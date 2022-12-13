$3 million bequest ensures opera award in perpetuity

The financial future of the Australian International Opera Awards (AIOA) has been secured thanks to a $3 million bequest by philanthropist Dr Alastair Jackson AM.

The award, established in 1983, offers a singer of outstanding quality and promise the opportunity to complete their operatic studies at the Royal College of Music (RCM) Opera Studio, London.

Winners receive a full-tuition scholarship, plus travel and living expenses, to complete the two-year postgraduate Artist Diploma in Opera through the RCM Opera Studio.

The scholarship is valued at $80,000 per annum, making it the most valuable opera scholarship in Australia.

Simultaneously with Jackson’s bequest, management of the AIOA has transitioned over to the Melba Opera Trust in order to ensure its longevity and success.

Melba Opera Trust is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2008 to provide scholarships to develop Australia’s most promising young opera singers and répétiteurs. It will be responsible for managing the award from April 2023.

AIOA Chairman William Cowan AM, said: ‘For nearly 40 years we’ve encouraged and supported young Australian singers who aspire to perform on the world stage. Melba Opera Trust’s philosophy and its long experience in supporting young artist development through scholarship programs makes it especially well-qualified to take on stewardship of the award. The new arrangement with Melba Opera Trust ensures that young Australian and New Zealand singers can benefit from study at a world-class institution such as the Royal College of Music, in perpetuity.’

Under the new arrangement, retired medical practitioner Dr Alastair Jackson – a Director of the AIOA – has pledged annual funding for the award, and also written the $3 million bequest into his will in order to endow the award in perpetuity.

In his honour, the award will be renamed the Alastair Jackson International Opera Award.

Jackson said he was inspired to make the gift in order to preserve the valuable pathway the AIOA provides.

‘I’ve seen many young singers show great promise, but then seem to go adrift after just a few years. It’s clear they need expert guidance, as well as vocal tuition and masterclasses, but they also need performing experience. For this reason, the AIOA partnership with London’s Royal College of Music has been a great success. The Royal College looks at every facet of a young singer’s career. They’re experts at it. And they have the most extraordinary networks of great artists who are so generous and enthusiastic in encouraging emerging talent,’ he said.

Jackson shares a long history with Melba Opera Trust, serving on the Board of its predecessor, the Melba Conservatorium of Music, for 17 years.

The award has helped launch the careers of some of Australia’s leading opera singers, including soprano Lisa Gasteen AO, the inaugural winner in 1984 (at which time the award was known as the National Opera Studio Award, presented through Opera Foundation Victoria).

Many Melba alumni have also been beneficiaries, including Siobhan Stagg, Panayiota Kalatzis, Matthew Reardon, Nathan Lay, Fleuranne Brockway and Jeremy Kleeman.

Melba Opera Trust Chair Kate Shelmerdine said: ‘This award recognises that for aspiring Australian and New Zealand opera singers, overseas study and performance experience is vital in their career trajectory. It is an important, complementary extension to the work we are undertaking through the Melba Program, and we’re delighted to be able to perpetuate this opportunity for Australian artists. In doing so, we look forward to working closely with the AIOA Board and the existing community of donors who have so loyally supported the award to date.’

The next recipient of the Alastair Jackson International Opera Award will be announced in March 2023, after which management of the award transitions to Melbourne Opera Trust.