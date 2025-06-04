Woodend Winter Arts Festival: world class arts events in an intimate village atmosphere

“The Woodend Winter Arts Festival is inspired by the French village festival model, namely Aix-en-Provence, in which we [Festival co-Founder and Artistic Director, Dr Jacqueline Ogeil and her husband John O’Donnell] had both participated. At the time, we were both performing with the MSO [Melbourne Symphony Orchestra], but we felt a pull to create something different – something more intimate and alive. We wanted to break away from the traditional arts centre model and bring audiences right into the heart of the performance. Imagine stepping out of a concert and straight into a café, chatting with the artists over coffee. That’s the kind of experience we were after and have been delivering ever since,” Ogeil tells ArtsHub.

Woodend Winter Arts Festival (WWAF) returns this King’s Birthday weekend from Friday 6 to Monday 9 June for its 20th anniversary edition (the first Festival took place in 2005, long before such Johnny-come-latelies as Dark Mofo, Illuminate Adelaide and RISING) in the regional Victorian town of Woodend.

Located 71 kilometres north-west of Melbourne at the foot of the Macedon Ranges, Woodend’s welcoming atmosphere offers a warm and relaxed home for the Festival. Within intimate hubs such as St Ambrose Church, St Ambrose Hall and Woodend Community Centre, WWAF hosts artists who usually perform at major concert halls.

This year’s international guests include Viennese concertmaster and violinist Anne-Harvey-Nagl performing three Brahms sonatas (accompanied by O’Donnell on piano), Moroccan vocalist Lamiae Naki and her ensemble Seffarine exploring the musical heritage of the Straits of Gibraltar, and Italian/Irish duo Arparla (violinist Davide Monti and harpist Maria Christina Cleary) honouring composers who crossed borders and enriched new musical landscapes.

Australian artists featured in the 20th anniversary WWAF program include Ogeil’s own Accademia Arcadia (pictured, top), Melbourne-based chamber choir Ensemble Gombert and an evening of jazz standards interspersed with original compositions by guitarist Chris Johnstone and the Mat Jodrell Quartet.

“We aim for integrity in our programming – always looking for the very best specialists in their field, which has enabled us to attract international talent. Early music is at our core and we’ve done world premiere performances at past events, including first performances of Baroque Opera and Scarlatti’s Essercizi. We simply don’t copy anyone else’s programming,” Ogeil explains.

Remarkably, WWAF achieves its annual program without the support of major funding bodies – and the Festival remains volunteer-led.

“Our driving force is knowing that we are creating something special, something that no one else is doing. Our audience loves what we do. As well as our loyal audience, we see a new influx of guests each year – all who are seeking a cultural experience, or who perhaps want to experience something new and who may be intimidated by the bigger concert hall experience,” says Ogeil.

“Although we don’t have the financial backing of any of the larger government-led organisations, we are fortunate to have an incredibly supportive and loyal audience, which enables us to take the risk each year, knowing that we will be supported,” she adds.

The 20th anniversary Festival also features Jane Austen’s fifth great niece, Caroline Jane Knight, sharing her memories of growing up at Chawton House on the ancestral estate where Austen lived, wrote and published her most beloved novels – in a celebration of Austen’s upcoming 250th birthday in December this year; art consultant Christopher Menz discussing the works of William Morris, one of the greatest designers of all time, as well as a celebrated poet, novelist, artist and socialist; and rehearsed readings of two absurdist plays by award-winning author and publisher Peter Rose, the outgoing editor of Australian Book Review.

“The Festival includes a highly engaging and thought-provoking words and ideas program, featuring some of Australia’s brightest minds. Every year we also have family friendly events and an art exhibition. There truly is something for everyone,” Ogeil explains.

“It’s all wrapped in an intimate village atmosphere where every venue is just a short stroll away. Add [in] Woodend’s charming cafés, boutique shops, cosy wine bars and restaurants and you’ve got a festival experience like no other… There is so much to be excited about.”

Woodend Winter Arts Festival runs from Friday 6 to Monday 9 June. Visit the Festival website for full program details.

Co-written with Richard Watts.