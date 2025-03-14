News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
14 Mar 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
All Arts

Keep your eye on this week's arts news.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week – these were our most read stories.

Dark Mofo 2025 makes first announcement, already generating controversy
Dark Mofo 2025 includes a new commission from Nathan Maynard involving flesh and its marketing campaign has come under fire.

Road worthy: standout regional gallery exhibitions in Autumn 2025
Regional galleries play a vital part of the arts ecosystem, so plan your road trip and catch some of these top-drawer exhibitions in 2025.

Which 12 titles made the Stella Prize longlist 2025?
Seven fiction, four non-fiction and one poetry collection make up the Stella Prize longlist for 2025.

Women’s voices writ large and amplified
NewSouth Publishing has always been a supporter of women and their impact on Australian society. (sponsored)

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Music review: Cat Power Sings Dylan, Port Fairy Folk Festival ★★★★★
When a performer truly shows their vulnerability, sometimes that can give rise to the greatest gigs of all.

Musical review: MJ The Musical, Sydney Lyric Theatre ★★1/2
‘MJ the Musical’ is a dazzling production. But be warned: you may come away from it feeling uncomfortable, sad and a bit dirty.

Exhibition review: Thinking together: Exchanges with the natural world, Bundanon ★★★★
An exhibition that communes with nature in surprising and disparate ways.

Theatre review: Krapp’s Last Tape with Stephen Rea, Adelaide Festival 2025 ★★★★★
A masterful actor performs Beckett’s masterpiece about the inevitable march of time: an unmissable production.

Ballet review: Carmen, Regent Theatre ★★★★1/2
A fresh interpretation of a centuries old story that sizzles and provokes on stage.

An eye on jobs and career news

The undercutting of industry standards: how low pay is eroding fair wages in the arts
The misuse of sector jobs sites by companies with the resources to pay fairly needs to end.

So you want my arts job: Hollywood casting director
Hollywood casting director Paul Weber is visiting Australia. He shares with ArtsHub what it takes to succeed in this role.

From Grandma Moses to Frank McCourt: it’s never too late for artistic success
History is littered with artists who found success late in life, including writers such as Frank McCourt. Here’s a list of artists who prove it’s never too late.

AI is changing the game for voice actors – and not in a good way
Video game voice actors are feeling weighed down by the ever growing presence of AI.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

