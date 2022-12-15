Youth theatre spaces vital for social reconnection

Anyone who lived through lockdowns with schoolchildren knows how hard the cooped-up living and Zoomed-classes were across the board. But there’s growing evidence that lockdowns had particular impacts on teens and young adults.

The latest Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia Survey Report published by the University of Melbourne suggests that while young people were among the most resilient during the pandemic’s worst months, the sharpest COVID mental health declines were experienced by those in age groups 15-24 and 25-34 years.

In parallel, some youth theatre organisations are reporting new waves of teenagers joining their workshops – potentially signalling their increased desire for safe outlets in which to reconnect.

Artistic Director of Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP), Fraser Corfield says the company’s 2022 program has attracted more teenagers than ever this year.

‘Our biggest numbers are usually in the eight to 13-year-old age bracket,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘But this year that’s shifted, and we are definitely seeing a greater number of older teens enrolling.’

How youth theatre is offering important (re)connections

Unfortunately, COVID’s 2020/21 lockdowns left countless youth theatre studios empty for many months. Some groups shifted online to maintain their momentum, but the ruptures from in-person contact were not without consequence, as Alex Walker, the founder and Artistic Director of Melbourne-based youth theatre organisation House of Muchness, witnessed firsthand.

‘You cannot emulate the kind of energetic communication and collaborative physical work we do in the studio in digital form,’ she says.

‘You’re missing social cues, direct eye contact and body language, and not being able to read each other’s energy in the room like that compromised what we could achieve creatively [online].’

While Walker’s digital sessions provided much needed time for her groups to stay connected, when her classes finally returned to the studio, it was obvious how much a physical presence was able to help her participants work through their experiences.

‘Sometimes we use our creative processes to create fictional worlds and fictional narratives,’ she explains. ‘But a lot of the time, we are using them to navigate the complexity of the world young people exist in.

‘That means their fears and vulnerabilities can be processed through our art forms which, at the time of our coming back together post-lockdowns, gave them an incredible sense of being heard and being validated.’

A recent House of Muchness youth theatre session. Image: House of Muchness.

As well as opening doors to emotional well-being, Walker’s post-lockdown classes revealed how much collective, in-person theatre-making can sharpen young people’s social capacities.

‘Skills like how to negotiate, how to work as teams, how to listen, how to build on ideas, how to exchange ideas physically – my participants quickly found those capacities again once we restarted those creative processes,’ she says.

How are safe arts spaces for young people achieved?

For James Berlyn, Artistic Director of Perth’s WA Youth Theatre Co (WAYTCo), youth arts can offer young people a sense of safety and exploration at once.

‘I think we are both a haven for young people, and a place where they can come to recalibrate their bearings around human relationships,’ he tells ArtsHub.

A 2022 ATYP school workshop. Photo: Tracey Schramm.

Berlyn believes creating safe settings where young people can take creative and exploratory risks involves first offering them a sense of shared responsibility for what happens in the space.

‘At WAYTCo we have developed a bespoke process, which we instigate from the outset of our programs, and that’s basically a form of a behaviour agreement,’ he explains.

‘We generate that agreement together – with the facilitators and participants in the room being active agents in its design,’ he continues. ‘When it’s complete, it outlines the requirements every person in that group has to feel safe.’

Berlyn says these mutually agreed safety requirements may include things like punctuality, levels of touch or use of recording devices, and allow young people to take empowered and respectful roles in the creative work that will follow.

‘We are breaking down the “older people telling and young people doing” paradigm, because the young people have a voice in our processes from the start,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘It’s also sowing seeds of community responsibility. Participants can see from the beginning that they have responsibilities to themselves, their fellow members and the company they are part of.’

For House of Muchness’ Walker, these safe settings are vital to participants feeling comfortable enough to move in new directions and make important new discoveries about themselves.

‘When we talk about safety, it isn’t like some kind of soft cushioning,’ she says. ‘These are safe spaces where participants can be incredibly brave and take risks and move to the edges of their senses of comfort.

‘We talk about safe spaces because of the radical stuff that can happen within them,’ she adds.

For ATYP’s Corfield, when young people are given permission to enter these kinds of collaborative creative processes, their awareness of their own emotional landscapes is undoubtedly strengthened.

‘Because once you know you can raise ideas, concerns or responses, and those ideas will be heard and respected, then you can start to explore how you’re feeling,’ he says, concluding that ‘spaces for ideas require a strong sense of safety, and that’s really what we’re providing.’