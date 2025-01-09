Australian literary festivals in 2025

Start planning and bookmarking your 2025 calendar with these literary festivals nationwide. Please note this list will be updated throughout the year as more festivals finalise their dates and program schedules.

January

Barwon Heads Indie Author Fair (Vic) 12 January

This is the second author fair on the coastal town, with all events free for visitors.

February

Trans Book Festival (Vic) 8 February

The Festival will showcase books written by transgender, gender diverse and non-binary people in Australia and from overseas.

GenreCon (Qld) 28 February – 2 March

GenreCon is the largest conference in the southern hemisphere dedicated to genre writers.

March

Adelaide Writers’ Week (SA) 1-6 March

The program is yet to be released, but some featured events are on sale now.

Words out West (Qld) 4-22 March

This is the Western Downs Readers and Writers Fest.

Brimbank Writers and Readers Festival (Vic) 13-22 March

The 10-day Festival will be celebrating its 20th year in 2025. The program will be available from February.

Clunes Book Town Festival (Vic) 22-23 March

The Festival will be running from dawn to dusk in the regional town of Clunes, with an outdoor book bazaar featuring over 100 stalls. The program has yet to be finalised.

Footscray West Writers Fest (Vic) 28-30 March

A brand new festival taking place in the inner west suburb of Melbourne.

Manly Writers’ Festival (NSW) 28-30 March

Manly’s inaugural Writers Festival started up last year; it continues apace in 2025.

April

Somerset Storyfest (Qld) 1-3 April

The annual three-day festival on the Gold Coast that extends its reach into regional Queensland.

Newcastle Writers Festival (NSW) 4-6 April

The program will be launched 14 February. The Festival extends beyond the annual event and includes the Fresh Ink Emerging Writer Prize for regional NSW residents and the Story Hunter program, which trains local writers to lead creative writing workshops in primary schools throughout the region.

Sorrento Writers Festival (Vic) 24-27 April

The Festival will host more than 170 speakers across 140 events.

Stratford Shakespeare Festival (Vic) 27 April- 17 May

This year’s theme is the dark side of Shakespeare. There will be over 20 events across two weeks.

May

Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival (WA) 2-4 May

This Festival is the biggest regional literary event in Western Australia.

Sunshine Coast Hinterland Writers Festival (Qld) 3-5 May

Program yet to be finalised.

Melbourne Writers Festival (Vic) 8-11 May

Program yet to be finalised.

Sydney Writers’ Festival (NSW) 19-25 May

The Festival also includes a primary and secondary school program.

Words on the Waves Festival (NSW) 28 May- 1 June

The Festival is located in the central coast of NSW; the program is yet to be released.

Northern Territory Writers Festival (NT) 29 May-1 June

This year’s Festival will take place in Alice Springs, with a theme of ‘healing in the winds of change.’

BABE Ballgowns and Books Event (NSW) 31 May- 1 June

This book convention focuses on fantasy and romance, and will feature over 150 international authors spanning those two genres.

Capricorn Coast Writers Festival (Qld) 30 May – 1 June

The program has yet to be announced, but this year there will be workshops for adults and students.

June

Belligen Readers and Writers Festival (NSW) 6-8 June

Celebrating its 25th birthday this year, the Festival boasts over 30 speakers in 30 sessions in 2025.

Woodend Winter Arts Festival (Vic) 6-9 June

Taking place on the King’s Birthday weekend, the program has yet to be confirmed.

July

Whitsunday Voices (Qld) 16-18 July

This Youth Literature Festival is a signature event on the Mackay educational calendar

Southern Highlands Writers’ Festival (NSW) 25-27 July

Program yet to be finalised.

Apollo Bay Wordfest (Vic) 25-27 July

Now in its 32nd year, the Apollo Bay Wordfest continues in 2025.

August

Byron Writers Festival (NSW) 9-10 August

Byron Writers Festival is Australia’s largest regional writers’ festival. This year’s program has yet to be finalised.

Bendigo Writers Festival (Vic) 15-17 August

The weekend Festival takes place towards the end of winter in Victoria’s central heartland.

Mudgee Readers’ Festival (NSW) 16-17 August

Situated in the central west of NSW, the Mudgee Readers’ Festival has been running for 15 years. The program has yet to be finalised.

CapriCon (Qld) 30 August

This is the largest single-day pop culture convention in Central Queensland showcasing comics, collectibles, cosplay, anime, medieval, gaming, art, steampunk and more.

Dunkeld Writers Festival (Vic) 29-31 August

Dunkeld is a small town at the southern end of the Grampians National Park The program has yet to be released.

September

Write around the Murray (NSW and Vic) 10-14 September

A five-day festival in Albury, on the border of regional NSW and Victoria.

Bad Sydney Crime Writers Festival (NSW) 12-14 September

Program yet to be finalised.

Whitsundays Writers Festival (Qld) 12-14 September

Program yet to be finalised.

October

OzAsia (SA) October

The exact dates and program have not yet been released.

Mansfield Readers and Writers Festival (Vic) 9-10 October

Mansfield is situated in north-east Victoria on Taungurung Country, a small town at the foothills of the High Country. The program is yet to be completed.

Brisbane Writers Festival (Qld), 9-12 October

This year there will be a venue change: to the Brisbane Powerhouse. The program will be announced mid-year.

Festival of Fiction (WA) 18-19 October

Perth’s newest literary festival will be four times as big as it was in its inaugural outing last year.

Blue Mountains Writers’ Festival (NSW) 31 October – 2 November

Blue Mountains Writers’ Festival takes place in Katoomba, and is presented by Varuna the National Writers’ House. The program is yet to be finalised, but there will be over 80 speakers, 56 events and 14 workshops over three days.

November

Sunshine Coast Fiction Festival (Qld) 7-9 November

The inaugural three-day event will include writing workshops, author panels, special guests and entertainment.

Australian Short Story Festival (SA) November

The Festival will occur in Adelaide this year but dates are to be advised.

And more…

At the time of publishing, various festivals have yet to lock in a time for their event. These include, but are not limited to, Addi Road Writers’ Festival, Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival, Bathurst Writers’ and Readers’ Festival, Dubbo Writers’ Festival, Headland Writers Festival, Kyogle Readers and Writers Festival, Riverina Readers Festival, Scone Literary Festival, Sydney Jewish Writers Festival, Sydney Muslim Writers Festival, A Day in Carlton, Emerging Writers’ Festival, Port Fairy Literary Weekend, Queenscliffe Literary Festival, Williamstown Literary Festival, Cairns Tropical Writers Festival, Canberra Writers Festival.

Details of all of these will be added in due course as their schedules are finalised.