also establishes the governing board for Creative Australia, which will continue to be known as the Australia Council Board.

Read: ‘Creative Australia will be built by what we do’

Burke said: ‘This legislation brings drive, direction and vision back to the Australian arts industry.

‘Australia’s artists and creatives are essential workers. They deserve safe workplaces and fair pay, like any other worker. Creative Workplaces will ensure that.’

Burke continued: ‘Contemporary music in Australia has been ignored by government for too long. Music Australia will change that. We want to make sure that the soundtrack to life in Australia has contemporary Australian music there for every single beat.’

Future legislation will embed a First Nations-led body within the organisation (2024) and also establish Writers Australia (2025).

Adrian Collette, CEO of the Australian Council, said: ‘This is a historic moment for the Australia Council, which has a 50-year legacy of supporting arts and culture in Australia, including investment in First Nations’ arts and creative practice.

‘Creative Australia will be a bigger and bolder champion and investor, bringing together public and private partnerships for maximum impact.

‘With artists at the heart of all we do, Creative Australia will invest to build audiences and marketplaces for Australian stories to be shared on a national and international scale, to connect us and bring our rich culture to the world,’ concluded Collette.

