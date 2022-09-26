Who gets to make theatre in this country?

Class Act is a new work from Aphids, which picks apart the performance of class and the daily representations we all embody (consciously or not) in our lives and work as artists.

It’s loosely based on the transformation tale of My Fair Lady. If you’re unfamiliar with the plight of Cockney-tongued Eliza Doolittle and her makeover, don’t stress. ‘It doesn’t matter if you’ve seen it, and it doesn’t matter if you like it or not,’ writer/performer Mish Grigor said.

‘This work is for everyone,’ director Zoey Dawson added. ‘Even people who don’t go to the theatre.’

The concept for Class Act was inspired by Grigor’s self-described ‘bogan’ upbringing. ‘I grew up in Western Sydney, in a working class or underclass area that is looked down upon in the landscape of Sydney,’ Grigor told ArtsHub.

‘Becoming an artist, I was constantly asking, how do you find yourself in the arts? And how do you compromise or make sense of your old self, your new self, your family, all those kinds of pressures and squeezes that people go through to become an artist?’

As Grigor’s career continued to evolve at the helm of Aphids, Grigor said she was also forced to reconcile with her changing cultural identity. ‘Becoming an artist when I didn’t know anyone who’d gone down that career path, or who went to high art experiences, made it hard for me to hold onto that idea of myself as working class.’

For Dawson, investigating our social definitions of class became a sticking point in her directorial research. ‘I was really interested in the invention of the term “cashed up Bogan” in the 80s and 90s,’ Dawson said.

‘The fact our society invented a new term for people who had previously been poor (and therefore looked down upon), and now had money, but were still looked down upon for taste, says a lot about our society.’

The way we decide what’s worth spending money on (be it a ballet subscription or a trip to Kuta) has become another way for us to judge class, Dawson added.

It’s typical to question how race, ability, sex and sexuality intersect with class and the arts, but Grigor and Dawson assert that they are unable to create a work that speaks to all people, about all things.

‘We’re looking at an individual and asking what kind of journey is required to achieve social mobility,’ Dawson explained. ‘Under what circumstances in Australia do you find yourself changing classes, particularly when it’s more culturally based as opposed to financially.’

‘It’s been a delicate balance of us thinking about specificity. The character of the bogan and the construction of class in Australia does have a very white cultural aura and history. And at the same time, we’re not saying this is the worst problem in the world, or this is the only problem in the world. We’re trying to indicate towards our understanding of an intersectional lens, without bringing another person’s story into it that’s not ours to tell,’ Grigor said.

Mish Grigor: ‘Why is Shakespeare still the most performed playwright in Australia?’ Photo: Supplied

Theatre veterans Patricia Cornelius and Susie Dee have proven that staging working class stories and voices in plays like Runt and Shit can be both critically and commercially powerful. They’re the sort of theatre makers Dawson and Grigor revere.

However, in a system where funding is scarce and new writing opportunities even scarcer, and in which even outwardly successful artists routinely live below the poverty line (the Australian Society of Authors found the average annual salary of a professional novelist in Australia was $15k), Grigor and Dawson believe it’s their responsibility to scrutinise the structural inequalities that continue to lock the working class out of our theatres.

Class Act questions notions of high art in this country and how (and why) our publicly funded institutions reinforce and propagate these ideas. ‘Why is Shakespeare still the most performed playwright in Australia?’ asked Grigor.

Dawson feels sure that if she were 18 today and didn’t have access to the plethora of free programs and courses that helped her crack into the industry over a decade ago, she wouldn’t be directing theatre.

Zooey Dawson: ‘I always come back to funding.’ Photo: Supplied

‘I look at the ways I got into the arts coming from a working-class background and a lot of those programs, which were largely free, don’t exist anymore. St. Martin’s Youth Theatre and Next Wave had programs I did … if it wasn’t for that, I just wouldn’t be here… I couldn’t afford to pay for things,’ Dawson said.

‘That’s why I always come back to funding. I only got here out of the luck of being born at the right time, where I happened to tumble my way in through a lot of free opportunities that felt very plentiful when I was finishing uni. If it was now, I just don’t think I would have found my way into the arts.’

