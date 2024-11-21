Art books that make great gifts

According to new research from VistaPrint, eight in 10 Australian’s feel stress when choosing a gift for loved ones, yet 70% say personalisation makes the experience more enjoyable. So, why not get personal by gifting a book this summer holiday season?

ArtsHub takes a look at recent new art publications released.

Architecture, design and sustainability

1. Adelaide Modernism: 101 Houses

Tim Reeves’ new book ‘101 Houses’. Image: Wakefield Press.

Adelaide Modernism: 101 Houses explores modernist houses in the SA capital city over 35 years from 1939-74, many of them outstanding examples of the style. Featuring over 50 suburbs and over 70 architects – with nearly half their own home – the designs comprise stunning bespoke houses, but also blocks of flats, as well as public and project housing, and competition entries.



With more than 300 floor plans and images, this richly illustrated book from an award-winning author is a must-read for all devotees of modernist architecture. It has been written by Adelaide-based historian and author Tim Reeves.

Author: Tim Reeves

Publisher: Wakefield Press

ISBN 9781923042636

Price: $80

Released: December 2024

2. About Face: Contemporary Portrait Painting in Australia and New Zealand

Amber Creswell Bell’s ‘About Face’. Image: Thames & Hudson.

About Face: Contemporary Portrait Painting in Australia and New Zealand takes a dive into the world of contemporary portraiture and its reflection on our dynamic society. A celebrated Sydney-based arts, design and lifestyle writer and curator, Amber Creswell Bell is known for her dedication to emerging and unrepresented artists. She currently directs the Emerging Art program at Michael Reid Galleries. Her previous book, Australian Abstract (2023), won the Australian Book Industry Award for Illustrated Book of the Year. About Face is her sixth book with Thames & Hudson.

Publisher: Thames & Hudson

Format: 272pp, hardback

ISBN: 9781760763992

Price: $69.99

Released: September 2024

3. The New Sustainable House

Penny Craswell’s book, ‘The New Sustainable House’. Image: Thames & Hudson.

The New Sustainable House sees design writer Penny Craswell deliver a showcase from across the globe of 25 houses offering creative solutions for planet-friendly home design. With a fresh focus on design ingenuity, new technologies and materials, The New Sustainable House demonstrates that there is more to ecologically motivated construction than solar panels and water tanks. This compelling survey shows that the environmental impact of every home, no matter the size or location, can be greatly reduced with creative and responsible design.

Publisher: Thames & Hudson

Format: 272pp, hardback

ISBN: 9781760764012

Price: $69.99

Released: 29 October 2024

Deep dives for summer

4. Soviet Socialist Realism and Art in the Asia-Pacific

‘Soviet Socialist Realism and Art in the Asia-Pacific.’ Image: Routledge.

Respected arts academic and curator, Alison Carroll has released a book that has long been on her mind – well, 50 years of thinking! Soviet Socialist Realism and Art in the Asia-Pacific is “about art, but within the context of political and cultural history, focused mainly on China, Vietnam, the two Koreas, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and also Australia,” Carroll tells ArtsHub. “It is the first book of its kind, evaluating the impact of the Soviets across the countries of the East – a part of the history of this region, which is frequently overlooked or underestimated. It asks why, and gives reasons.”

Publisher: Routledge

Format: 230pp, 20 colour, 49 B/W illustrations

ISBN: 9781032661308

Price: $284.00

Released: October 2024

5. Indigenous Knowledge: Australian Perspectives

‘Indigenous Knowledge: Australian Perspectives’. Image: The Miegunyah Press (Melbourne University Press).

How are we to live well with others? How can we sustain abundant environments and nourishing cultures? How may connections to place and generations past strengthen our cultural, political and economic futures? These are the questions, along with others, that co-authors Marcia Langton AO, Aaron Corn and Samuel Curkpatrick ask in their new book, Indigenous Knowledge: Australian Perspectives.

Authors: Marcia Langton AO, Aaron Corn, Samuel Curkpatrick

Publisher: The Miegunyah Press (Melbourne University Press)

Format: 224pp, softback

ISBN: 9780522880755

Price: $34.99

Released: 5 November 2024

6. Essays that Changed Australia

‘Essays that Changed Australia: Meanjin 1940 to today’. Image: Meanjin and Melbourne University Press.

Essays that Changed Australia: Meanjin 1940 to today is a curated collection of essays that shaped Australia’s culture and society. “Since the 1940s, Meanjin essays have set the national cultural agenda. Arthur Phillips’ idea of ‘cultural cringe’ has become a household word, instantly conveying Australians’ sense of place in the world while expressing our frustrations and our ambitions – yet very few of us know it came from an essay first published in Meanjin,” explains editor Esther Anatolitis.

This anthology brings togethers 20 impactful Meanjin essays for the first time, with an introduction by Anatolitis offering critical context and scrutiny, illustrating how profoundly Meanjin essays have changed Australia.

Editor: Esther Anatolitis

Publisher: Melbourne University Press

Format: 272pp

ISBN: 9780522880977

Price: $34.99

Released: 12 November 2024

Biographies that explore a creative life

7. Portia Geach Portrait of an activist

‘Portia Geach Portrait of an Activist”, by Dr Julie Cotter. Image: Joyce Press.

Portrait of an Activist is a reengagement with Portia Geach’s contribution to artistic practice, social equality and feminist politics in Australia during the early 20th century. It establishes her contribution as a forerunner to the women’s movement and affirms the contemporaneity of her views, in both her practice and life choices. This long overdue biography is by art historian Dr Julie Cotter, who also wrote Portraits Destroyed and Tom Roberts and the Art of Portraiture. It is released this month to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Portia Geach Memorial Award.

Author: Dr Julie Cotter

Publisher: Joyce Press

ISBN: 978-1-7636799-0-0

Price: $38

Released: 28 November

8. Finnenisms: Chris Finnen riffs on his 70 years of music

‘Finnenisms’: Chris Finnen riffs on his 70 years of music. Image: Wakefield Press.

Chris Finnen riffs on his 70 years of music recounts how, for seven decades, its subject has grooved to the music in his mind – and magically transposed it to the guitar. From jumping on stage as a precocious 15-year-old to jam with Billy Thorpe, and also The Loved Ones, to joining Australia’s legendary blues band Chain, Finnen has wowed audiences and is revered as one of Australia’s most beloved guitarists. His lively story, covering five decades of touring, is sprinkled with the musician’s own brand of witty Finnenisms.



Author: David Sly

Publisher: Wakefield Press

ISBN 9781923042643

Price: $32.95

9. Portrait of a Collection: TarraWarra Museum of Art

‘Portrait of a Collection: TarraWarra Museum of Art’. Image: Thames & Hudson.

Portrait of a Collection: TarraWarra Museum of Art is an insightful and inspiring overview of TarraWarra Museum of Art’s collection of 20th and 21st century Australian art – one of the country’s finest collections established through the generous donation of founding patrons, the late Marc Besen AC and Eva Besen AO. This richly illustrated book offers contemporary interpretative lenses on the history of the scene of the day, and is launched ahead of the opening of the Eva and Marc Besen Centre – designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects – which will store the collection.

Editors: Victoria Lynn and Anthony Fitzpatrick

Publisher: Thames & Hudson

Format: 452pp, hardback

Price: $120

More than just an exhibition

10. Carol Jerrems: Portraits

‘Carol Jerrems Portraits’. Image: NewSouth Books.

In a career that spanned only 12 years before her tragic death at the age of 30, and set against the backdrop of social change in the 1970s, Melbourne photographer Carol Jerrems’ practice charted the women’s movement, documented First Nations activism and put a spotlight on youth subcultures. The first monographic publication on Jerrems’ work, features high-quality reproductions of over 140 vintage prints and contact sheets, alongside essays and creative responses by curators, poets and writers Elena Gomez, Rebecca Harkins-Cross, Neha Kale, Magdalene Keaney, Shaune Lakin and Anne O’Hehir, Celeste Liddle, Pippa Milne and Isobel Parker Philip. The publication coincides with the major survey exhibition Carol Jerrems: Portraits at the National Portrait Gallery, Canberra.

Publisher: NewSouth Books

Format:256pp, hardcover

ISBN: 9780646949895

Price: $65

Released: 1 December 2024

11. 65,000 Years: A Short History of Australian Art

‘65,000 Years: A Short History of Australian Art’. Image: Melbourne University Press.

65,000 Years: A Short History of Australian Art is now available for pre-order. Edited by Professor Marcia Langton AO and Judith Ryan AM, it offers new insights into the first art of this country. Featuring writing by 25 leading thinkers across generations and disciplines, the publication celebrates Indigenous Australian art across time, media and language groups, and has been published in association with a major exhibition of the same title that will open to the public 30 May 2025 at the University of Melbourne’s Potter Museum of Art.

Publisher: Melbourne University Press

Format: hardback

ISBN: 9781760764210

Price: $80

Released: 30 November 2024

12. Cats and Dogs in Art & Design

Coinciding with the exhibition Cats & Dogs – an eclectic curation from the National Gallery of Victoria’s collection – the publication Cats and Dogs in Art & Design is a richly illustrated book. It showcases more than 100 works of art and design depicting loyal dogs and spirited cats, and is sure to be a page-turner for many.

Publisher: Thames & Hudson

Format: hardback

ISBN: 9781760764784

Price: $49.99

Released: 29 October 2024

13. Nusra Latif Qureshi: Birds in Far Pavilions

Nusra Latif Qureshi: ‘Birds in Far Pavilions’, exhibition catalogue. Image: Art Gallery of NSW.

Published on the occasion of the artist’s first major solo exhibition, Nusra Latif Qureshi: Birds in Far Pavilions, held at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, this book of the same title, traces Qureshi’s 30-year career, from her early paintings in Lahore, in which she began to reimagine traditional forms, to their zenith beyond the page and into 3D sculpture with a new commissioned installation.

Richly illustrated with over 100 works and historic archival imagery/photography, and accompanied by insightful essays by curator Matt Cox, Art Gallery of New South Wales director Michael Brand, academic Sugata Ray, arts writer Julie Ewington, curator Esa Epstein and philosopher/psychoanalyst Robyn Adler.

Edited: Matt Cox

Publisher: Art Gallery of New South Wales

Format: 272pp, paperback

ISBN: 9781741741742

Price: $60

Released: October 2024

14. First Breath/Last Breath

‘First Breath/Last Breath’, by Gabriella Bisetto. Image: JamFactory and Wakefield Press.

South Australian glass artist Gabriella Bisetto has always had an abiding interest in the inconceivable complexities of the human body. First Breath/Last Breath accompanies her exhibition of the same title, and draws from the ancient Roman adoption of the term memento mori (‘remember that you must die’), and explores the changing boundaries of our bodies as we enter new phases of our lives.

Author/s: Gabriella Bisetto, Grace Cochrane, Stephen Atkinson and Shaw Hendry

Published: Wakefield Press

ISBN 9781923042650

Price: $59.95

Released: December 2024

15. Imagining a real Australia

‘Imagining a Real Australia’. Image: NewSouth.

Documentary photography offers one way of looking, but this type of looking is also about feeling. It is a style of making photographs designed to draw people into the world and activate their interest in something beyond themselves.

Australian documentary photography was at its height from the 1950s to 1970s. A time of great flux – social, political and cultural – was reflected in the photographs of Max Dupain, Carol Jerrems, William Yang, Rennie Ellis, David Moore, Mervyn Bishop, Sue Ford and others. Author Stephen Zagala has curated more than 60 exhibitions, and his latest publication Imagining a Real Australia takes a walk through this landscape.

Publisher: NewSouth.

Format: 208pp, paperback

ISBN: 9781742236926

Price: $59.99

Released: 1 December 2024

16. Double dip on Yayoi Kusama

L-R: New Yayoi Kusama publication for major NGV International exhibition, ‘Lots of Dots’. Image: National Gallery of Australia.

Dive into the life of Yayoi Kusama with this richly illustrated publication, featuring over 160 artworks, 65 archival images, and a cover designed by Kusama herself. The publication explores 80 years of Kusama’s life and work, including her iconic mirrored infinity rooms, pumpkins, flowers and polka dots. The book includes four newly commissioned essays by Kusama experts – Akira Shibutami, Marie Laurberg, Akira Tatehata and Lynn Zelevansky – offering fresh insights into her career and personal journey. It coincides with the major retrospective exhibition presented at NGV International, opening in December.

Editor/s: Wayne Crothers and Miranda Wallace

Publisher: National Gallery of Victoria

Format: hardback

ISBN 9781922398109

Price: $59.99

Released: mid-November 2024

Pre-order: QBD Books

Lots of Dots is shaped as one of Yayoi Kusama’s famous pumpkins, and will be a great children’s book to gift this Christmas, filled with dazzling and tactile embellishments, perfect for engaging early readers in a visual and textural experience of Kusama’s vibrant works of art.

Author: Yayoi Kusama

Publisher: Negev Importing Company, Limited

Format: 30pp, board book

ISBN : 9781922398130

Price: $24.95

Released: 1 December 2024

Pre-order: Megalong Books

17. Magritte

Exhibition catalogue ‘Magritte’. Image: Art Gallery of NSW.

Accompanying the first Magritte retrospective to be presented in Australia, this book features reproductions of the 100-plus works in the exhibition, alongside rarely seen archival materials, commercial work and photography. The images are accompanied by four essays by Nicholas Chambers, Xavier Canonne, Natalie Dupêcher and Julie Waseige, and an interview with Magritte (originally recorded for Belgian television in 1965).

Edited: Nicholas Chambers

Publisher: Art Gallery of New South Wales

Format: 180pp, hardback

ISBN: 9781741741728

Price: $55

Released: October 2024

18. Cao Fei: My City is Yours

Exhibition catalogue, ‘Cao Fei: My City is Yours’. Image: Art Gallery of NSW.

This exhibition catalogue – Cao Fei: My City is Yours – is published in conjunction with the first Australian retrospective of the Beijing-based artist, and showcases key works from the past 20 years, as well as newly commissioned works that explore China’s deep ties to Australia. Designed by award-winning graphic designer Evi-O, the book offers new scholarship on the artist by the exhibition’s curators, Ruby Arrowsmith-Todd and Yin Cao, together with essays by the renowned scholar of Chinese contemporary art Hou Hanru and emerging Asian-Australian writers Michael Sun and Pao-chen Tang. An expansive interview with Cao Fei makes this a great one for the library.

Edited: Ruby Arrowsmith-Todd and Yin Cao

Publisher: Art Gallery of New South Wales

Format: 32pp, paperback

ISBN: 9781741741735

Price: $50

Released: November 2024

19. 11th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art

Exhibition catalogue, 11th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art. Image: Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art.

The 11th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art marks the beginning of this series’ fourth decade as the leading exhibition of new art from the region. The exhibition includes the work of 70 artists, collectives and projects from more than 30 countries, which are fully illustrated alongside featured texts on all artists and projects.

QAGOMA Asian and Pacific art curators Abigail Bernal, Ruha Fifita, Reuben Keehan, Ruth McDougall and Tarun Nagesh, as well as regionally-based co-curators and interlocutors, provide rich interpretations that engage readers around the themes of natural and urban environments, intergenerational experiences of migration and labour, and nuanced approaches to storytelling, materials and technique.

Publisher: Queensland Art Gallery

Format: hardcover

Price: $49.95

Released: November 2024

20. Vipoo Srivilasa: Positive Art Work

Vipoo Srivilasa: ‘Positive Art Work’. Image: Paper Boat Press Edition and the Australia Design Centre.

This comprehensive monograph celebrates over 25 years of Vipoo Srivilasa’s influential career in ceramics. Known for his accessible, positive and beautiful work, Srivilasa’s art reflects his life in both Australia and Thailand, using clay to tell stories and bring people together. Through stunning artwork and insightful essays, this book highlights key moments from his career, showcasing his unique blend of creativity and community. It also features a special gatefold with instructions on creating his popular Little People sculptures.

Publisher: Paper Boat Press Edition and the Australia Design Centre

Format: 232pp, hardcover

ISBN: 978-0-645-85012-3

Price: $69.95 ($85 signed copy); also available for purchase with a limited edition print.

Released: October 2024