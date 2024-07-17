Adelaide Festival Centre theatres to temporarily close in 2025

Adelaide Festival Centre’s core theatres will close in the second half of 2025 to allow upgrades to all three venues.

Both the Dunstan Playhouse (which seats 590 people) and the flexible Space Theatre (which can seat up to 350 people) will be closed from July 2025. The Festival Theatre (which has a capacity of almost 2000) closes from August 2025.

New seating will be installed in all three theatres, and stage flooring in the Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre will be refurbished while the venues are closed. Lighting upgrades to the Adelaide Festival Centre’s foyers and auditoriums will also be undertaken at this time.

All three theatres are scheduled to reopen in early 2026.

The recently redeveloped, 1467-seat Her Majesty’s Theatre will remain open while Adelaide Festival Centre’s theatres are closed.

The theatre upgrades are supported by a $16 million investment from the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust, and coincide with a $35 million capital works program (announced in January by the Malinauskas Government) in order to minimise disruption to the venue as a whole.

The Government-supported $35 million redevelopment of Adelaide Festival Centre’s Western Plaza (located between the Festival Theatre and Dunstan Playhouse) is intended to improve pedestrian access to the Centre, and includes the installation of a new elevator to facilitate easier access to the theatres for mobility aid users and families with strollers.

In addition, the previously announced Government funding will support extensive upgrades of the Centre’s fire and safety systems, including smoke detection and occupant warning system upgrades, as well as emergency lighting replacement and improvement, and sprinkler-system upgrades.

South Australia’s Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels, said in a statement last week: ‘The Adelaide Festival Centre has been an icon in South Australia for more than 50 years.

‘The Malinauskas Government is already investing $35 million to deliver upgrades to [the AFC’s] fire and safety systems and access improvements, and now with the support of Adelaide Festival Centre Trust, we will be undertaking further improvements to the three theatres… We are ensuring that Adelaide Festival Centre continues to be at the heart of arts and culture in South Australia for a long time to come,’ Michaels said.

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust Chair, Karlene Maywald, said: ‘With the SA Government’s infrastructure project announcement made late last year, we have determined that this period will be timely for further upgrades to be made at Adelaide Festival Centre.

Reiterating Michaels’ comments, she said, ‘These upgrades will ensure that Adelaide Festival Centre continues to contribute to South Australia’s economic, cultural and social fabric for many years to come.’

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM, added: ‘We appreciate the continued support of all our partners, patrons and staff and believe these upgrades will ensure this iconic building will continue to be enjoyed by future generations.’

Upgrades welcomed by AICSA

Independent body the Arts Industry Council of South Australia (AICSA) has welcomed the investment and upgrades to the Adelaide Festival Centre.

‘There is clearly a need for improvement and upgrade in our city’s main cultural centre, after such a lack of investment for so long. We welcome it. However, this should not hide the critical cultural infrastructure conversations happening in our sector, including recent sector-initiated work around the dire lack of spaces for artists and organisations in South Australia, the closures of artist-run spaces, the crisis facing the live music sector, and the impact of undemocratic, billionaire-driven urban planning processes on our cultural landscape,’ Emma Webb OAM, AICSA co-Chair, tells ArtsHub.

‘Cultural infrastructure should be seen through a far wider lens than bricks and mortar or bringing our main arts centre into the 21st century in terms of safety and access for artists, workers and audiences. Whether we call it infrastructure or ecology, an audit of the full material and social conditions of making and experiencing art in this state is desperately needed.

‘The South Australian Government currently has some unique opportunities to do this through its soon-to-be-announced State Cultural Policy, its Artists at Work Taskforce, and its new Arts Investment Fund, and we hope the Government makes full use of these opportunities,’ Webb says.

Home companies take the challenge in their stride

Closing the Adelaide Festival Centre’s theatres for between six and seven months could potentially impact the Centre’s 12 home companies, which include Australian Dance Theatre, Brink Productions, State Opera South Australia and State Theatre Company South Australia (STCSA).

Bookings by touring commercial productions that hire the Festival Centre’s theatres for their Adelaide seasons will presumably also be impacted.

Addressing such concerns, Gautier tells ArtsHub: ‘We are keeping our valued home companies, producers and artists updated and are working closely with them to try and accommodate as many shows as possible at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

‘While a temporary closure is never ideal, we are optimistic this reinvestment will serve artists, audiences, and the industry well into the future and we appreciate the continued support and understanding of all our partners, patrons and staff. We believe these upgrades will ensure our much loved theatres will continue to be enjoyed for many more years to come,’ he says.

ArtsHub understands that news of the temporary closure of the three theatres was communicated well in advance to the home companies, ensuring that organisations such as Brink Productions could plan around the closures and avoid any disruption to their 2025-2026 production schedules.

Similarly, STCSA’s Artistic Director Mitchell Butel and Executive Director Julian Hobba said in a joint statement last week that the Company looks forward to taking theatre-goers ‘on adventures in other well-known and loved venues, as we often do,’ while the Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre (the two Adelaide Festival Centre spaces the STCSA utilises most often) are temporarily closed.

In the past, such venues have included Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide’s CBD and the Odeon Theatre in Norwood.

Butel added: ‘We welcome the State Government’s support of the upgrades of the Adelaide Festival Centre and, particularly, the Dunstan Playhouse, the spiritual home of State Theatre Company South Australia. It is wonderful to know too that audiences will enjoy new and comfortable seats in the Playhouse, Space Theatre and Festival Theatre when they return in February 2026.’

ArtsHub has also been assured that the in-house festivals traditionally staged by Adelaide Festival Centre in the second half of each year – Adelaide Guitar Festival and OzAsia Festival – will proceed as usual in 2025, with festival events programmed at Her Majesty’s Theatre and other venues across the city.

Closing the Space Theatre, Dunstan Playhouse and Festival Theatre from July/August 2025 until early 2026 will doubtless impact Adelaide Festival Centre’s financial bottom line, resulting in fewer ticket sales and bar sales while the three theatres are dark.

However, Gautier did not respond to a question about this issue when it was put to him directly, nor did he indicate if such losses would be covered by the Adelaide Festival Centre’s existing reserves.

He did, however, speak to the importance of Adelaide Festival Centre working closely with the South Australian Government on projects of this nature.

‘We are continually working with State Government to explore how we can reinvest in our cultural sector and renew our venues to best serve the community. Adelaide Festival Centre is 50 years old and it is our role to ensure that it continues to be a vibrant hub of creativity and arts for future generations,’ Gautier tells ArtsHub.

‘These upgrades are timely in that Adelaide’s Riverbank Precinct is undergoing major renewal and reinvigoration, and we are an anchor attraction at the heart of that precinct,’ he concludes.