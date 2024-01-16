Which festivals are breaking records despite cost of living crisis?

Artists are no strangers to tight budgets and stretching their dollars further than most. But lately, it’s not just artists, but great swathes of the economy where more is being done with less, amid rising costs.

Unfortunately, this creates a perfect storm for the arts and their audiences: cost increases make the price of staging shows more expensive, while punters lack the funds to buy tickets when their spending capacity is reduced or non-existent.

In concerning signs, the fallout from these conditions is not hard to find. In May 2023, the Falls Festival announced it was taking a year off to recalibrate after several challenging years, and then in September, Dark Mofo announced it would be pausing its 2024 program for similar reasons.

To top it off, last month Sydney Festival announced its first ever Summerground music festival would be cancelled due to mounting operational expenses and cost of living pressures biting hard.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Many of our larger arts festivals are achieving record turnouts and box office highs, as ArtsHub discovered while surveying recent sales figures of a few prominent players.

Record highs for ‘the people’s festival’

The first case of record growth is Adelaide Fringe Festival – the largest and longest-running fringe in Australia.

Established in 1960, Adelaide Fringe has attracted audiences of over a million to its free events and ticketed shows for many years (including through COVID, when it was lucky with timing in 2020, and then successfully negotiated its 2021 and 2022 festivals with still healthy numbers).

But February 2023 marked a particular high point, being the first year it cracked ag million tickets sold (showing a 37% increase on the previous year). It also brought in an epic $25 million at the box office, compared to $19.7 million in 2022 (a 21% increase).

Adelaide Fringe Festival Director Heather Croall believes this success is due to multiple factors – chief among them being the strong relationships the Festival has formed with local audiences.



‘Adelaide Fringe really is the people’s festival and there is such a deep love for it from Adelaide locals,’ she tells ArtsHub.



But Croall adds the Festival’s recent growth is also thanks to its increased tourist numbers: ‘We had 45,000 visitors come to Adelaide for Fringe in 2023,’ she reveals. ‘That’s a 41% increase on the previous year.



‘These visitors are also staying in Adelaide longer than previously,’ she continues, ‘averaging a six- to seven-night visit, compared to just one or two nights five years ago.’



As well as robust demand from locals and tourists alike, Croall believes the Festival’s strategic investment in the online space has also helped boost sales.

‘In the past few years we have introduced very effective search filters to our online ticketing system, so people could curate their Fringe experience according to things like location and date range, and I think those improvements had a positive impact on sales.’



Finally, Croall says a highly accessible ticket price point never goes astray during economic downtimes.



‘There is clearly no appetite for increased ticket prices at the moment,’ she says. ‘So our affordable ticket price point [average $32] is another critical factor.’



In terms of the Festival’s future growth, Croall is optimistic about 2024, with early ticket sales for the upcoming program up 15% on the same time last year.



‘While we sell most of our tickets much closer to the time of the Festival, as well as during the Festival, these early results indicate sales growth will continue this year,’ she says.

Other fringe festivals powering on

With record results from Adelaide Fringe, you’d be forgiven for thinking that putting the word ‘fringe’ in a festival name is the key to surviving economic downtimes, as audiences look for cheaper ways to maintain their arts connections.

But the bigger picture is not that simple.

Take Perth’s Fringe World – another hugely accessible fringe festival with an impressive profile. Its 2023 sales were down on its pre-COVID results, selling 281,157 tickets in 2023, compared with 414,081 in 2020, and 414,905 in 2019.

Fringe World’s CEO Jo Thomas, who is just three months into her new role, explains these results as part of the inevitable build-back from the COVID years, and as reflective of some “new normal” audience behaviours.

‘I think new working from home patterns impacted our mid-week shows last year, with fewer people around in Perth’s CBD to attend those shows as they normally would,’ Thomas suggests.

That said, Fringe World’s new director is optimistic about the upcoming program, with 2024 pre-sales up 21% on where they were this time last year and 15% up on the same time in 2020 (this was the festival’s last strong year of sales, aided by missing the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by just a few weeks).

‘I can feel the excitement for Fringe coming back,’ Thomas says, but she also echoes Croall’s views that while Fringe audiences are loyal, they are also price sensitive.

‘We work really hard to keep our tickets prices accessible [average price $32], and that’s another very important factor in the current climate.’

Melbourne Fringe is another grassroots program also bouncing back from a particularly painful COVID period. Unlike other Australian fringe festivals, Melbourne Fringe could not stage its usual in-person program for two years in a row, so was essentially online-only in 2020 and 2021.

Festival Director Simon Abrahams explains that while the 2023 box office results have not yet been finalised, the Festival’s most recent attendance numbers were very pleasing.

‘Our overall attendance [paid and non-paid attendees combined] was up 9% in 2023,’ Abrahams tells ArtsHub, adding that while paid attendance will likely be down on 2022 figures, this sales drop is no cause for concern.



‘We won’t achieve the ticket sales highs of the previous year, simply because our 2022 festival was our first year back after two years of pandemic digital Fringe Festivals in Melbourne,’ he explains. ‘It was also our 40th anniversary year, so it was a hugely celebratory, extensive program.



‘So 2023 was never going to reach those sales highs,’ he continues. ‘But the results we have already are in line with 2022’s growth once you take out the one-off aspects of that year’s special program.’

Abrahams adds that while he observes Fringe audiences as being still willing and able to spend on tickets, he has also noticed some changed behaviours that signal an increased appetite for a bargain.



‘Any time we did a special promotion for discounted tickets or a flash sale on tickets, we saw a huge spike in sales,’ he says.



‘And our early sales were also up on previous years, as were our really late sales. So that’s quite an interesting mix of people who were obviously wanting to lock in something to look forward to early, and then others who left it extremely late.’

Major festival also on the upswing

Aside from these fringe festivals, there are some major state arts festivals also enjoying record growth.

Darwin Festival had a fantastic year in 2023, selling 55,255 tickets, which was up 40% on its 2022 sales and set an all-time festival record.

Festival CEO James Gough says this recent growth is reflective of the Festival’s concerted efforts to expand during uncertain times.

‘Given the effects of the pandemic and rising costs, it seems like an odd time for a Festival like ours to go bigger,’ Gough laughs.

‘But in 2023, we decided to take the Festival into two new venues, and that really helped broaden our reach and improve our existing audiences’ overall festival experience.’

Gough reveals that younger audiences and families are also high on the Festival’s growth radar.

‘We are essentially an outdoor festival,’ he explains. ‘So it’s important we have events where whole families can be there and feel like everyone is having a great time. That means everyone from toddlers to their grandparents.

‘I think the way we broadened that kind of buzz around town was key for us last year,’ he adds.

Strategic use of international exclusives

Another festival that went bigger in 2023 was Brisbane Festival – attracting 1.7 million people and selling 205,918 tickets (compared to 1.6 million total attendance and 57,553 tickets sold in 2022).



Interestingly, a big contributor to the Festival’s 2023 tickets sales was its internationally acclaimed, after-dark walk-through experience Lightscape (tickets $28 to $55). This single show accounted for a whopping 70% of the Festival’s total number of tickets sold (160,000 tickets).

In a neat synergy, Perth Festival’s 2023 results show a similar trend, in that one epic show – the Bjork Australian exclusive – was responsible for over half of its box office revenue.

Bjork’s four Cornucopia shows sold 18,661 tickets (priced at $149 to $449) and achieved $4 million in sales, accounting for 56% of Perth Festival’s $7.15 million box office total in 2023.

Perth Festival Executive Director Nathan Bennett believes Bjork’s massive contribution to revenue in 2023 shows that people are still paying the big bucks for shows they know will be special.

‘I think people are potentially spending more cautiously,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘But when they are confident it will be a quality show, they are still willing to pay for that.’

Bjork’s ‘Cornucopia’ shows at Perth Festival in 2023 were record-breaking for the Festival. Photo: Santiago Felipe.

Yet overall, Perth Festival’s 2023 attendance was down on pre-pandemic levels, with a total of 207,128 attendees in 2023 (109,000 tickets sold), compared to 413,087 total attendance and 134,966 tickets sold in 2020 (its last pre-COVID program).

Looking to the future, Bennett believes the Festival is in a very good position, albeit with lowered expectations from last year’s Bjork-related highs, and he says a recently reviewed ticket pricing structure will continue to be an important factor during economically tight times.

‘It often surprises people to learn that our average ticket price is $36,’ he says.

‘In 2023 especially, we were very conscious of the cost of living issue, and so we provided a greater discount between the top priced tickets and the concession priced ticket, on the basis that people at the premium end could do more to help subsidise the cost of our discounted tickets.

‘That structure really worked for us, and … we are continuing to keep our Festival as accessible as we can for those who we know care so deeply about it,’ he concludes.