2025 arts conference and summit calendar

Whether you are an emerging or established arts professional, a creative specialist, an artist, or just want to combine your travel with a learning opportunity, ArtsHub has pulled together the quintessential Arts Calendar and Summit Calendar to help you plan your year, and give you that edge.

February

TALKS: MPavilion, Melbourne (Vic)

Visit the 11th season of MPavilion, a program of stimulating free talks and performances in an outdoor pavilion designed by architect Tadao Ando. Don’t forget checking out the program to get you inspired.

Details: Now, until 22 March; in-person.

SUMMIT: Creative Ecology Summit, Geraldton (WA)

Presented by Regional Arts WA, the Creative Ecology Summit in the Mid West is a day-long gathering for the region’s creative and cultural sectors and allied industry professionals. The program explores the Mid West’s unique creative ecology – the relationships, values and processes that sustain creativity, innovation and cultural expression. There will be insightful conversations, presentations, panel discussions and workshops by creative leaders. Presented at Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton.

Details: 6 February; in-person.

SYMPOSIUM: Future of Arts, Culture & Technology Symposium, Melbourne (Vic)

ACMI’s Future of Arts, Culture & Technology Symposium (FACT 2025) brings together speakers from across the globe to look at where arts and culture is heading – and the skills, imagination and infrastructure needed to get us there. FACT 2025 will look at the intersection of computation, climate, audience demographics and behavioural transformations.

Details: 12-14 February, ACMI; in-person.

CONFERENCE: AusGlass Conference 2025, Poatina (Tas)

Bringing together the Australian glass sector, and visiting international glass artists, the AusGlass 2025 conference will consider and celebrate the value, health and diversity of our glass communities, be they studio-based, temporary, residential or educational. With the theme Here. With. Now., it is the first time the AusGlass Conference will be presented in Tasmania. Poatina village, an ex-hydro electric town built in the late 1950s, is nestled in the foothills of the Great Western Tiers in Tasmania’s northern midlands. ArtsHub will be attending this conference.

Details: 14-16 February, Poatina; in person.

SUMMIT: Green Museums Summit, virtual event

The international group MuseumNext will present its annual Green Museums Summit, bringing together examples that are transforming museums worldwide.

Details: 26-27 February; online.

CONFERENCE: GenreCon, Brisbane (Qld)

Delivered by Queensland Writers Centre, GenreCon is a gathering for writers. This year’s theme is ‘Alchemy’, and the keynote speaker is USA Today bestselling author Steffanie Holmes, for her spooky romance novels. Legally-blind since birth, the New Zealand-based Holmes is passionate about providing readers with positive disability representation.

Details: 28 February – 2 March, State Library of Queensland; in-person and online.

March

WRITERS’ WEEK: Writers’ Week 2025, Adelaide (SA)

An inspiring program, curated as part of Adelaide Festival, Writers’ Week will draw international and Australia contemporary writers together to discuss current topics. Explore the line-up.

Details: 1-6 March, presented at Pioneer Women’s Memorial Garden; in-person.

CONFERENCE: Australian International Documentary Conference, Melbourne (Vic)

Integrating a focus on tomorrow with ideas of storytelling and truth-telling crucial to documentary and factual practice, the AIDC 2025 theme ‘Future Telling’ informs a program that explores new horizons for the sector and considers ways to actively shape the future we want to see for ourselves and our communities. Through a curated program of industry sessions, spotlight speakers, screenings and initiatives, AIDC 2025 will examine the changes, challenges and possibilities that lie ahead in a rapidly evolving media landscape – from industry reform to innovative modes of creating, new ways of seeing, and inventive ways of taking our stories to audiences across the globe. Featuring over 40 spotlight sessions and panels at ACMI in Melbourne.

Details: 2-5 March Conference (in-person) at ACMI, Melbourne and 6-7 March 2024 Marketplace (online).

TALKS: March Meeting Sharjah 2025, Sharjah (United Arab Emirates)

Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual March Meeting convenes artists, curators and art practitioners from around the world to discuss vital issues in contemporary art to coincide with the Sharjah Biennial. The 2025 edition of March Meeting presents three evenings of reflections on the Biennial’s theme, to carry, with a special program of critical conversations, performances, workshops and communal meals. Selected offerings explore polyphonic modes of storytelling in the present, Indigenous thinking around transformation and live poetry readings.

Details: 7-9 March; in-person.

TALKS/SUMMIT: All About Women, Sydney (NSW)

Now in its 13th year, the All About Women festival returns to Sydney Opera House with its centrepiece program of talks about gender, justice and equality. To view the full program and book.

Details: 8-9 March, Sydney Opera House; in-person and online.

CONFERENCE: Regional Public Galleries NSW 2025 Conference, Coffs Harbour (NSW)

The Regional Public Galleries NSW Conference will convene a group of artists, arts workers and community leaders to delve into the powerful intersection of creativity and healing, under the theme ‘Creative Wellbeing’. Through an engaging mix of presentations, interactive workshops and discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to share insights, learn from lived experiences and uncover new strategies for using creativity as a tool for wellbeing. Presented at the Yarrila Arts and Museum, Coffs Harbour.

Details: 19-20 March, Coffs Harbour; in-person.

SUMMIT: MuseumNext AI Summit 2025, virtual

Leading this transformation is artificial intelligence (AI), which has the potential to revolutionise how museums engage with their audiences, curate their collections and operate behind the scenes. The Museum AI Summit 2025 will explore how AI is reshaping the museum landscape. From enhancing visitor experiences to streamlining operations, AI is unlocking new possibilities for creativity, accessibility and engagement within cultural institutions.

Details: 26-27 March; online.

CONFERENCE: Towards Creative Schools Conference 2025, Sydney (NSW)

Presented by the University of Sydney, the Towards Creative Schools Conference will be a gathering for educators, policymakers, artists and academics committed to the future of creative education. Hosted by the CREATE Centre, this two-day conference will explore innovative strategies that integrate creativity across all educational domains. The conference will feature keynote presentations by Professor Lynette Riley, Laura McBain, Anne Bamford and Dr Ron A Beghetto, as well as presentations by Marie Bashir Public School and Ngutu College.

Details: 28-29 March, Sydney; in-person.

INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT: Museum Summit 2025, Hong Kong

The aim of the event is to establish a platform for the global community to engage in collaborative dialogue, exchange expert experience and explore innovative solutions to the evolving challenges and opportunities facing museums worldwide in the 21st century. This will be the fourth edition of the Summit, and the LCSD (Leisure and Cultural Services Department (Leisure and Cultural Services Department) has enlisted The Guimet – National Museum of Asian Arts, France as the international partner, to deliver the overarching theme of Going Beyond. Museum Summit 2025 will bring together international museum professionals and cultural leaders to explore how museums leverage tourism industry and technological advancements, foster sustainability practices, as well as cultivate wellbeing in the community as part of the strategies to venture into the uncharted territories of the future beyond the confines of traditional approaches.

Details: 28-29 March 2024; in-person.

May

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: The 2025 Art Curators Conference, New York (US)

The 2025 Art Curators Conference is organised by The Association of Art Museum Curators and will be held in New York, and also streamed virtually. AAMC is the flagship organisation for non-profit art curators across the globe. This year, the Art Curators Conference will discuss trends in curatorial hiring practices, sustainability practices in museums, AI and curatorial practice, the role of Black gallerists in advancing the gallery ecosystem, visitor-centred-ness and collaborations with educators, maintaining community partnerships in shifting political environments, and learning from repatriation and contested collections, among other topics.

Details: 1-2 May; in-person and online.

CONFERENCE: Australian Architecture Conference, Sydney (NSW)

Hosted at Sydney’s iconic Opera House and the University of Sydney’s Seymour Centre, this flagship conference will once again bring together the brightest minds in architecture, design and urban innovation. The theme this years is Architecture in Action, and will demonstrate the capacity of design to instigate positive change, regenerate the planet and chart a sustainable and equitable future for humanity. The Conference will feature keynote addresses by Jing Liu of New York’s SO – IL, Kevin O’Brien of BVN, Andreia Teixeira of SHoP Architects and Neill McClements of Grimshaw in the UK. Together, they will provide a diverse and inspiring array of insights into architecture’s response to pressing global challenges.

Details: 2-4 May; in-person.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: 2025 GAS Conference, Texas (US)

Glass Art Society (GAS) will present its annual conference for the global glass art community in Texas this year. The conference theme is ‘Trailblazing New Traditions’. At the world-class facilities at the University of Texas in Arlington, conference attendees will have a unique opportunity to enjoy presentations that cover every facet of glassmaking in conversation with other artistic materials like prints and metal. The Arlington-Fort Worth glass community is a tight-knit network of glass organisations dedicated to uplifting each other, promoting all forms of diversity and inclusion and exploring the latest innovations in glassmaking.

Details: 14-17 May, Berlin; in-person.

MARKETPLACE: Showcase Victoria 2025, Melbourne (Vic)

Attended each year by over 250 industry members, Showcase Victoria is Australia’s leading state-based performing arts market, playing a key role in facilitating touring.

Details: 20-21 May, The Round, Melbourne; in-person.

TALKS: Vivid Ideas 2025, multiple Sydney venues (NSW)

Vivid Sydney is a festival of ideas, light and music presented by Destination NSW in partnership with the City of Sydney across key venues. Alongside the spectacular site-responsive light works, a three-week program of panel talks, masterclasses and keynote speakers will be presented, which has garnered its own reputation for innovative thinking. Details of the 2025 program are yet to be announced.

Details: 23 May – 14 June; in-person.

INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM: International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art, Seoul (Korea)

The 30th International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA) is one of the world’s most prominent international arts and technology events, bringing together scholarly, artistic and scientific domains in an interdisciplinary discussion and showcase of creative productions applying new technologies in art, interactivity, and electronic and digital media. After its success in Brisbane last year, it will be held in Seoul in 2025. The theme is ‘동동 (憧憧, Dong-Dong): Creators’ Universe’, and will examine the juxtaposition of global crises with our dazzling technological advancements, compelling us to reflect on the values that underpin our society today.

Details: 23-25 May; in-person.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: Twentieth International Conference on the Arts in Society, Pittsburg (US)

The Twentieth International Conference on the Arts in Society offers an interdisciplinary forum for discussion of the role of the arts in society, under the theme ‘The Art of Hospitality’. It invites explorations of the possibilities and limits of hospitality, belonging and gathering through human and non-human entities, mobile and fixed bodies, temporary and permanent spaces.

Details: 28-30 May, presented at Center for the Arts in Society, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, (US); in-person and online.

June

INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT: 2024 ISPA Congress, ISPA Congress 2025, Lugano (Switzerland)

After being presented in Perth last year, the ISPA (International Society for the Performing Arts) returns to Europe, presenting its congress this year in Lugano, Switzerland. ISPA congresses are typically attended by more than 500 leaders from more than 50 regions representing different genres and disciplines within the performing arts field. Programming is geared toward both established and emerging leaders in the performing arts. Congress attendees include presenters, festivals, producing companies, artist managers, consultants, and government cultural leaders.

Details: 9-13 June, Lugano; in-person.

CONFERENCE: 2025 BookPeople Conference and Trade Exhibition, Brisbane (Qld)

BookPeople (formerly Australian Booksellers Association) is this year looking forward to bringing the bookselling and publishing community together.

Details: 14-16 June, Sofitel Brisbane Central; in-person.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: Communicating the Arts, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

The leading international arts marketing conference – Communicating the Arts (CTA Amsterdam 2025) – will embrace the theme ‘Together, we drive change’. Over 200 international cultural leaders from the visual and performing arts, as well as heritage sectors, will come together to explore ideas, address challenges and collaboratively seek solutions. Over three days, the conference will take place in the heart of the Rijksmuseum. Discover the highlights of this iconic institution, learn about its most innovative communication and marketing practices, enjoy backstage tours and witness the restoration of Rembrandt’s The Night Watch.

Details: 17-19 June, Rijksmuseum; in-person.

INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM: Theatre and Community Symposium, New York (US)

The Beyond Four Walls: Theatre and Community Symposium 2025 is a forum for interrogating and advancing the role of theatre in fostering community engagement and social change. Co-convened by the CREATE Centre, the New Victory Theatre and Roundabout Theatre, the symposium will run over two days and seeks to recalibrate the focus on how theatre companies innovatively interact with communities, driving forward both research and actionable insights. Scheduled to precede the IDIEIRI 11 Conference at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, this event acts as a scholarly junction for academics en route, as well as a crucible for transformative discussions on the effectiveness and impact of applied theatre-driven community initiatives. Featuring a mix of practical workshops, incredible performances, critical discussions, and academic presentations, the symposium will engage teaching artists, theatre educators, policymakers and practitioners.

Details: 17-18 June, New York (US); in-person.

CONFERENCE: The Design Conference, Brisbane (Qld)

The Design Conference is a wonderfully confronting experience that brings together design visionaries to introduce you to your dream future, how to grasp it and the connections that can make it a reality. Further details to be announced.

Details: 18-20 June, Brisbane Powerhouse; in-person.

CONFERENCE: Remix Sydney, Sydney (NSW)

REMIX Global Summits explore the intersection of Culture, Technology and Entrepreneurship. They offer an edgy forum where creative leaders from different sectors can exchange insights and ideas, and work together towards common goals. Always inspiring.

Details: Held annually in June, dates are yet to be announced; in-person.

July

CONFERENCE: 10th International Art in Early Childhood Conference, Wollongong (NSW)

The 10th International Art in Early Childhood Conference will take place at the University of Wollongong, south of Sydney. This conference will bring together global leaders in early childhood education and the arts, artists and early education practitioners to explore approaches to visual arts-based learning, teaching and practice. The theme conference is ‘VISUAL ARTS PEDAGOGY: Connecting with self, place, culture and community’.

Details: 10-12 July, Wollongong; in-person.

SUMMIT: MuseumNext Digital Summit, virtual

The ever-changing nature of digital can mean that it’s hard for museums to know where to focus their energy for the best results. The MuseumNext Digital Summit brings together international speakers to share action-orientated presentations to help museums find digital success. They will discuss how museums can stay up-to-date with the latest technology, strategies and tools, with case studies.

Details: 22-23 July; online.

CONFERENCE: Children, Young Adult, and Adult Writers’ and Illustrators’ Conference, Brisbane (Qld)

The CYA – the Children, Young Adult, and Adult Writers’ and Illustrators’ Conference – is an event for writers and illustrators of all ages and all genres. It is also an opportunity to network with fellow writers, illustrators and industry professionals, to gain valuable knowledge. The 2025 on-site conference day, networking dinner and bootcamps will be held at the Pullman Brisbane King George Square.

Details: 26 July, Pullman Brisbane; in-person and online, plus a pre-conference program.

August

CONFERENCE: APAX 2025, Melbourne (Vic)

Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX) – the national market and professional development – heads to Darwin, Larrakia Country for its 2025 meeting. In collaboration with Darwin Festival and Darwin Entertainment Centre, APAX offers a week filled with conversations, discussions, networking opportunities, performance and cultural experiences, all set against the backdrop of Darwin’s most iconic locations. Applications for the arts market will open in March 2025. Further application timelines will be published in early 2025. Registrations open in May 2025 with program announcements to follow.

Details: 11-15 August, Melbourne; in-person.

CONFERENCE: Arts Engagement Conference 2025, Melbourne (Vic)

The third annual community arts engagement conference will be held in Melbourne this year, presented by the Salvation Army. Described as, ‘the must-attend event for missional creatives who want to reach out through the arts to build healthy, caring and sustainable communities,’ its keynote speakers include Australian pastor, photographer, author, content creator, and YouTuber and Director of YouVersion Australia.Dave Adamson and 3X Australian Poetry Slam National Finalist and artist Will Small, who weaves together spoken word poetry, short cinematic films, immersive soundscapes and live storytelling to help people experience a deep sense of interconnectedness and collective strength. .

Details: 14-16 August, Treacy Conference Centre; in-person.

CONFERENCE: Celebrate Reading Conference 2025, Perth (WA)

The Literature Centre has announced that its Celebrate Reading Conference will return this year, as an ongoing biennial event. It will be presented at the State Library of Western Australia. Stay tuned for details.

Details: 23-24 August, at The State Library of WA; in-person.

September

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: The 12th International Conference on Arts and Humanities, (Bangkok) Thailand

ICOAH 2025 brings together scholars, artists and change-makers from across the globe to engage in transformative dialogue on the intersections of arts, humanities and global challenges. With a remarkable legacy of over 11 years, the conference has connected more than 12,500 participants from over 150 countries and collaborated with more than 45 universities. ICOAH 2025’s theme ‘Cornerstones of Belonging: Building Sustainable Communities’ aims to address the critical question of how arts and humanities can contribute to creating inclusive, resilient and thriving societies, delving into notions of belonging and identity, the role of arts in healing and resilience, and sustainable practices rooted in cultural heritage and environmental stewardship.

Details: 4-5 September, Ambassador Hotel Bangkok, Thailand; in-person.

TALKS: Sydney Contemporary, Sydney (NSW).

Sydney Contemporary is set to return to Carriageworks in September with a full program of talks on topics of the day influencing the art market and contemporary practice.

Details: 11 – 14 September, Carriageworks; in-person.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: ResArtis Conference, São Paulo (Brazil)

For the first time in its 32-year history, Res Artis will host its annual conference in Latin America. Titled ‘Other Springs: Blooms from the Global South’, the 2025 event will be hosted by long-standing Res Artis Member Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) and held in São Paulo, Brazil. The conference marks the 20th anniversary of the Residência Artística FAAP – São Paulo arts residency and will coincide with the 36th Bienal de São Paulo and France in Brazil Season, which celebrates 200 years of diplomatic relations.

Details: 19-23 September, São Paulo, Brazil; in-person.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: Eighteenth International Conference on the Inclusive Museum, Zaragoza (Spain)

The Inclusive Museum Research Network (part of the Association of Art Museum Curators – AAMC) is brought together by a shared concern for the future role of the Museum and how it can become more inclusive and sustainable. The conference offers a selection of panels, keynotes, workshops and breakout opportunities under the wordy theme this year – ‘Galleries, Libraries, Archives and Museums: Engines of Innovation and Social Participation’.

Details: 15-17 September, University of San Jorge, Zaragoza, Spain; in-person and online.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: Design Research Society Learn X Design Conference, Aveiro (Portugal)

The 2025 Design Research Society (DRS) Special Interest Group (EdSIG) Learn X Design conference will be held at the University of Aveiro, Portugal, and is hosted by the Lab OIKOS – Design Ecosystemic Spaces of Research Institute for Design, Media and Culture (ID+) of the University of Aveiro. It takes a look at the field of design education and its need to pivot in today’s increasingly interconnected world, demanding unified and collaborative approaches to tackle emerging challenges and opportunities.

Details: 22-24 September, in-person.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: UMAC 2024 (University Museums and Collections), United Arab Emirates

The International Council of Museums’ (ICOM) annual meeting for University Museums and Collections (UMAC) will be presented this year as part of the 27th ICOM General Conference.

Details: to be announced; in-person.

November

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE: CIMAM 2025, Turin (Italy)

CIMAM, the International Committee for Museums and Collection of Modern Art, has announced it will hold its 57th Annual Conference in Turin, Italy. This marks CIMAM’s return to Italy after almost 50 years, with its last Italian edition held in Bologna and Prato in 1976. Suhanya Raffel, CIMAM President and Director of M+ in Hong Kong, said: “In Turin, we would like to propose a dynamic and very open and participative exercise consisting of exploring together the difficulties of enduring game-changing hardships while breeding new paradigms in our field. A case study-based conference oriented towards providing us with a collectively made toolkit to counteract the multitude of challenges that too often leave us feeling overwhelmed and disempowered in our daily tasks as art professionals.” Epictetus, a Greek Stoic philosopher, wrote: “Some things are within our power, while others are not. Within our power are opinion, motivation, desire, aversion and, in a word, whatever is of our own doing.”

Details: 28-30 November, Turin; in-person.

Also…

Presented by The Literature Centre, the Celebrate Reading Conference will return in 2025 – the first since its reframe as a biennial event. Funding has been secured from Copyright Agency for this event, but details are yet to be announced. Stay tuned.

