Director Louise Adler quits as Adelaide Writers Week crisis deepens

The crisis engulfing Adelaide Writers Week (AWW), following last week’s decision by the Adelaide Festival Board to disinvite Palestinian author and academic Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah, deepened today (13 January), with Director Louise Adler announcing her resignation in an opinion piece in The Guardian.

‘I cannot be party to silencing writers so, with a heavy heart, I am resigning from my role as the director of the AWW. Writers and writing matters, even when they are presenting ideas that discomfort and challenge us,’ she wrote.

‘We need writers now more than ever, as our media closes up, as our politicians grow daily more cowed by real power, as Australia grows more unjust and unequal.

‘AWW is the canary in the coalmine. Friends and colleagues in the arts, beware of the future.

‘They are coming for you,’ Adler concluded.

Adelaide Writers Week crisis: writers boycott in droves

In the same opinion piece, Adler stated that ‘more than 180 writers have withdrawn’ from this year’s AWW over the Board’s decision to disinvite Abdel-Fattah.

To date, ArtsHub is aware of 114 writers and other guests – including former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, British author Zadie Smith, and numerous Australian authors – who have boycotted Writers Week in response to the Board’s decision. That list, last updated at 3pm AEDT on 12 January, supplied by Readers and Writers Against the Genocide and verified where possible by ArtsHub, comprises the following writers and speakers:

1. Alice Grundy

2. Alisa Ahmed

3. Amy McQuire

4. Amy Remeikis

5. Andy Jackson

6. Angie Faye Martin

7. Ariel Bogle

8. Beejay Silcox

9. Bernadette Brennan

10. Brigid Delaney

11. Bri Lee

12. Cam Wilson

13. Chelsea Watego

14. Chloe Hooper

15. Chris Hammer

16. Clare Wright

17. Courtney Jaye

18. Daniel Nour

19. David Marr

20. Dominic Guerrera

21. Drusilla Modjeska

22. Emilie Zoey Baker

23. Emily Lighezzolo

24. Emma Shortis

25. Eoin McNamee

26. Eva Hornung

27. Evelyn Araluen

28. Fiona Katauskas

29. Francesca Wade

30. Gary Lonesborough

31. Georgia Rose Phillips

32. Georgina Godwin

33. Grace Yee

34. Hallie Rubenhold

35. Hannah Ferguson

36. Hannah Kent

37. Heather Rose

38. Heather Taylor-Johnson

39. Helen Garner

40. Henry Reynolds

41. Jacinda Ardern

42. Jacinta Parsons

43. Jacqueline Maley

44. James Bradley

45. Jane Caro

46. Jemma Birrell

47. Jennifer Mills

48. John Lyons

49. Jonathan Coe

50. Jonathan Green

51. Julia Baird

52. Kate Evans

53. Kate Halfpenny

54. Kate Mildenhall

55. Kathy Lette

56. Kenneth Roth

57. Laila Lalami

58. Lance Richardson

59. Larissa Behrendt

60. Laura Tingle

61. Louise Milligan

62. Lucy Nelson

63. Lyn Dickens

64. M. Gessen

65. Madeleine Gray

66. Margot McGovern

67. Marian Wilkinson

68. Mariana Enriquez

69. Marieke Hardy

70. Mark Brandi

71. Matthew Hooten

72. Maxine Beneba Clarke

73. Melissa Lucashenko

74. Micaela Sahhar

75. Michael Veitch

76. Michelle de Kretser

77. Mike Bowers

78. Mike Ladd

79. Molly Murn

80. Natasha Lester

81. Natasha Mitchell

82. Nicholas Jose

83. Nick Bryant

84. Nikos Papastergiadis

85. Paul Daley

86. Percival Everett

87. Peter FitzSimons

88. Peter Greste

89. Ren Wyld

90. Richard Buckham

91. Richard Denniss

92. Richard Fidler

93. Richard King

94. Robbie Arnott

95. Roisin O’Donnell

96. Sam Guthrie

97. Sarah Ferguson

98. Sarah Kanowski

99. Sarah Krasnostein

100. Simon Winchester

101. Sonia Orchard

102. Sue Turnbull

103. Susan Wyndham

104. Susie Anderson

105. Tasma Walton

106. Tim Ayliffe

107. Toby Schmitz

108. Toni Jordan

109. Trent Dalton

110. Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts

111. Vincenzo Latronico

112. Walter Marsh

113. Yanis Varoufakis

114. Zadie Smith

In addition to the growing number of writers boycotting Adelaide Writers Week, 17 former Adelaide Festival leaders – including former Artistic Directors Neil Armfield AO, Rob Brookman AM, Robyn Archer AO, Ruth Mackenzie CBE and Stephen Page AO – have written to the Festival Board urging them to reinstate Abdel-Fattah.

Read: Adelaide Writers Week crisis: former Adelaide Festival leaders call on Board to reinstate Randa Abdel-Fattah

Their open letter further articulates concerns about the Board’s proposal to form a sub-committee tasked with reviewing Writers Week programming decisions, noting: ‘This can only be read as a public vote of no confidence in Louise Adler AM (and her successors) and undercuts the long-held principle that the Board, having done its due diligence when appointing its creative leaders, will support them and their curatorial decisions.’

Adelaide Writers Week crisis: Board members also quit

On Sunday, Adelaide Festival Board Chair Tracey Whiting resigned from her position; three other Board members – journalist Daniela Ritorto, businesswoman Donny Walford, and lawyer Nick Linke – resigned earlier in the day.

The Board’s contentious decision last week, according to a public statement published on the Adelaide Festival website on Thursday 8 January, was due to ‘past statements’ by Abdel-Fattah – presumably a reference to social media posts by the author and academic, including one where she alleged that Zionists had ‘no claim or right to cultural safety’ – as well as the recent, tragic, anti-Semitic attack at Bondi Beach.

‘Whilst we do not suggest in any way that Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah’s or her writings have any connection with the tragedy at Bondi, given her past statements we have formed the view that it would not be culturally sensitive to continue to program her at this unprecedented time so soon after Bondi,’ the Board’s statement read in part.

Legal letter sent to Adelaide Festival Board

In response to the Board’s statement and actions, the legal firm Marque – representing Abdel-Fattah – has written to the Adelaide Festival Board asking which of her statements had sparked the Board’s concern.

‘As a matter of basic procedural fairness to Dr Abdel-Fattah, please identify with specificity, each of the past statements made by her on which the Board relied in making the decision,’ the letter – excerpts of which have been published in a range of media outlets, including InDaily – reads in part.

‘Please ensure that your organisation and each individual member of the Board retains all documents in their possession … that relate to the decision to exclude Dr Abdel-Fattah.

‘You are each now on notice that these documents may be required for the purpose of litigation,’ the letter stated.

Adelaide Writers Week crisis: politicians enter the fray

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, meanwhile, has denied exerting pressure on the Adelaide Festival Board to dump Abdel-Fattah.

‘By law, I as Premier am prevented from directing the Board. I support the intent of this legislation, and have made it clear at every juncture that I would not seek to direct the Board,’ Malinauskas said, as per The Guardian.

‘However, when asked for my opinion I was happy to make it clear that the state government did not support the inclusion of Dr Abdel-Fattah on the Adelaide Writers’ Week program.’

In response to the ongoing situation, The Australian Greens’ arts spokesperson, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, said in a statement: ‘Premier Peter Malinauskas has created an enormous mess by putting political pressure on the Adelaide Festival Board. Now he needs to take responsibility and clean it up to save our festival and our state’s reputation.

‘Adelaide’s arts and festival brand is in tatters. With half the board, including the Chair, resigning it’s not just Adelaide Writers Week that’s at risk, but the entire Adelaide Festival.

‘The Adelaide Festival is now on the brink of collapse and the Government needs to act urgently … Whether it is direct or indirect, there is no doubt political pressure has plunged the broader Adelaide Festival into crisis. And we need leadership now to save it,’ she continued.

‘This will cost our state thousands of jobs, millions of dollars and unimaginable reputational damage.

‘Without proper leadership from the SA Government, South Australia’s brand as the arts and festival state is at risk.

‘What would Don Dunstan say? What would he say, to see South Australia’s arts community and reputation torn down by such political cowardice and shortsightedness?’ Hanson-Young concluded.

What of Adelaide Festival?

Yesterday (13 January), Adelaide Festival Corporation Executive Director Julian Hobba issued a short statement about the ‘complex and unprecedented’ situation facing the Festival and Adelaide Writers Week.

‘Following the Adelaide Festival Board’s decision on Thursday 8 January and the significant community response, Adelaide Writers’ Week and Adelaide Festival are navigating a complex and unprecedented moment and will share further updates as soon as we are able,’ he said.

Adelaide Festival has been approached for further comment.

Adelaide Writers Week 2026 theoretically runs from 28 February to 5 March. Adelaide Festival runs from 27 February to 15 March 2026.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.