On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Arts Centre Melbourne appoints new Executive Director, Development

Arts Centre Melbourne has appointed Alisia Romanin, formerly La Trobe University’s Director Campaign, as its new Executive Director, Development.

Romanin, who starts in the role in July, will lead both the Philanthropy and Strategic Partnerships functions of Arts Centre Melbourne. She brings with her a wealth of experience in philanthropy, partnerships and relationship management across the tertiary, diplomatic, corporate and government sectors.

For the past nine years Romanin has held numerous senior roles at La Trobe University, including a period acting as Chief Advancement Officer, as well as Associate Director, External Engagement and Campaign Operations and Manager, Projects and Partnerships. Prior to her time at La Trobe, she held roles in the Melbourne Chamber of Commerce and Office of the Governor of Victoria. Romanin currently serves as a Board member of a number of organisations, including the International Specialised Skills Institute and the Italian Australian Foundation.

Romanin said she was excited to begin work at one of Australia’s most iconic cultural organisations.

‘Arts Centre Melbourne holds fond memories in the hearts of many Victorians and Australians. I believe that making a difference requires the input of many. This role is a unique opportunity to bring donors, partners, supporters and friends together with Arts Centre Melbourne to achieve great impact, not just right now but well into the future,’ she said.

‘I am excited about leveraging Arts Centre Melbourne’s reputation and position as one of Australia’s premier cultural organisations and working in collaboration with the community to reimagine what role philanthropy and partnerships play in Arts Centre Melbourne’s future.’

Alisia Romanin. Photo: Supplied.

Arts Centre Melbourne Chief Executive Officer Karen Quinlan, AM said, ‘I congratulate Alisia on her appointment and look forward to working with her on this next chapter in Arts Centre Melbourne’s history. As a leader, Alisia is driven by relationships and opportunities to work collaboratively with key stakeholders. She will be a great addition to the leadership team of Arts Centre Melbourne.

‘I also want to acknowledge all the successes that Richard Zimmermann has achieved throughout his almost seven-year tenure as Executive Director, Philanthropy,’ Quinlan added.

Zimmermann will conclude his current role and take on a new position as Senior Liaison, Strategic Relationships, as part of a transition to retirement.

‘I look forward to working alongside Alisia in continuing to grow and strengthen philanthropic relationships into the future and support the implementation of key strategic initiatives,’ Zimmermann said.

‘I have deep satisfaction for the work we have been able to achieve together during my time as leader of the Philanthropy team – making the performing arts accessible to so many who would otherwise not have the opportunity,’ he concluded.

Red Wiggle joins the Australian Children’s Television Foundation Board

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Simon Pryce as the Commonwealth representative to the Australian Children’s Television Foundation Board for three years.

Pryce is an Australian children’s entertainer, singer and actor. He has a strong commitment to, and considerable experience in, the Australian children’s entertainment industry. He is best known for his work as the Red Wiggle, in The Wiggles. Pryce started as a performer in The Wiggles in 2002 and has been the Red Wiggle since 2013.

The Australian Children’s Television Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that develops high-quality children’s drama and educational resources and which aims to make Australian children’s lives better through screen content that reflects Australian culture and values.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Pryce’s extensive experience entertaining children in Australia and abroad make him the perfect choice for the Board.

‘You’d struggle to find a more well-known or beloved figure in Australian’s children’s television than the Red Wiggle. Simon is a staple of living rooms and TV screens across Australia and the world.

‘I’m confident that Simon’s experience in children’s entertainment will be a great asset to the Australian Children’s Television Foundation Board,’ Burke said.

Pryce has welcomed the opportunity to help build the future of Australian children’s entertainment.

‘I’ve been very grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to be involved in children’s entertainment as part of The Wiggles,’ he said.

‘Joining the Australian Children’s Television Foundation Board is a chance to give back and to see the growth of children’s entertainment in Australia.’

Michael Cassel Group appoints internal publicity team

Australian live entertainment producer Michael Cassel Group has announced the full internal publicity team that will work on the company’s productions across Australia and across the world.

Under the leadership of Nathanael Cooper, Director – Publicity, the team welcomes new hire Tammy Hofbauer as senior publicist, while internal promotions see Felicity Clifford move into the role of publicist from July, with Jordan Lide becoming the new publicity coordinator.

Hofbauer joins from indie record label Rage More Records where she was vice president of artist management and label operations. Previously she spent 15 years at Sony Music Australia in various A&R and promotions roles, culminating in the senior leadership role of Senior Director, National Promotions, shepherding the careers of some of Australia’s most significant artists.

Clifford commenced her career at Michael Cassel Group in 2022 as publicity assistant before joining the marketing department as an assistant and coordinator. She holds a Masters of Business (PR) and has supported Michael Cassel Group productions including Hamilton, & Juliet, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Mary Poppins, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Not Now, Not Ever: Live on Stage with Julia Gillard, and Darren Criss’ Australian tour. She previously worked for Queensland Theatre, the state’s leading theatre company.

Lide joined Michael Cassel Group in 2022 as the company’s receptionist, having previously worked as a production assistant at Packemin Productions. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Management).

The team will oversee all publicity functions across Michael Cassel Group’s suite of current and future productions including & Juliet, currently playing at Sydney Lyric Theatre; Hamilton, playing from July at the Sydney Lyric Theatre; Titanique, playing from September at The Grand Electric in Sydney; Dear Evan Hansen, opening at the Roslyn Packer Theatre in October; MJ, which premieres in Sydney in February 2025; Beetlejuice The Musical, which premieres in Melbourne in April 2025, and the recently announced national tour of Patti LuPone’s new concert A Life In Notes.

New Chair appointed at Brink

Adelaide-based company Brink Productions has announced the appointment of its new Chair, Mimi Crowe.

A strategic leader driven by innovation, generosity and professionalism, Crowe has helped to realise ambitious creative visions through relationship-building and transformational management throughout her career.

Mimi Crowe. Photo: Supplied.

Crowe is currently the CEO of Carclew, Australia’s largest multi-art form cultural institution dedicated to creative outcomes by and for young people. Carclew sits as a public authority within the Department for Education in South Australia, and has the mission of connecting all children and young people to the world of creative possibilities as artists, learners and audiences. The Carclew in Schools program, launched in 2023, has the ambitious remit to ensure every child in South Australia has access to art, culture and creativity.

Prior to this role, Crowe led the Creative City program at the City of Adelaide, a program that energises arts and cultural activities, oversees Adelaide Town Hall, libraries and community centres, and celebrates Adelaide as a UNESCO City of Music. Other recent leadership positions include Advocacy Director at the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA), Producer of Tarnanthi (a national festival of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art at the Art Gallery of South Australia), Head of Development and Strategy at State Theatre Company of South Australia, General Manager at the Office for Design + Architecture SA (formerly Integrated Design Commission SA) and Manager Cultural Heritage at Arts SA.

Crowe has also held roles across multiple youth and children’s arts programs. She holds an MBA from the University of South Australia and is committed to a culturally safe, diverse and respectful professional environment.

