2025 Lunar New Year events guide

2025 Lunar New Year celebrates the snake zodiac, a symbol of mysteriousness, wisdom, intuition and elegance. It is the sixth of the 12-year cycle of animals in the Chinese zodiac and includes those who were born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, or about to be born between 29 January 2025 and 16 February 2026. Famous figures who share this zodiac include Pablo Picasso, Anne Frank, Bob Dylan and Taylor Swift.

The Year of the Snake is said to bring empowerment and transformation for those who are diligent and strategic. Lunar New Year day is Wednesday 29 January, with Tuesday 28 January marking the end of the Year of the Dragon.

Here is a state-by-state list of arts and cultural events in celebration of the Lunar New Year, which extends to mid-February and ends with the Lantern Festival.

New South Wales

Lunar New Year at World Square

Sydney World Square celebrates the Year of the Snake with cherry blossom decorations, cultural performances and free interactive experiences, including traditional lion dancing, live calligraphy demonstrations, and music.

Dates: 22 January to 2 February.

Chatswood Year of the Snake Festival

This free event features over 130 stalls spread throughout Chatswood and an array of outdoor entertainment, from traditional Asian music to modern pop. Draw your lunar fortune at The Concourse, or check out Infrangible Matter; Tracing the Elements, an exhibition exploring fire, water, air, metal and earth as agents to express contemporary cross-cultural perspectives.

Dates: 23 January to 15 February.

Antivenom at 4A

4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art invites the shedding of old skins and the embracing of transformation in the spirit of the Year of the Snake. The Antivenom: Year of the Snake exhibition features artists who present bold works on identity, gender and the migrant experience, while in the Vermin installation Lia Tabrah reimagines the invasive cane toad as sustainable luxury fashion. Opening night celebrations will see DJ/performer Red Rey take over 4A, while a series of artist talks will be held on the following day.

Dates: Opening Night on 24 January 6-8pm; artist talks on 25 January 2-4pm.

Lunar New Year at AGNSW

Be inspired by Asian art and culture at the Art Gallery of NSW, including a special Art After Hours event in celebration of Lunar New Year. Lion dances, snake-inspired tours, storytime, creative workshops and karaoke are on offer.

Dates: 29 January to 2 February.

Sydney Lunar Festival

The 2025 program for the annual Sydney Lunar Festival includes a Lucky 8 Snakes light rail by Chrissy Lau, Lunar lanterns by Erika Zhu and a snake installation on Dixon Street, as well as the Lunar Spectacular at Centennial Hall where Chinese, Korean, Thai, Japanese and Vietnamese communities will share cultural performances with everyone who wishes to celebrate.

Dates: 29 January to 16 February.

Gallery Lane Cove + Creative Studios

Two exhibitions are opening in time for Lunar New Year at GLC+CS: In the Mood for Love 良宵 and Reverberation. To be officially opened by author, broadcaster and artist Claudia Chan Shaw, In the Mood for Love invites visitors to embrace the spirit in the exhibition’s namesake, capturing the essence of togetherness. Artists including Guan Wei, Guo Jian, Wang Yunyun and Laurens Tan will feature in the show. Meanwhile, Reverberation explores the ripple effect of cultural memory, with artists including Jenna Lee, Tony Tran and Maria Thaddea. DJ Vincent Sebastian will be playing music on the night.

Dates: 30 January 6-8pm; rsvp.

Lunar New Year at Parramatta

High-pole lion dancing, firecrackers, Chinese horoscope reading and a giant 20-metre artwork are set to takeover Parramatta for Lunar New Year. Highlights include k-pop workshops by the Korean Cultural Centre, tea ceremony and tasting, as well as the doubling of performance stages. Chris Yee’s The Laundry Line, featuring flags and ornamental lanterns, will be the centrepiece at Parramatta Square, reflecting themes of the local Sydney suburbs. Centenary Square will feature 15 street food stalls.

Date: 1 February 4-9pm.

Georges River Council Lunar New Year Festival. Photo: Supplied.

Lunar New Year Festival in Georges River

One of the largest council-led Lunar New Year celebrations in the Sydney metropolitan area, the Georges River Council Lunar New Year Festival returns with a commissioned mural by Guiyoung Zhu (aka Zhuzhu) that symbolises transformation, resilience and unity. The mural will be painted live with crowd participation over 27-30 January outside Event Cinemas Westfield Hurstville. The Festival program includes the Forest Road Street Markets and Hurstville Plaza Stage Performances.

Date: 1 February 12-9pm.

National Maritime Museum

In partnership with the China Cultural Centre, the National Maritime Museum will present a full day of cultural performances, art-making activities, and Mandarin language tours to celebrate the Year of the Snake. Highlights include the Guangxi Cultural Fair, an opportunity to experience the heritage of the Chinese city; performances of traditional music, dance and acrobatics; plus a maker space and face-painting of your favourite Lunar calendar animal.

Date: 9 February 10am-4pm.

~/a_love_letter_to_kala

A solo exhibition of Indonesian artist of Chinese heritage, Angus Wijaya, is now on view at Passage Gallery, with visitors being able to see the artworks through the Gallery window 24/7. Presented as part of Passage’s Lunar New Year program, this show, featuring striking red sculptures inspired by a traditional lion dance from West Java, invites reflections on traditions, rituals and cultural evolution.

Dates: Until 20 February.

‘~/a_love_letter_to_kala’, installation view at Passage Gallery. Photo: Supplied.

Victoria

Asian Comedy Showcase: Lunar New Year Special

Catch Asian Australian comedians, ranging from professional acts to up-and-coming stars, in this special performance where no topic is off limits. Nathan Chin, Kevin Han, Lizzy Hoo, Sashi Perera and Diana Nguyen are among those appearing.

Dates: 23-25 January.

Chinese Museum’s celebratory showcase

Highlights of the Chinese Lunar New Year 2025 showcase hosted by the Chinese Museum in Melbourne feature the annual Chinatown street festival on 2 February, 申城 1939/Immersive Theatre role play game and The Legend of the White Snake – A Timeless Tale of Love, an exhibition of Yangliuqing hand-painted wood block paintings. The three-week program also offers children’s craft activities, fine dining, tours and workshops.

Dates: 25 January to 23 March.

Springvale Lunar New Year Festival

From food to fireworks, celebrate Lunar New Year in Springvale with a series of events, public artworks and performances. Highlights include the Chinese Community and Vietnamese Community Book Day on 9 February, and the mainstage festival on 26 January.

Dates: 26 January to 1 February.

QV Melbourne

QV Melbourne celebrates the Year of the Snake with a life-sized snakes and ladders game in the QV square, lion dances, dragon dances and martial arts performances. A selection of restaurants also have special offers, and Booths Karaoke on Little Lonsdale Street provides multilingual karaoke booths for celebrating the occasion with friends and family.

Dates: 28 January to 9 February.

DJ Small Fry to perform at NGV’s Lunar New Year celebrations. Image: Supplied.

Year of the Snake photography exhibition at MAPh

Images submitted through an open call will be on display at the Museum of Australian Photography in an exhibition curated by Yusheng Liu. The photos capture cultural traditions, important moments and festive foods at Lunar New Year.

Dates: 29 January to 3 March.

Lunar New Year at NGV

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) will once again host an array of Lunar New Year events at NGV International, Southbank, including lion dances, Peking opera performances and hands-on activities. All events are free, and visitors can drop by to play mahjong (a traditional tabletop game) in the NGV Garden, decorate a traditional Korean bokjumeoni, or tour the NGV Collection (Mandarin or English available). Brunei-born, Melbourne-based chef Victor Lion will be part of a Lunar New Year cuisine discussion, alongside the ABC’s Jennifer Wong (Chopsticks or Fork?).

Dates: 1-2 February.

A day at the Museum

Melbourne Museum will host Lunar New Year events including a dragon dance, zodiac quest scavenger hunt, Lunar storytime and traditional instrument and dance performances. Two special events, Museum Snakes and Serpent Treasures, celebrate the Year of the Snake with live and preserved reptile friends.

Date: 1 February 10am-2pm.

Whitehorse Lunar New Year Festival 2025

The Asian Business Association of Whitehorse, supported by Whitehorse City Council, has put together a free festival to capture the spirit of the Lunar New Year, featuring traditional arts and performances, amusement rides, food and a petting zoo.

Date: 1 February 11am-12am (midnight).

Lunar New Year Festival at Bendigo Chinese Precinct

Join this free family event at Bendigo’s Dai Gum San Precinct and welcome in the New Lunar Year of the Snake, hosted by the Bendigo Chinese Association with the Golden Dragon Museum.

Date: 1 February.

Victoria Street Lunar Festival 2025

The City of Yarra presents the Victoria Street Lunar Festival in the festive spirit of Richmond’s Vietnamese heart. Enjoy a day of music, food, firecrackers and cultural celebrations.

Date: 2 February 12-10pm.

Read: 13 cracker museum exhibitions in 2025

Lunar New Year Concert

The Hong Kong String Orchestra will welcome the Year of the Snake at Melbourne Recital Centre following its appearance in Adelaide on 31 January. The Lunar New Year Concert is led by virtuoso Yao Jue with a 25-piece ensemble that fuses Eastern and Western classical music.

Date: 7 February 7.30-9.30pm; tickets.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra celebrates cross-cultural connections through music at Arts Centre Melbourne as the Orchestra is joined by guest musicians from China to perform this program. Conductor Lü Jia and pianist Haochen Zhang return to the MSO after their last performance in 2023.

Date: 8 February 7.30-9.30pm; tickets.

Federation Square celebrations

See dragon dancers in action, join a Tai Chi class or experience gentle Chinese dance at Federation Square for 2025 Lunar New Year. Free events for the whole family are on offer.

Date: 9 February 9.30am-2pm.

Queensland

Cairns Chinese New Year

Hosted by Cairns and District Chinese Association, the 2025 Year of the Snake celebrations include a street food festival, lion and dragon dance performances, fireworks and more.

Dates: 29 January to 15 February.

BrisAsia Festival

Celebrate Asian culture at the BrisAsia Festival with more than 25 activities and events, ranging from street performances, contemporary art and live music to stand-up comedy and a guided tour of Fortitude Valley. It’s also a good opportunity to check out the 11th Asia Pacific Triennial at the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA).

Dates: 31 January to 9 February.

Moreton Bay Lunar New Year

Celebrate the vibrant traditions of the East at the Moreton Bay Region Lunar New Year event in Caboolture. This free event promises exciting experiences with traditional music, dance and delicious cuisine.

Date: 8 February 3-8pm.

Gold Coast Lunar New Year

Year of the Snake celebrations in Gold Coast’s Chinatown will see a range of entertainment, market stalls and kids’ activities take place. The fireworks finale is at 7.30pm.

Dates: 1 February 3-7.30pm.

South Australia

2025 Lunar New Year Concert

The Hong Kong String Orchestra will make its Australian debut to welcome the Year of the Snake at Her Majesty’s Theatre. The Lunar New Year Concert is led by virtuoso Yao Jue with a 25-piece ensemble that fuses Eastern and Western classical music.

Date: 31 January 7-9pm.

Lunar New Street Party Chinatown Adelaide

The Adelaide Lunar New Year Street Party is an annual community event held at the Chinatown Precinct in Moonta Street and Gouger Street. The street party features many exhibitors and entertainers from a wide variety of Asian cultural groups all coming together to showcase their traditions through art and flavours.

Date: 8 February from 2pm.

Western Australia

Take a tour and win a snake coin at The Perth Mint

The Perth Mint has issued its sixth annual release in the 12-year Australian Lunar Coin Series III, bringing to life the stories of the Chinese zodiac. Take The Perth Mint tour between 11 January and 16 February for the chance to win one of five Australian Lunar Series III 2025 Year of the Snake 1oz Silver Proof Coloured Coins.

Lunar New Year at Elizabeth Quay

Welcome the Year of the Snake with vibrant celebrations, traditional red envelope giveaways and cultural performances at Elizabeth Quay. More than 60 market stalls will offer handmade treasures, street eats and seasonal delights.

Dates: 29 January to 2 February.

Harness your luck at Raine Square

Snap up fortune cookies and enter a special event hosted by Raine Square to harness your luck in the Year of the Snake. Live lion dance performances will occur on 29 January, while visitors can also view a Lunar New Year fashion display in the Bankwest Place Lobby.

Dates: 29 January to 12 February.

Lunar Lights: Celebrating New Beginnings at London Court

Experience face painting, lantern-making, calligraphy and a performance by the Chinese Musical Instrument Ensemble at London Court.

Dates: 30 January to 6 February.

Perth Chinese New Year Fair 2025

The Chung Wah Association celebrates Chinese New Year 2025 with events including the major fair on 2 February, where visitors can immerse in traditional arts and crafts and performances at Northbridge Piazza; the Chung Wah Community Care Longevity Lunch on 4 February; and the Chung Wah Chinese New Year Ball on 7 February, connecting the Western Australian Chinese Community.

Dates: 2-7 February.

Australian Capital Territory

Canberra Lunar New Year Festival

Head to Dickson for a day full of festivities to welcome the Year of the Snake 2025. Enjoy cultural performances, traditional food, live music, kung fu demonstrations and more.

Date: 1 February 10am-10pm.

Tasmania

Hobart Lunar New Year Festival

This festival is held on the picturesque Parliament House Lawns, with a wide variety of family-focused activities. It is the largest celebration of the Lunar New Year in Tasmania, bringing together communities to mark the most important celebration in Asia.

Date: 2 February 10am-4pm.

Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in Launceston

QVMAG is celebrating the rich traditions of Lunar New Year with a guided tour, featuring the history of the Guan Di Temple, craft-making, music performances, tai chi and a range of free activities. Those who prefer to stay at home can also access its online 3D collection, specially curated for Lunar New Year.

Date: 8 February.

Northern Territory

Darwin Chinese New Year Festival 2025

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a fun free family day with Chinese food and drinks stalls, lion and dragon dance shows, kids’ activities, parades and performances by the Chung Wah Society Darwin Dance Troupes. Also local celebrity chefs will be teaching the finer points of Chinese cooking.

Date: 1 March 11am-7pm.