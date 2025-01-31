Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

With our Lunar New Year events guide our top read this past week, we are now in the Year of Snake. So what else captured readers’ eyes this week? Our top stories were:

Creative sector leaders in Australia Day Honours 2025

A number of prominent figures in the arts sector were recognised in this year’s Australia Day Honours List, which had a particular focus on music.

Triple J Hottest 100 2024: Chappell Roan wins, low number of Australian artists

There were more votes than last year, but there were fewer Australians in the top 10 than in previous recent years.

Unpacking the Museum of Contemporary Art’s shock new entry fees: how did it get to this?

Looking at the Museum’s financial history shines a light on what has led to its new general admission fee policy.

What changes do writers want in the Australian books industry?

Here’s a wish list from Australian authors on aspects they’d like to augment, tinker with or scrap altogether.

Vale Laurens Tan: a force that made the world feel a little smaller

Multidisciplinary artist Laurens Tan was an original – a pioneer in the Asian-Australian art space, and a generous spirit. His death is a great loss.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Performance review: A Body at Work, Theatre Works, midsumma festival ★★★★

A queer woman’s 17-year career in the sex industry is unveiled.

Exhibition review: Ocean Photographer of the Year Exhibition, Seaworks Williamstown ★★★★

Some of the world’s best marine photography comes to Melbourne.

Book review: I’ll Never Call Him Dad Again, Caroline Darian ★★★★

In a book written prior to Dominique Pelicot’s criminal convictions, his daughter reveals the effects of his horrific crimes on her family.

Performance review: Aidan Jones – Chopin’s Nocturne, The Terrarium, FRINGE WORLD ★★★★

Classical music and comedy intertwine in this entertaining show.

An eye on jobs and career news

I’m an artist, I don’t need to do workshops. Wrong.

Professional workshops can bolster your studio practice in surprising ways.

So you want my arts job: arts and community centre manager

Karen Ingram is kept very busy as the manager of the Louis Joel Arts & Community Centre in Melbourne.

