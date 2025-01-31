News

 > News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
31 Jan 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
Close detail of a clown's painted face. arts news

All Arts

Keeping an eye on the arts. Photo: Brote Studio, Pexels.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

With our Lunar New Year events guide our top read this past week, we are now in the Year of Snake. So what else captured readers’ eyes this week? Our top stories were:

Creative sector leaders in Australia Day Honours 2025
A number of prominent figures in the arts sector were recognised in this year’s Australia Day Honours List, which had a particular focus on music.

Triple J Hottest 100 2024: Chappell Roan wins, low number of Australian artists
There were more votes than last year, but there were fewer Australians in the top 10 than in previous recent years.

Unpacking the Museum of Contemporary Art’s shock new entry fees: how did it get to this?
Looking at the Museum’s financial history shines a light on what has led to its new general admission fee policy.

What changes do writers want in the Australian books industry?
Here’s a wish list from Australian authors on aspects they’d like to augment, tinker with or scrap altogether.

Vale Laurens Tan: a force that made the world feel a little smaller
Multidisciplinary artist Laurens Tan was an original – a pioneer in the Asian-Australian art space, and a generous spirit. His death is a great loss.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Performance review: A Body at Work, Theatre Works, midsumma festival ★★★★
A queer woman’s 17-year career in the sex industry is unveiled.

Exhibition review: Ocean Photographer of the Year Exhibition, Seaworks Williamstown ★★★★
Some of the world’s best marine photography comes to Melbourne. 

Book review: I’ll Never Call Him Dad Again, Caroline Darian ★★★★
In a book written prior to Dominique Pelicot’s criminal convictions, his daughter reveals the effects of his horrific crimes on her family.

Performance review: Aidan Jones – Chopin’s Nocturne, The Terrarium, FRINGE WORLD  ★★★★
Classical music and comedy intertwine in this entertaining show.

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

I’m an artist, I don’t need to do workshops. Wrong.
Professional workshops can bolster your studio practice in surprising ways.

So you want my arts job: arts and community centre manager
Karen Ingram is kept very busy as the manager of the Louis Joel Arts & Community Centre in Melbourne.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

37. A group of men in AFL strips stand on stage and hold one of their group high above them. He has his arm upstretched holding an Australian Rules Football ball.
Reviews

Theatre review: 37, Southbank Theatre, The Sumner

Race, community and identity in AFL.

Kate Mulqueen
Detail of a woman's face with exotic jewellery obscuring her features. women artists
Features

6 exhibitions by women that promise to open our eyes in 2025

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of International Women's Year. These six exhibitions salute the significant contribution of women artists.

Gina Fairley
a phone screen with a number of social media symbols showing up
Opinions & Analysis

What can arts organisations do if their audiences abandon Facebook and Instagram?

With the foundations of established social media platforms becoming unstable, what can arts marketers do to keep reaching their audiences?

Elliott Bledsoe
Two panels. On the left is author Jacquie Pham, who has long black hair and wearing a white shirt and standing in a doorway. On the right is the cover of her book, 'Those Opulent Days', which feature a man in silhouette. Golden pieces of paper are showered over him.
Reviews

Book review: Those Opulent Days, Jacquie Pham

A crime thriller set in 1920s Vietnam.

Karen Leong
A young woman wearing sunglasses and a tan top is sitting at the base of a tree and reading.
News

Adelaide Writers' Week program announced

Over 230 writers, both local and international, will attend this year's festival.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login