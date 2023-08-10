What’s going on with textiles art?

An interest in textile and fibre art seems to bubble up perennially, not that it ever really disappears. But every now and again, it is drawn into the spotlight usually with a tone of surprise. This is despite the fact that today contemporary artists are working, more than ever, in a multidisciplinary way, and without the outdated perceptions attached to material.

A great example is Julia Gutman’s portrait from recycled clothing that was named winner of the 2023 Archibald Prize in May this year. While we may bow to the idea that J F Archibald (whose bequest funded the inaugural Archibald Prize back in 1921) would never have considered a woman, let alone a textile artist to have scooped this revered prize, there still remained an element of surprise that Gutman’s portrait got across the line in 2023.

It was a confident and bold statement for the medium, and it was echoed also in the choice of an ambitious textile work by Tarryn Gill in the exhibition Portrait23 at the National Portrait Gallery. Gill has also been named this week as a finalist in the The Lester Prize 2023, along with emerging textile artist Alycia Bennett.

Tarryn Gill’s sculptures ofter a fresh approach in ‘Portrait23’ exhibition at National Portrait Gallery. Photo: ArtsHub.

Gutman ticked another box of our times, that of sustainable art-making. Fibre artists have long used natural materials to create a connection to the land and environment and, of course, there is the deep tradition of First Nations artists with weaving, and more recently fashion. But these are also topics very much of our day, as many artists make work about our climate emergency.

When asked where contemporary Australian textiles are heading, curator of the recent exhibition New Exuberance, Meryl Ryan told Art Guide: ‘In textile-based creative practices today, positive and progressive approaches are gaining traction,’ adding that the medium is a great place for cultural generosity and inclusivity, and a platform for the individual to find their voice.

Read: Is the myth of ‘sameness’ unwarranted across the emerging artist landscape?

This is underscored by Spring1883, the Melbourne art fair that opened this week (9-12 August), where a significantly large proportion of exhibiting galleries showed textile-based contemporary artworks. This is exciting for how these artists being pulled into this commercial platform are considered every bit as viable, desirable and marketable as their colleagues. Some of the artists working with contemporary textiles at Spring1883 are Kait James, Henry Jock Walker, Tia Ansell, Erin Mison and Anna Fiedler, among others.

The fair comes just days after the finalists were announced for MAKE – the inaugural design awards presented by the Australian Design Centre (ADC) – with a number of artists working in textile and fibre. Most notable was Liz Williamson, a veteran fibre artist who was presented at the Melbourne Design Fair earlier this year, her work also drawing upon conversations about our environment. This again emphasises the porous blur in who, and what, galleries are choosing to platform now.

Read: Art Fair Review: Spring1883, Hotel Windsor

Julia Robinson. Photo: Courtesy the artist.

And adding to the news of the past weeks – all creating a kind of swell around the medium – Julia Robinson was named recipient of the 2024 South Australian Living Artist Publication.

Indeed, Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) Curator of Contemporary Art, Leigh Robb will write one of the essays for Robinson, alongside her other current curatorial interests for a major forthcoming textiles exhibition at the Gallery.

AGSA has been a constant in approaching textile as “just another medium” within a contemporary art oeuvre, and the Ramsay Prize is a good example of that in the way it profiles and celebrates artists working with textiles in a hybrid and expressive way. This year’s finalists exhibition, still on show, again makes that statement.

Prizes are one thing, but the sector is also seeing the medium explored across a number of really interesting current exhibitions, from the commercial gallery to the museum sector.

Take, for example, the great breadth shared across these shows: the soft sculptures of Kathy Temin in Wall Works at one of Australia’s leading commercial galleries, Anna Schwartz Gallery (May 2023); to Sutr Santati: Then. Now. Next. Stories of India woven in thread at Melbourne Museum, showcasing 75 hand-woven textiles created by contemporary Indian designers; to A Soft Touch, where contemporary artists engage conceptually with the material “softness” of textiles, and is now in its last week at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art (4A), Sydney, to ON-GOING, opening this week at the Australian Tapestry Workshop in Melbourne and pairing off the Swedish design duo Studio Brieditis & Evans in an examination of textile construction, consumer use and functional materiality in an architectural realm.

It feels seemingly endless, our current embrace of this new materiality.

Read: Exhibition review: A Soft Touch, 4A

Cultural connection through material is also turning out to be a great fit for many contemporary artists. An excellent example is the current exhibition at MAMA (Murray Art Museum Albury) by artist Ririn Yaxley. This large-scale installation, Merangkul, which means “embracing” in Bahasa Indonesia, explores connections to place through textiles, felting, natural materials and upcycled objects.

Similarly, Morgan Hogg has also turned to a mash of materials, including tie-dyed cotton, embroidered hessian, crochet blankets and woven pandanus alongside video, to connect with her Kūki Airani/Cook Islands cultural traditions for her installation Aere Mai, Oki Mai… Hold me closely once more under te Marama (2023). It was recently named the winner of the 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging), and is currently showing at Carriageworks.

Morgan Hogg, ‘Aere Mai, Oki Mai… Hold me again once more under te Marama’, 2023, Installation view, 2023 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging), Carriageworks, Sydney. Documentation by Anna Kučera. Image: Supplied.

And, while the following exhibitions have since closed, they are important to this conversation – the aforementioned New Exuberance, curated by Meryl Ryan with with First Nations curator Carly Tarkari Dodd and designer Stephen Goddard for JamFactory in Adelaide (February 2023), and Pliable Planes: Expanded Textiles & Fibre Practices (March 2023), a touring exhibition that reimagines textiles and fibre art through the work of 12 artists, including Sarah Contos, Mikala Dwyer, Janet Fieldhouse, Teelah George, Kate Scardifield and Katie West.

Ryan says of her exhibition, and the reason to spotlight textiles now: ‘The original aim was to focus on the creative work reinvigorating contemporary Australian textile design,’ adding that the exhibition ‘evolved to reflect more broadly on textile-based practices and a vital new optimism. At the heart of this exhibition is a universal and positive story about connection, authenticity and the trace of the hand.’

Given the frequency and energy described across these exhibitions, art fairs and prizes, most would agree with Ryan’s view of ‘a vital new optimism.’ Material hierarchies has long been broken down in the gallery space, but there is a new pep to how diverse the touch points have become for textiles today.