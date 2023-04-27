When is a traumatised community ready for art?

Site & Situation, initiated by the City of Gold Coast and curated by Swell Sculpture Festival is a forum and workshop series designed to channel critical dialogue around public art.

Scotia Monkivitch, Executive Officer at Creative Recovery Network is one of the speakers, and will present ‘How Public Art Can Help Communities with Disaster Recovery’.

Ahead of the forum, ArtsHub speaks with Monkivitch around the role that art and creativity can play in disaster preparedness and recovery.

Role of arts and culture in disaster management

While we stress the importance of arts and culture, we have to remember that disasters are deeply traumatic, both physically and psychologically.

In an ideal situation, arts and cultural programs, and creative recovery pathways, should be embedded into communities before the disaster strikes.

Monkivitch tells ArtsHub: ‘We’d been advocating for over 10 years now for the role of cultural and the arts in disaster management, planning and policy. If communities and local governments already have a arts and cultural plan in place, then it should be up and running as soon as possible.

‘But when it’s after a disaster, we really need to look at the form of public art we are talking about – whether it’s just a participatory process of art-making, or a permanent public artwork. Something like a sculpture, for example, is going to take time and is not appropriate to put on the table as a first response.’

When thinking about creative recovery, the focus should be on participation and engagement, says Monkivitch. Programs put in place should aim to counter the sense of helplessness and isolation that people may be experiencing.

‘When you go into a fight or flight status, trauma can inhibit you from moving forward or thinking about the future,’ explains Monkivitch. ‘One of the greatest gifts creativity gives is that it can push us beyond the immediacy, where we are frozen by shock. Creative participation is one of those things that is a quick trigger to get us back into the thinking brain.

‘In a physiological sense, the more and quicker we can be creative, the more we’re able to move forward from trauma.’

One recent example of this is a weekly Collage Club run by artist Claudie Frock in Lismore after the devastating floods last year. Having recently visited the Northern Rivers community, Monkivitch says: ‘It’s still such a strong and well-attended program – simple engagement so beautifully set in a space for gentle nurture.’

Duty of care to artists

Disaster recovery should also have collective well-being in mind, including that of the artist who may be running or leading these programs.

Monkivitch cautions: ‘To throw artists into a situation without some sense of duty of care and a framework to support themselves is problematic.

‘Part of the training from Creative Recovery Network and our engagement with local councils is there to support artists to make sure there’s not a big expectation put on them to come in as leaders in this space unless they’re part of a bigger team of collaborators.’

This includes both artists in the community and creatives that may be brought in externally. The end goal is to build the capacity around creative recovery and ensure that programs leave a lasting legacy in the impacted communities.

‘We need to ensure that communities are able to be self-determined in their own processes and have the skills required to make decisions around what they need. That’s a big part of ensuring resilience and recovery is held strongly by that community,’ adds Monkivitch.

‘The more we can support and build the capacity of local artists to be able to work with their communities, the longer the legacy that will hold and the more strength they will retain to be able to grow the relationships that have been built so strongly during the time of a disaster.’

Artists working in these settings should be cared for in the same way as frontline and social workers, where professional supervision and support is vital.

Nurturing art post-disaster

Whether it’s a community workshop or a monument, time, collaboration and nurturing are key considerations.

‘No one remembers trauma in the same way and if you’ve got a piece of work that is framed around trauma, then it’s going to be a trigger for some people… There is a real sense of care that needs to be constructed around such making, with a great deal of consultation and [it should be] as participatory as possible,’ says Monkivitch.

An example is the Strathewen Bushfire Memorial for the ‘Black Saturday’ bushfires in 2009, developed by Arterial Design.

There are also other case studies, such as Hard Place/Good Place, which reveals the stories of young people in the Yarra Ranges impacted by the storm in 2021, and Arts House Melbourne’s annual Refuge program that prompts thinking around disaster response through a creative approach.

Flotilla at Refuge, Arts House. Artist Jen Rae et al. Photo: Bryony + Jackson.

In addition, Creative Recovery Network has created a podcast and conversation series highlighting communities from across Australia who speak about the lived experience of disaster impact and the role of art.

Monkivitch’s talk at Site & Situation will be followed by a workshop with local Gold Coast artists who are interested in working in creative recovery. Topics to be explored include notions of do no harm, different engagement strategies and how this fits with diverse artistic practices.

It will be a call to arms for councils, government bodies and local communities to be thinking about arts and culture in disaster contexts well in advance.

Site & Situation 2023 runs across 9-10 May, 16-17 May and 23-24 May. Each forum and workshop session is hosted by different speakers, including Troy Casey and Amanda Hayman, Directors of Blaklash, Scotia Monkivitch Executive Officer at Creative Recovery Network and artists Judy Watson and Delvene Cockatoo-Collins.