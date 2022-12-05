51% of indie artists considering a career change, says new report

This Is How We Do It, a new survey of independent performing arts practitioners, has revealed that 51% of them are either actively undertaking a career change or seriously considering doing so.

Theatre Network Australia’s 2022 report, based on responses from 297 people across the country, shows that 19% of respondents are exiting the arts industry altogether, while 32% are undertaking a partial or related career change.

Mid-career artists are significantly more likely than emerging or established artists to be retraining or leaving the industry, the report shows.

In the words of one anonymous respondent: ‘I am retraining into the medical administration sector and will not be working in the arts anymore. That is a career of nearly 40 years gone due to the inability to survive financially.’

Key findings

The third such survey of independent performing artists conducted by Theatre Network Australia (TNA), the This Is How We Do It report also reveals that indie artists are spending less time working on their practice, more indies are working in jobs outside their practice and more of these jobs are in sectors outside of the arts.

Describing the survey results as ‘harrowing and quite confronting,’ Yuhui Ng-Rodriguez, TNA’s Manager (Sector Development and Membership) suggests the obvious cause of such findings are the disruptions and closures caused by COVID over the last three years.

‘The trend of working less in your practice because of having to work more in other paying jobs, jobs that may be outside the arts – that’s very recent. Because if you look at [previous iterations of] the report in 2018 and 2020, there was actually a trend of indies working on average on more projects per year. So I think this downward trend has only really come about because of COVID,’ she tells ArtsHub.

Read: Writing doesn’t deliver a living wage says new Australia Council report

Other aspects of This Is How We Do It focus on income lost from Omicron (indie artists report an average loss of $8594 in the first half of 2022 alone – an especially alarming figure given that the average income generated by arts practice in Australia is just $18,000 per annum) – and a significant increase in indies accessing mental health services (from 30% of respondents in 2020 to 50% in 2022).

Hobart-based independent artist Kelly Drummond Cawthon describes her ‘first language as movement and dancing’, though her professional practice spans both dance and theatre.

Referring to the high number of artists contemplating a career change, as detailed in This Is How We Do It, Drummond Cawthon notes: ‘It’s a scary number… but what we need to change are the working conditions across the sector, so that that number can start to come down.’

She continues: ‘The arts industry has always been really, really difficult. And I think it’s on us as the artists to change it, and to look for better ways of working, more sustainable ways of working, so that resilience is not us always having to be on the edge of our capacity.’

Indie practitioner Kelly Drummond Cawthon. Image: Supplied.

Drummond Cawthon’s comments reflect another finding of the report, which is that the push to remake the arts sector in light of the disparities highlighted by COVID appears to have evaporated.

As one participant says: ‘The promise of an arts reset was a much-vaunted topic of discussion in early to mid 2020. This idea has slipped away from the dialogue between organisations, funders and artists. I think it’s a great shame and an indication of just how tentative real conversations are. I’d like to see this topic on the table – instead of the widespread rekindling of unsustainable relationships and structures.’

Important benchmarking

The This Is How We Do It report also collates data relating to working conditions, financial arrangements, personal and business management, and individually-set working rates for indie practitioners.

Ng-Rodriguez notes that while some of the survey’s findings are certainly concerning, the report can also be used to help independent practitioners negotiate fees and contracts with employers.

‘We wanted to provide some kind of benchmarking around [salaries and pay rates],’ Ng-Rodriguez tells ArtsHub.

‘There isn’t really an award rate for many activities that are conducted by independents in the performing arts, so most people rely on, for example, MEAA [Media and Entertainment Arts Alliance] or LPA [Live Performance Australia] rates. But with LPA, for instance, it’s very much catered to the commercial sector or particular ways of working; for example, if you’re performing.

‘But if you were a director or a dramaturg, or running a workshop, or sitting on a panel, or doing a keynote, there was nowhere that you could really go to gain a sense of what other people charge [for such work]. So that was one of the key reasons that this survey began in 2018,’ she says.

Drummond Cawthon says it is ‘essential’ for indie artists to have access to financial benchmarks such as those provided in the TNA report.

‘I think that artists for too long have been hiding in the shadows about money and too scared to talk about it – afraid of what they can ask for in case they don’t get the gig. And until we collectively come together and understand what’s possible, what is fair and what the range is, if we don’t ask for it, who’s going to?’ she says.

Read TNA’s 2022 This Is How We Do It report.