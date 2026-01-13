Director Louise Adler quits as Adelaide Writers Week crisis deepens

The crisis engulfing Adelaide Writers Week (AWW), following last week’s decision by the Adelaide Festival Board to disinvite Palestinian author and academic Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah, deepened today (13 January), with Director Louise Adler announcing her resignation in an opinion piece in The Guardian.
‘I cannot be party to silencing writers so, with a heavy heart, I am resigning from my role as the director of the AWW. Writers and writing matters, even when they are presenting ideas that discomfort and challenge us,’ she wrote.
‘We need writers now more than ever, as our media closes up, as our politicians grow daily more cowed by real power, as Australia grows more unjust and unequal.
‘AWW is the canary in the coalmine. Friends and colleagues in the arts, beware of the future.
‘They are coming for you,’ Adler concluded.
Adelaide Writers Week crisis: quick links
Adelaide Writers Week crisis: writers boycott in droves
In the same opinion piece, Adler stated that ‘more than 180 writers have withdrawn’ from this year’s AWW over the Board’s decision to disinvite Abdel-Fattah.
To date, ArtsHub is aware of 114 writers and other guests – including former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, British author Zadie Smith, and numerous Australian authors – who have boycotted Writers Week in response to the Board’s decision. That list, last updated at 3pm AEDT on 12 January, supplied by Readers and Writers Against the Genocide and verified where possible by ArtsHub, comprises the following writers and speakers:
1. Alice Grundy
2. Alisa Ahmed
3. Amy McQuire
4. Amy Remeikis
5. Andy Jackson
6. Angie Faye Martin
7. Ariel Bogle
8. Beejay Silcox
9. Bernadette Brennan
10. Brigid Delaney
11. Bri Lee
12. Cam Wilson
13. Chelsea Watego
14. Chloe Hooper
15. Chris Hammer
16. Clare Wright
17. Courtney Jaye
18. Daniel Nour
19. David Marr
20. Dominic Guerrera
21. Drusilla Modjeska
22. Emilie Zoey Baker
23. Emily Lighezzolo
24. Emma Shortis
25. Eoin McNamee
26. Eva Hornung
27. Evelyn Araluen
28. Fiona Katauskas
29. Francesca Wade
30. Gary Lonesborough
31. Georgia Rose Phillips
32. Georgina Godwin
33. Grace Yee
34. Hallie Rubenhold
35. Hannah Ferguson
36. Hannah Kent
37. Heather Rose
38. Heather Taylor-Johnson
39. Helen Garner
40. Henry Reynolds
41. Jacinda Ardern
42. Jacinta Parsons
43. Jacqueline Maley
44. James Bradley
45. Jane Caro
46. Jemma Birrell
47. Jennifer Mills
48. John Lyons
49. Jonathan Coe
50. Jonathan Green
51. Julia Baird
52. Kate Evans
53. Kate Halfpenny
54. Kate Mildenhall
55. Kathy Lette
56. Kenneth Roth
57. Laila Lalami
58. Lance Richardson
59. Larissa Behrendt
60. Laura Tingle
61. Louise Milligan
62. Lucy Nelson
63. Lyn Dickens
64. M. Gessen
65. Madeleine Gray
66. Margot McGovern
67. Marian Wilkinson
68. Mariana Enriquez
69. Marieke Hardy
70. Mark Brandi
71. Matthew Hooten
72. Maxine Beneba Clarke
73. Melissa Lucashenko
74. Micaela Sahhar
75. Michael Veitch
76. Michelle de Kretser
77. Mike Bowers
78. Mike Ladd
79. Molly Murn
80. Natasha Lester
81. Natasha Mitchell
82. Nicholas Jose
83. Nick Bryant
84. Nikos Papastergiadis
85. Paul Daley
86. Percival Everett
87. Peter FitzSimons
88. Peter Greste
89. Ren Wyld
90. Richard Buckham
91. Richard Denniss
92. Richard Fidler
93. Richard King
94. Robbie Arnott
95. Roisin O’Donnell
96. Sam Guthrie
97. Sarah Ferguson
98. Sarah Kanowski
99. Sarah Krasnostein
100. Simon Winchester
101. Sonia Orchard
102. Sue Turnbull
103. Susan Wyndham
104. Susie Anderson
105. Tasma Walton
106. Tim Ayliffe
107. Toby Schmitz
108. Toni Jordan
109. Trent Dalton
110. Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts
111. Vincenzo Latronico
112. Walter Marsh
113. Yanis Varoufakis
114. Zadie Smith
In addition to the growing number of writers boycotting Adelaide Writers Week, 17 former Adelaide Festival leaders – including former Artistic Directors Neil Armfield AO, Rob Brookman AM, Robyn Archer AO, Ruth Mackenzie CBE and Stephen Page AO – have written to the Festival Board urging them to reinstate Abdel-Fattah.
Read: Adelaide Writers Week crisis: former Adelaide Festival leaders call on Board to reinstate Randa Abdel-Fattah
Their open letter further articulates concerns about the Board’s proposal to form a sub-committee tasked with reviewing Writers Week programming decisions, noting: ‘This can only be read as a public vote of no confidence in Louise Adler AM (and her successors) and undercuts the long-held principle that the Board, having done its due diligence when appointing its creative leaders, will support them and their curatorial decisions.’
Adelaide Writers Week crisis: Board members also quit
On Sunday, Adelaide Festival Board Chair Tracey Whiting resigned from her position; three other Board members – journalist Daniela Ritorto, businesswoman Donny Walford, and lawyer Nick Linke – resigned earlier in the day.
The Board’s contentious decision last week, according to a public statement published on the Adelaide Festival website on Thursday 8 January, was due to ‘past statements’ by Abdel-Fattah – presumably a reference to social media posts by the author and academic, including one where she alleged that Zionists had ‘no claim or right to cultural safety’ – as well as the recent, tragic, anti-Semitic attack at Bondi Beach.
‘Whilst we do not suggest in any way that Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah’s or her writings have any connection with the tragedy at Bondi, given her past statements we have formed the view that it would not be culturally sensitive to continue to program her at this unprecedented time so soon after Bondi,’ the Board’s statement read in part.
Legal letter sent to Adelaide Festival Board
In response to the Board’s statement and actions, the legal firm Marque – representing Abdel-Fattah – has written to the Adelaide Festival Board asking which of her statements had sparked the Board’s concern.
‘As a matter of basic procedural fairness to Dr Abdel-Fattah, please identify with specificity, each of the past statements made by her on which the Board relied in making the decision,’ the letter – excerpts of which have been published in a range of media outlets, including InDaily – reads in part.
‘Please ensure that your organisation and each individual member of the Board retains all documents in their possession … that relate to the decision to exclude Dr Abdel-Fattah.
‘You are each now on notice that these documents may be required for the purpose of litigation,’ the letter stated.
Adelaide Writers Week crisis: politicians enter the fray
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, meanwhile, has denied exerting pressure on the Adelaide Festival Board to dump Abdel-Fattah.
‘By law, I as Premier am prevented from directing the Board. I support the intent of this legislation, and have made it clear at every juncture that I would not seek to direct the Board,’ Malinauskas said, as per The Guardian.
‘However, when asked for my opinion I was happy to make it clear that the state government did not support the inclusion of Dr Abdel-Fattah on the Adelaide Writers’ Week program.’
In response to the ongoing situation, The Australian Greens’ arts spokesperson, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, said in a statement: ‘Premier Peter Malinauskas has created an enormous mess by putting political pressure on the Adelaide Festival Board. Now he needs to take responsibility and clean it up to save our festival and our state’s reputation.
‘Adelaide’s arts and festival brand is in tatters. With half the board, including the Chair, resigning it’s not just Adelaide Writers Week that’s at risk, but the entire Adelaide Festival.
‘The Adelaide Festival is now on the brink of collapse and the Government needs to act urgently … Whether it is direct or indirect, there is no doubt political pressure has plunged the broader Adelaide Festival into crisis. And we need leadership now to save it,’ she continued.
‘This will cost our state thousands of jobs, millions of dollars and unimaginable reputational damage.
‘Without proper leadership from the SA Government, South Australia’s brand as the arts and festival state is at risk.
‘What would Don Dunstan say? What would he say, to see South Australia’s arts community and reputation torn down by such political cowardice and shortsightedness?’ Hanson-Young concluded.
What of Adelaide Festival?
Yesterday (13 January), Adelaide Festival Corporation Executive Director Julian Hobba issued a short statement about the ‘complex and unprecedented’ situation facing the Festival and Adelaide Writers Week.
‘Following the Adelaide Festival Board’s decision on Thursday 8 January and the significant community response, Adelaide Writers’ Week and Adelaide Festival are navigating a complex and unprecedented moment and will share further updates as soon as we are able,’ he said.
Adelaide Festival has been approached for further comment.