50 years of championing textiles in regional centre

This year the Tamworth Textile Triennial coincides with the 50th anniversary of the National Textile Collection. It will bring together 25 works by 27 artists from across Australia.

The regional centre in the New England region of New South Wales has established itself as a leader in fibre textile arts. The Tamworth Textile Triennial attracts artists from all states in Australia and has fostered creative fibre-based practices.

When the first Triennial was produced in 2011, there was no precedent in Australia of a national fibre exhibition of such scale and scope.

The 5th Triennial focuses on the theme ‘Residue + Response’ and will be curated by Dr Carol McGregor, an Indigenous artist of Wathaurung and Scottish descent. McGregor is internationally known for her multimedia installations that combine ephemeral natural fibres with metal and paper. She has also exhibited previously in the 2017 Tamworth Textile Triennial Open House.

‘Residue + Response’ considers histories and futures, speaking to the material leftovers of our actions as well as residual memories and trauma from recent events. The latter part of the theme, ‘Response’ speaks to reflection and hope for regeneration.

McGregor tells ArtsHub: ‘As an artist and a curator, I am interested in reflective practice. For this Triennial, I considered that we couldn’t overlook the social changes we have seen since the 2020 Triennial. My curatorial premise began with exploring relationality and the residues of change, reflecting on how our experiences create subtle shifts in our understandings and values.

‘Since the Tamworth Fibre Textile Collection (now National Textile Collection) began in 1973, artists have interwoven and shared their lived experiences and negotiated stories through the materiality of textile practice. The 5th Tamworth Textile Triennial is an opportunity to celebrate Australian textiles practice, and for artists to create and explore the relationality and residues of change through a multiplicity of materials, methods and meanings.’

McGregor reflects on the significance of this milestone. ‘2023 is important as it marks the 50th anniversary of the National Textile Collection, which was established in Tamworth as an annual initiative of the Tamworth Arts and Crafts Society. Local textile advocates such as Sybil Orr, Ruth Blakely and Fran West are credited with trailblazing in the field a time when art practices had to be fitted around household roles dictated by long-entrenched social traditions and gender inequality.

‘Textile practice and its strong tradition of sustaining and documenting cultural heritage continues to have an important place in our contemporary arts scene. There are few events in Australia that can demonstrate such a strong tradition of promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice,’ McGregor concludes.

The 5th Tamworth Textile Triennial shows at Tamworth Regional Gallery from 9 September 2023 to 11 February 2024; opening celebrations are on 9-10 September with a range of public talks and workshops.

In 2024, the exhibition will tour nationally over two years to Adelaide, Broken Hill, Mildura, Wagga Wagga, Manly, Port Macquarie, Grafton and Ipswich.