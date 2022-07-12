Why new National Cultural Policy needs input from all Australians

Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke is on a mission to connect with as many Australians as possible during the consultation phase of his Government’s National Cultural Policy development – a process he says will be completed by the end of the year.

Town Hall meetings are underway, and submissions are now open for everyone to have their say on how they want the arts to feature in our lives over the next decade and beyond.

How important is this consultation period window? And how much weight will the thoughts of everyday Australians hold in shaping this new long-term direction for the arts in Australia?

Scorecard on consultation processes’ early days

Kate Fielding is the CEO of independent arts think-tank A New Approach (ANA) and says that from what she has observed so far, the Government’s consultation process aligns with their pre-election promises.

‘Minister Burke has done what he said he was going to do before the election, which is to use the five pillars of Creative Australia as a starting point for the consultation,’ she told ArtsHub.

Fielding is also pleased to see the National Cultural Policy consultation submission process has been designed in a targeted way, while also leaving room for broader thinking.

‘It’s good that there are those five pillars as a framework for people to respond to,’ she continued. ‘That’s a good way to help people focus what they want to say.

‘But it’s also good that there is also a more open question in the submission form. I think that question is worded something like: “What else would you like to see?”,’ she said.

Read: What Labor promised the arts

In terms of the Government’s moves around the country to gather these potentially broad-ranging views, there has been only one Town Hall meeting so far, which took place in Hobart on 6 July with approximately 100 local arts sector attendees.

After the event, the Minister made one of his ambitions for the future Australian arts sector clear, describing to ABC local radio Hobart his wish to see Australia become a net exporter of cultural product, rather the reverse situation, which is the current status quo.

A dream I’d love to see … is that we could get to the point one day where we’re a net exporter of culture and stories, and all the different forms of art. – Federal Arts Minster Tony Burke.

‘I see no reason why we can’t turn the current situation on its head,’ Burke added.

For Fielding, future plans so far expressed by the Government, especially in relation to its five Creative Australia pillars framework, will serve as good starting points, but will need further polishing as they move forward.

‘Based on the work we’ve done, and the work we’ve currently doing preparing our own Policy submission against those [Creative Australia] pillars, there are definitely things we think can be sharpened or refined or updated,’ she said.

‘But as a starting point, they are effective and consistent with what the Minister said he would do’, Fielding noted.

Bi-partisan outlook vital to policy’s longevity

For Executive Director of NAVA, Penelope Benton, the new Policy must be bipartisan in nature if it is to have long-term relevance..

‘If it’s dripping in Labor language it will be too easy for the next Government to throw it out,’ she said.

Benton hopes the Policy will also take heed of the findings published in the 2020/21 Federal Government Standing Committee’s inquiry into Australia’s creative and cultural industries report, which was the result of bipartisan process.

‘Because this current consultation period is a quick process, and there isn’t going to be the time within that to take a bipartisan approach in the consultation, it’s important to be able to draw on the findings in that Parliamentary inquiry, and the recommendations that report made,’ she said.

‘Beyond that, and building on that, there is going to be a lot of detail … I feel really excited that the Government will hear from the sector on ideas of how to execute some of the things recommended in that report.’

Read: Parliamentary inquiry gives us a plan for a plan

Both Benton and Fielding say that in many ways, the shape of the new Cultural Policy will depend on messages the Government receives via the open submission process currently underway.

‘It’s the volume of voices that contribute to this that will strengthen it,’ Benton commented, while Fielding said she hopes that people from all walks of life will make a submission.

‘I’d like to see them get views from people who don’t work in the arts and culture sector alongside a really robust sector consultation,’ she said.

‘We want to hear from audiences. We want to hear from people who feel they can’t access things, who feel like there’s not a place for them in the current offerings,’ she continued.

‘This is for a National Cultural Policy for all Australians. If we want a rich and relevant cultural life it involves everyone,’ she said.

Benton is also unequivocal on this point: ‘People need to come out in numbers to inform change,’ she said.

COVID-era arts sector needs are still urgent

For all the positivity surrounding this developing pathway towards a new era for the arts in Australia, Benton noted there remains an urgent need for action around some immediate COVID-related issues the sector is still facing.

‘COVID losses in the visual arts are especially complex to summarise,’ Benton noted.

‘I think that the hurt felt in the performing arts has been more widely documented [than the visual arts] because ticket sales losses are very clear to measure,’ she continued.

‘But in the visual arts, there have been really varied COVID-related downturns and difficulties.

‘I mean, there are artists who are still out of pocket for exhibition cancellations during [2020 and 2021] lockdowns,’ she said.

Read: Visual arts sector overlooked in COVID relief support

Benton also made the point that many galleries were still in deep financial troughs after losing so much business during lockdowns.

‘A lot of galleries lost things like weddings and special events as well as the exhibitions during that time,’ she said.

‘People forget that a lot of these venues’ income is generated from those [non-art related] activities,’ she said.

When pressed on the issue of how the Federal Government plans to address these issues by way of greater financial sector support in the short-term, Minister Burke told ABC Hobart that: ‘I’ve been up front with people. We’ve got a trillion dollars’ worth of [national] debt. It’s not an easy time to be able to get extra funds.

‘I hope to be able to build the case for whatever is required,’ he continued. ‘Some of it no doubt will be dollars, but some of it will be about getting your policy design right, and all of that needs to be carefully targeted.’

Submissions to the Federal Government’s National Cultural Policy are open until 22 August.