7 climate inspired artworks that make you think

Understanding our climate crisis is often derailed by a sea of opinions and ever changing new data. Artists offer a clear cut-through via powerful artworks that connect visually with their message for a deeper respect for our climate.

The current edition of the NGV Triennial, which ends 7 April, does so on a scale that begs to be heard.

1. Julian Charrière

For visitors to the NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) International at the moment, their first encounter would be the enigmatic video of a burning fountain by Swiss-born artist, Julian Charrière.

Titled And Beneath It All Flows Liquid Fire (2019), it is beautifully placed in the foyer of the Gallery, and is set against the entry curtain of water as a backdrop – the elements of fire and water in a joust between destruction and life source.

While for many Australian’s visitors (some 600,000 people have visited the exhibition), Charrière’s work may surface emotions from bushfire tragedies – the sound alone has a frightening edge.

For Charrière, his video plays out the tensions between expressions of domination by an advanced civilisation through this fountain, with the resounding power of nature as a destructive force. He reminds viewers that at the core of this earth, sits a “liquid fire” – a reservoir of 1.6 billion cubic kilometres of magma – and its potential tipping point beyond human control.

The Gallery says: ‘Through staged encounters and immersive installation, he critically deconstructs our changing ideas of nature, from Romanticism into the Anthropocene.’

2. John Gerrard

Installation view of John Gerrard’s ‘Flame (Oceania)’ 2022, on display in NGV Triennial from at NGV, International, Melbourne. Photo: Sean Fennessy.

When the immersive environment MSG Sphere opened in Las Vegas (US) late last year, one of the powerful images it projected that captured global audiences was a billowing flag of white smoke over a rising sun above the Nevada desert. The artwork by Irish artist John Gerrard has racked up over 13 million TikTok views, and is part of an ongoing series of “flags”.

One is currently on show in Australia as part of NGV Triennial, Flare (Oceania), which dramatically imagines a burning gas flare set against the backdrop of the Tongan coast, and moves through day to night. Sitting in a darkened room, the first encounter viewers have with this work is its sound – the burning of fuel.

The Gallery says: ‘It captures the stark realities of our evolving relationship with the environment and is a metaphor for humans’ relentless consumption of natural resources.’ Tonga is at the frontline of our climate emergency with rising oceans.

Gerrard uses the photographs of Tongan artist and eco-activist Uili Lousi for the work, simulating them through a custom-programmed game engine to create a generative version of a seascape. It is both mesmerising and harrowing in its persistence.

3. Ashley Jameson Eriksmoen

Installation view of Ashley Eriksmoen’s work ‘Fell’ (front) and Keith Wikunmea’s work ‘Tee’wiith yot-a! (Plenty of white cockatoos!)’ (rear), on display in NGV Triennial at NGV International, Melbourne, 2024. Photo: Sean Fennessy.

Surrounded by paintings of a bygone era hung on claret red walls, sitting on a low central pedestal in the NGV is Fell, an artwork by US-born, Canberra-based Ashley Jameson Eriksmoen.

The sculpture is constructed from timber elements that have been salvaged from discarded domestic furniture. She reconfigures these elements back into the form of a felled tree, offering a clear message about waste and our penchant to lop our forests for “decorator” excess.

4. Fernando Laposse

Installation view of Fernando Laposse’s work ‘Conflict Avocados’ on display in NGV Triennial at NGV International, Melbourne, 2023. Photo: Sean Fennessy.

One of the most talked-about artworks in this edition of the NGV Triennial is the room-filling installation, Conflict Avocados, from Mexican artist, Fernando Laposse.

Laposse critiques our global passion for avocados and the ramifications of its rapid increase in popularity on farming practices, include illegal logging for land and cartels over this lucrative trade fruit. This has led, the Gallery notes, ‘to the avocado being categorised as a “conflict” commodity’.

For the installation, Laposse uses the fruit itself – natural dyes from the seed to dye a 40-metre long narrative textile that wraps around the gallery walls, the skin to create a leathery veneer and its wood to create furniture elements that make up this installation, along with a documentary-style film.

A daybed sits at the centre of the space, its patchwork skin referencing a broken system. Laposse told Dezeen: ‘Textile art has always been linked to protest art; they can be very strong in terms of communication,’ adding, ‘every bullet that is fired there, every chainsaw that cut down those trees is done with the money and consumers from abroad. No one was eating avocado 15 years ago, nowhere near the rate as we are eating today. It was actually an engineered and manufactured need by marketing, by social media.’

5. Franziska Furter

Installation view of Franziska Furter’s work ‘Liquid Skies/Gyrwynt’ on display in NGV Triennial at NGV International, Melbourne, 2024. Photo: Lillie Thompson.

Also turning to textiles is Swiss artist Franziska Furter, who has created a carpet from a composite of infrared satellite images of hurricanes. It is titled ‘Liquid Skies/Gyrwynt‘ (2023), and visitors are encouraged to walk across it – even lie upon it – and take in the shower of glass beads that “mist” overhead.

This element of the installation, Haku (2023), riffs off a gallery full of turgid seascapes by Clarkson Stanfield, Keeley Halswelle and Henry Moore, among others from the NGV Collection, but in particular J M W Turner’s atmospheric painting Falls of Schaffhausen, c 1845.

With ever-intensifying weather patterns globally, Furter’s work instils an urgent fear, as well as a sense of wonder. It is a smart work that rethinks gallery collections, but also pulls together artistic recordings of nature’s power, both past and present, in a reminder of its impact and current crisis.

6. Maningrida Fish Fence

Installation view of ‘Mun-dirra’, a collaborative work by artists from the Maningrida Arts Centre work on display in NGV Triennial at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo: Sean Fennessy.

One of the “wow” moments of this NGV Triennial – and you only have a short time to still experience it – is the 100-metre Maningrida Fish Fence, Mun-dirra, which weaves its way around one of the entry galleries at NGV International.

Visitors move in and around this incredible suspended installation, which has been created by 13 artists over a two-year period – all the fibre collected by hand and dyed. It is a prompt to remind us to live more sustainably, to only take from the earth what we need.

The Gallery says: ‘The patterns created by the intertwining and overlapping of the pandanus walls offer a metaphor that represents the threads of our thoughts, experiences and emotions. Each line is suggestive of a different aspect of our inner selves, and the act of weaving a metaphor for the way in which these elements come together to form a complete and cohesive whole.’

Great lessons through a stunning and ambitious work.

7. Yoko Ono

Installation view of Yoko Ono’s work ‘I LOVE YOU EARTH’ on display in NGV Triennial at NGV International, Melbourne, 2023. Photo: Sean Fennessy.

It rather says it all, in true Yoko Ono style – a large-scale text-based Haiku on the façade of NGV International: I LOVE YOU EARTH. It reiterates that understanding our climate emergency doesn’t have to be complicated or conflicted; rather, simple connections are better to remind us to act.

Originally conceived as a song on her 1985 album Starpeace, and later made into a public artwork, the piece has been shown all over the world as a pressing reminder to love our planet – and the associated responsibility that comes with that love. This is its Australian premiere in Melbourne.

NGV Triennial is on display until 7 April 2024 at NGV International, St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Entry is FREE. Further information is available via the NGV website.