Art fair sales demonstrate dampening of market a myth

Sydney Contemporary swept on to the calendar for another edition last week. There was a little trepidation ahead of the event, with the sector noticeably feeling a slight cooling of the market in recent months. However, it appears to be all myth!

Australia’s leading art fair recorded over $21 million in art sales over the five-day event. It was slightly down on 2022, which achieved $23 million in sales, but is still growing upwards, with pre-COVID numbers in 2019 sitting at $18 million.

Organisers added that they expect the sales figure to rise over the coming days, as post fair-related sales are continuing.

Tim Etchells, Founder, Sydney Contemporary, said today (14 September) on the release of this year’s figures: ‘We are thrilled by the success of this year’s Sydney Contemporary … we saw excellent visitation and sales, with high-calibre art collectors, art lovers, curators and institutions travelling from all over the world to celebrate one of the most anticipated and critical events on Australia’s cultural calendar.’

Among the notable sales was a work by Clifford Possum Tjapaltjarri sold by D’Lan Contemporary to an undisclosed Australian Institution for $550,000. The gallery’s Director and Founder, D’Lan Davidson, said: ‘Sydney Contemporary has been incredibly successful for our gallery this year and we have had a great response to the curation of our booth. Our sales highlight of the week would have to be the significant work by Clifford Possum Tjapaltjarri.’

Davidson added, ‘Many of the works sold were to buyers we have never dealt with before.’

Artbank (part of the Australian Government Office for the Arts) also went on a bonza shopping spree tallying up $52,700, with works acquired by artists Marion Abraham (Sullivan + Strumpf), Matthew Bromhead (OLSEN Gallery), Gaypalani Wanambi (Michael Reid), Helen Garrawurra Ganalmirriwuy (Sabbia Gallery), Andre Lipscombe (Art Collective WA) and Nathan Hawkes (Chalk Horse).

Chalk Horse also sold a major work by Mechelle Bounpraseuth to Bendigo Art Gallery.

Market veteran, Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery (Sydney) stood out with a solo presentation of Dhambit Munuŋgurr’s work. It paid off with Roslyn Oxley, Founder and Director, reporting, ‘It has been a fantastic opportunity to present a comprehensive body of new work to new and known collectors from across Australia and abroad. The VIP preview was full of a high-calibre of collectors and curators. We have had a hugely successful fair with a sell-out exhibition.’

Also reporting strong sales this year, Justin Miller Art sold major works by Cressida Campbell, Jeffrey Smart, a monumental bronze sculpture by Clement Meadmore, a sell-out of rare works from the 1950’s by Andy Warhol, and a work by Bronwyn Oliver was acquired by The National Gallery of Australia.

Over 25,000 visitors clicked through the doors at Carriageworks. Again, it was slightly down on the last edition in 2022 when over 28,000 visited. But looking back, it was just 10,000 people who turned up for the Fair’s first edition in 2013.

Gallerist David Hagger, Blackartprojects (Melbourne) said: ‘Reflecting on the past 10 years of showings at Sydney Contemporary, it is clear that the fair is such a critical component to our annual program for a variety of reasons – connection and collaboration being at the forefront. More importantly, it shows how important the fair is in providing a platform for the artists we have worked with, many of whom have gone on to be represented by leading national and international galleries, public gallery acquisitions and institutional projects.’

Of note, Sydney Contemporary 2023 was also the largest edition of the fair in its 10-year history, with 96 emerging and established artists exhibiting. Clearly there remains a confidence in participation and outcomes.

Sydney Contemporary was held this year from 7–10 September 2023.