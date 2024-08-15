2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlists

This morning (15 August) Creative Australia has revealed the shortlists for the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, the richest literary prize in the nation. The awards celebrate the talents of emerging and established Australian writers, illustrators, poets and historians.

There were 533 entries submitted this year across six literary categories: fiction, non-fiction, young adult literature, children’s literature, poetry and Australian history.

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette said, ‘Stories are the heartbeat of our culture, connecting us to our past, illuminating our present and shaping our future. The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards celebrate the storytellers who enrich our lives with their creativity and outstanding talent.’

The shortlisted entries are:

Australian History

Donald Horne: A Life in the Lucky Country by Ryan Cropp (La Trobe University Press)

Bee Miles By Rose Ellis (Allen & Unwin)

Bennelong and Phillip: A History Unravelled by Kate Fullagar (Scribner)

Killing for Country: A Family Story by David Marr (Black Inc)

Courting: An Intimate History of Love and the Law by Alecia Simmonds (La Trobe University Press)

Fiction

Anam by André Dao (Penguin Random House)

Restless Dolly Maunder by Kate Grenville (Text Publishing)

Edenglassie by Melissa Lucashenko (University of Queensland Press)

The Carnal Fugues by Catherine McNamara (Puncher and Wattmann)

Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood (Allen & Unwin)

Non-fiction

Close to the Subject: Selected Works by Daniel Browning (Magabala Books)

Eventually Everything Connects by Sarah Firth (Allen & Unwin)

Graft: Motherhood, Family and a Year on the Land by Maggie MacKellar (Penguin Random House)

A Kind of Confession by Alex Miller (Allen & Unwin)

A Clear Flowing Yarra by Harry Saddler (Affirm Press)

Poetry

In the Photograph by Luke Beesley (Giramondo Publishing)

The Cyprian by Amy Crutchfield (Giramondo Publishing)

She is the Earth by Ali Cobby Eckermann (Magabala Books)

Golden Bridge: New Poems by Jennifer Maiden (Quemar Press)

The Drama Student by Autumn Royal (Giramondo Publishing)

Young Adult

Grace Notes by Karen Comer (Hachette Australia)

Welcome to Sex by Dr Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes (Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing)

We Could Be Something by Will Kostakis (Allen & Unwin)

We Didn’t Think It Through by Gary Lonesborough (Allen & Unwin)

A Hunger of Thorns by Lili Wilkinson (Allen & Unwin)

Children’s Literature

Etta and the Shadow Taboo by Jared Field and Jeremy Worrall (Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing)

Ghost Book by Remy Lai (Allen & Unwin)

Two Sparrowhawks in a Lonely Sky by Rebecca Lim (Allen & Unwin)

Millie Mak the Maker by Alice Pung and Sher Rill Ng (HarperCollins Publishers)

Tamarra: A Story of Termites on Gurindji Country by Violet Wadrill, Topsy Dodd Ngarnjal, Leah Leaman, Cecelia Edwards, Cassandra Algy, Felicity Meakins, Briony Barr and Gregory Crocetti (Hardie Grant Explore)

The winners of the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards will be announced on Thursday 12 September at a ceremony held at the National Library of Australia in Canberra. The winners and shortlisted authors will share in a tax-free prize pool of $600,000, the highest amount for a literary award in Australia. Each shortlisted entry will receive $5000 with the winner of each category receiving $80,000.

The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards were established in 2008 to recognise individual excellence and the contribution that Australian authors make to the nation’s cultural and intellectual life in the categories of non-fiction and fiction. In 2010 the young adult and children’s literature categories were introduced, followed by poetry in 2012 and the inclusion of the pre-existing Prime Minister’s Prize for Australian History.

Previous winners of awards include Michelle de Kretser (Questions of Travel, Fiction 2013), Tara June Winch (The Yield, Fiction 2020), Omar Sakr (The Lost Arabs, Poetry 2020), Gerald Murnane (Border Districts, Fiction 2018), Nam Le (The Boat, Fiction 2009) and Jessica Au (Cold Enough for Snow, Fiction 2023).

For more information on the shortlists, including judging panel comments, visit: Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.