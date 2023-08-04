Does Melbourne need another festival?

In late April this year the City of Melbourne announced a brand new major event, Now or Never, which combines and builds on the resources of Melbourne Music Week and Melbourne Knowledge Week. The former usually runs in sultry December, while the latter has been in the autumn month of May. But in a rethink of the model, Now or Never will launch its inaugural festival this year from 17 August to 2 September.

With a $2.7 million major investment from the City of Melbourne and a further $1.25 million from the Victorian Government, Now or Never is expected to attract over 200,000 people. Its ambitions are to not only cement itself in Melbourne’s highly saturated festival calendar, but to also become an international festival destination.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp and Artistic Director Elise Peyronnet (previously Festival Director of Melbourne Music Week) tell ArtsHub they hope Now or Never will open the doors to the unexpected.

‘I think never in Melbourne have we had a festival that has digital art and future-thinking embedded at its core on a scale like this,’ says Peyronnet. ‘By bringing together technology and art, we can convey really big ideas and performance that may not have happened on their own. It’s also about elevating the creative practices that are already present here in Melbourne.’

Capp adds: ‘What I love about Now or Never is that there’s so much that is unknown, that is new and experimental. It’s an opportunity for us to expose something to a broader audience that they’ve never done before. It’s a festival about propositions and not necessarily the answers.’

This bold direction was initiated through a callout process to support Victorian creatives, as well as commissions of international works to premiere in Melbourne. The expressions of interest process offered investments of up to $50,000 in funding per project.

Peyronnet continues that the festival supports experimentation by ‘pushing the artists a little bit to try new things, and giving them that opportunity and platform to evolve their practices’.

Art, sound, ideas and technology are pillars grounding the festival’s first iteration. For Capp this means the festival will not only evolve, but ‘create a revolution for what’s possible’.

She continues: ‘There is not really a linear way forward, we’ve opened ourselves up to what the possibilities of even a failure might be.

‘One of the ways that we’re deriving value from this event is to think completely outside the box – we don’t have to wait for a crisis to do that,’ says Capp.

Peyronnet adds: ‘I started at Melbourne Music Week 10 years ago, but there is really a changing landscape of events in Melbourne and the need to do things a bit differently. We’ve brought the success, relationships and resources of Melbourne Music Week and Melbourne Knowledge Week together to create something much bigger and with a broader appeal.’

Another trait grounding Now or Never is the idea of being “future-focused”, with key partners including ACMI (Australian Centre for the Moving Image) and Experimenta. This also points to how a festival can establish its identity in Melbourne, a city already rich with cultural happenings, and perhaps at times taken for granted.

‘None of the events and festivals that we produce here in the City of Melbourne are done in isolation,’ Peyronnet explains. ‘It’s all about enhancing what’s already existing, giving strength and focus to it at a specific time of the year.’

She continues: ‘A festival is not about replacing something. It’s just highlighting for a short period of time – to give it a big spark for the amazing work that all of the artists and institutions are doing year round.’

It’s Now or Never

A highlight of the inaugural program is the Now or Never Art Trail, spanning 1.2 kilometres along the Docklands Promenade, which over the years has become known as “the quieter side of town”, to put nicely. The winter Firelight Festival has begun to breathe more life into the district, and Now or Never should add logs to the fire. The Art Trail is also one of the major beneficiaries of the Victorian Government’s $1.25 million contribution, alongside investment into the Neversphere.

Other urban activations include Sacra, Hungarian artist László Bordos‘ 3D mapped projection onto the Shrine of Remembrance, Orchestra Victoria performing Music for 18 Musicians at the Royal Exhibition Building, film and immersive screenings at Melbourne Museum’s aforementioned Neversphere and more.

Orchestra Victoria will perform in the Royal Exhibition Building as part of Now or Never Festival. Photo: Supplied.

Despite the building excitement, it’s important to acknowledge the physical, monetary and mental drain that can come with “festival fatigue”. With Midsumma (January – February), Melbourne International Comedy Festival (March – April), RISING (June), Melbourne International Film Festival (August) and Melbourne Fringe (October) – not to mention festivals by city councils, pop-ups, blockbusters and biennials – the city is constantly pumping out arts and cultural experiences competing for time, attention and deflating wallets.

But for both Peyronnet and Capp, Now or Never is less about being more, than it is about being different – an evolution of the festival model, if you like. The targeted 200,000 visitors is a rather modest ambition to start off with, considering the recent RISING festival wrapped up with over 630,000, and this year’s Moomba festival (with its more general appeal) topped its record attendance of 1.4 million across five days. As a comparison, the Australian Open 2023 tracked just short of 840,000 during the two-week tournament.

Capp says Now or Never considers the City of Melbourne and its future as a whole. ‘I was really struck this week by the latest poll that had Melbourne as the number one holiday destination in Australia. We’re not a place of people to lie around on beaches in the sunshine, we are a holiday destination where people do things.

‘People are looking for these experiences to do and share with others – it’s these events that really go to show who we are as a destination,’ she concludes.

Now or Never runs from 17 August to 2 September; find the full program.