After a solid debut, Now or Never reveals 2024 program

Now or Never – the ‘new kid in town’ of Melbourne’s art calendar centring the intersections of art and technology – is back for another year from 22-31 August.

Already the line-up sounds promising, with this year’s festival theme, ‘Look through the image’ exploring symbolism and hidden messages.

Now or Never will be bringing Marco Fusinato’s work at the Australian Pavilion for Venice Biennale 2022 to Melbourne in a homecoming debut. DESASTRES is a large-scale, audio-based installation where the artist created “noise” in real time, every day for 200 days at the Biennale. It’s described as ‘a monster’ by curator Alexie Glass-Kantor, who worked with Fusinato on the Venice presentation.

DESASTRES will take over NantStudios in Docklands, home to the largest LED volume screen for virtual production in the world.

‘DESASTRES’ by Marco Fusinato at the Australian Pavilion for Venice Biennale 2022. Photo: Supplied.

Also landing in Melbourne for the first time is Silent Symphony and Present Shock II by London-based United Visual Artists (UVA). Originally commissioned for Dark Mofo 2023, Silent Symphony was a definite highlight for this writer then. The other-worldly kinetic installation operates on its own orbit, accompanied by composition and sound design from Ben Frost.

This celestial dialogue continues with Constellations by Joanie Lemercier (Studio Lemercier), which will hover over the Yarra River’s surface along Southbank after dark.

In terms of live music, Now or Never will deliver its four-night performance line-up at the Royal Exhibition Building, featuring Sandwell District, Eartheater, Portuguese-born Danish singer and producer, Erika De Casier, First Nations artist Naretha Williams, British electronic musician Clark and the Australian debut from COUCOU CHLOE. Italian DJ Donato Dozzy will headline a night, cohosted by Untitled Group.

Music in the Royal Exhibition Building as part of Now or Never 2023. Photo: Supplied.

Premieres include Wuigada – Gagada (To Sing – Loud) by proud Mutti Mutti, Yorta Yorta and Nari Nari man, Kutcha Edwards, reimagined with the Australian Art Orchestra, and an augmented reality experience Slow Walker by Peder Bjurman at Melbourne Museum Plaza. MOUNTAIN by Clark and Melanie Lane is a dance work featuring costume design by Akira Isogawa, which will also make its Victorian premiere.

An entirely new dance work will be created every night before audiences’ eyes in Plagiary by dance technologist and choreographer, Alisdair Macindoe, accompanied by AI video from media artist, Sam Mcgilp. The human-AI interaction will be exemplified through the improvisation of 10 contemporary dancers, who will respond live to what the computer dictates.

Specially commissioned projects include a one-night-only collaboration between Melbourne act HTRK and British electronic musician Actress (aka Darren J Cunningham), who will come together at the Melbourne Recital Centre.

For words and ideas, Now or Never brings The New York Times opinion writer, Roxane Gay, to Melbourne to discuss her book, Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism and Minding Other People’s Business.

As “a festival within a festival” becomes a popular model, Sydney-based arts collective SOFT CENTRE makes its Melbourne debut with SUPERMODEL – a three-day program of performances, keynotes, screenings and workshops at State Library Victoria.

Other highlighted programming includes an interactive gamified walk on Country, guided by Wiradjuri Scottish artist, April Phillips, and performance series Queer Powerpoint, where Xanthe Dobbie and Harriet Gillies bring together queer artists to share ideas and current obsessions using the corporate programming tool.

Now or Never comes hot on the heels of the recently concluded RISING Festival, which brought 680,000 in traffic to the city. It means that Melbourne now has two major multi-arts festivals in winter, with large-scale events like Firelight Festival, Liminal Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival jammed in between. With these kinds of year-round offerings, audience expectations and standards are reasonably high, while the demand for more affordable and accessible events continue to grow.

Read: Has RISING risen only to face a future fall?

At the Now or Never launch, held at NantStudios (the home for Marco Fusinato’s DESASTRES during the festival) in Melbourne’s Docklands precinct on Wednesday 19 June, Deputy Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece was audibly excited about the program, saying, ‘It’s my absolute delight to be able to join you all for what I think is a moment in history, the launch of Now or Never for its second year.’

Dialling down the hyperbole a notch, he described the festival as ‘yet another reason for us all to get out and enjoy Melbourne in the winter months’.

‘Last year we set out to create compelling experiences in and around art, sound, technology and ideas. It delivered a phenomenal first year, showcasing a program that was ambitious, with some monumental large-scale events,’ he added.

Now or Never’s Artistic Director, Elise Peyronnet, revealed more of the creative raison d’être behind the festival. ‘[It aims] to explore the future while standing firm in the present – an exploration of arts technology and future thinking,’ she explained. ‘This year is a collective effort to cement the direction of Now or Never… Through a creative program of 20 premieres, commissions and festival exclusives, we are addressing the theme “Look through the Image”.

‘Because now, more than ever, we need to interrogate what’s in front of us, to explore deeper meanings in commonplace layers of symbolism,’ she concluded.

Now or Never runs across Melbourne from 22-31 August 2024.