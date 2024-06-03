What the future has in store for Queensland Ballet

Queensland Ballet (QB) is now a step closer to realising its Three Sites: One Vision strategy that to date has seen a revitalised home in the Thomas Dixon Centre in West End, alongside a purpose-built Queensland Ballet Academy at Kelvin Grove. This vision was the brainchild of former Artistic Director, Li Cunxin AO and Executive Director, Dilshani Weerasinghe.

The $17.5 million Queensland Ballet Academy (QBA) at Kelvin Grove State College opened in March 2020 to support world-class training and education facilities for up to 180 students. Featuring six dance studios and first-class education facilities, it is the only dance academy that offers school-age students the ability to undertake academic lessons alongside ballet training. Moreover, there is a natural progression for elite dance students to join QB’s Young Artist program and graduate into the company.

A dream that was 10 years in the making by Cunxin, the redeveloped $100 million Thomas Dixon Centre opened in August 2022 as a world-class ballet centre, with a theatre, six dance studios, production and costume workshops and much more.

Now the company’s third stage of its vision, a dedicated production centre to house its set and costume assets, is about to be realised, after the purchase of land just 200 metres from the Thomas Dixon Centre. Weerasinghe tells ArtsHub: ‘We had owned a site at Yatala that we had planned to develop as a production centre. But the opportunity arose to buy this smaller site on Montague Road allowing us to consolidate our goal of Three Sites: One Vision. We sold the Yatala site and can now afford to refit this new centre, with the surplus going into our Forever Fund.’

Queensland Ballet, rehearsals for ‘Manon.’ Image: Supplied.

Dancing on the same page

Weerasinghe joined QB in 2011 as Development Director, after having spent eight years at the Royal Opera House (ROH) in London in a similar role with the Royal Ballet. She worked with Cunxin when he was appointed as Artistic Director in 2012 and says: ‘It was a ride with Li from the beginning. I’m used to working with artistic directors and the first thing I ask is, “please tell me what’s on your wish list?” Normally they have a few things, but Li had a plethora. He came with huge dreams and ambitions, and a willingness to roll up his sleeves. If the vision is big there’s always a real opportunity to be transformational,’ she adds.

Shared vision – Dilshani Weerasinghe and Li Cunxin. Photo: Supplied.

She became Executive Director in 2015 in a joint leadership role with Cunxin. For eight years, until his retirement at the end of 2023, the pair worked closely together to realise a bold and daring vision for the company. Much of their success can be put down to a clearly remarkable partnership. Often the dual relationship of business and artistic goals can be fraught, but not so with Weerasinghe and Cunxin. Mutual respect and trust formed the basis of a fruitful partnership to drive QB’s vision and goals forward.

Weerasinghe says: ‘Working alongside any artistic director one has to find a natural rhythm and your particular flavours. It was not hard work for Li and I to find our natural rhythm and chemistry. We had an agreement that we were always going to be honest with each other and share whatever we learned, with no surprises. We developed ideas together of achieving great outcomes for the company out of potential opportunities. We then strategised about how to do that.’

She continues: ‘I am proud of the fact that we never had a heated word in the whole time. It was always utterly respectful.’

Cunxin recalls: ‘From 2015 we worked alongside each other as co-leaders of QB and in all those years we enjoyed a mutual respect, working with each other to achieve common goals. Obviously, we had problems to resolve along the way, but we collaborated closely. There were clear divisions in our respective roles but, inevitably, with a dual leadership structure, you do a lot of crossovers. We problem solved together and used each other as sounding boards. Whatever the problems, we overcame them together in the best interests of the company.’

QB’s achievements

Weerasinghe acknowledges how proud she is of what she and Cunxin achieved with the built infrastructure and phenomenal growth in the company’s size and budget. She says it was achieved incrementally. ‘If we had said 10 years ago, “we want to build a $100 million building and a $20 million Academy”, we never would have started that journey, but that is actually what happened. We took just one step at a time and people came on the journey and enabled it. The Board would say, “show us how you’re going to do this”, and we then found those solutions. Then we’d take the next step and so on. I am most proud of how we managed that,’ she says.

Cunxin adds: ‘Dilshani and I achieved a lot together, obviously the physical infrastructure – the Thomas Dixon Centre, the QBA and now the fulfilment of the new production centre. Those are physical things you can see and feel. But I think what is more important is the company’s culture. There is now a more ambitious, can-do culture, that is fostering, nurturing, mentoring and developing young talent. The company has been able to provide a safe, fun and aspirational workplace that truly delivers what we aimed to achieve – making a positive difference to the lives of artists, creatives and also the community and stakeholders. It is the foundation of any physical infrastructure.’

The company has also made a quantum leap in its growth from a small regional company to international recognition today. Cunxin inherited a company of 23 dancers, now there are 60. Employees have grown from 50 to over 200, while the annual $5 million budget has burgeoned to $28 million. ‘I don’t know of any arts company in recent times that can boast of such extraordinary and unprecedented growth,’ he says. ‘And much of it was achieved through donor and sponsor support, while Dilshani was a huge part of the realisation of that vision moving forward.’

Federal funding anomalies

One issue that weighs heavily on both of them is the lack of federal funding for Queensland’s arts companies, noting that the state’s share of federal funding is far from equal. The recent Federal Budget announced a $130 million rescue package for arts training to the group of eight national arts training schools under the ARTS8 umbrella, all based in NSW and Victoria.

‘Queensland did not qualify for any funding, despite the fact that the Queensland Ballet Academy offers a unique training program with a distinct pathway leading to work in the industry’, Cunxin says. They were shocked and dismayed by this decision.

The Francois Klaus Studio in the revitalised Thomas Dixon Centre. Image: Supplied.

Weerasinghe notes: ‘There is immense disappointment that the Federal Government hasn’t recognised the QBA’s contribution through its elite training organisation. It funds eight of those across the country, but not the QBA. Queensland makes up 20% of the population, yet we are the lowest-funded state proportionately, receiving only 2.8% of our total income from the Federal Government in 2022.’

Cunxin adds: ‘I am speechless. To be honest this is not a new thing. I have been advocating and lobbying the Federal Government for 12 years and I have spoken endlessly about the inadequate unfair funding for Queensland-based organisations, especially QB. Why should Queensland taxpayers be short-changed?’ All we are asking for is parity with other companies.’

Legacy and next steps

For Weerasinghe, legacy is of prime importance for the company, hence the establishment of the recent endowment program. She says: ‘The Forever Fund was created last year as a legacy piece for Li. One of my main goals going forward is to build up the capital of the fund, using the interest to support the company. We must ensure we haven’t built something that isn’t sustainable, so the consistent focus on investment in the Forever Fund will forever underpin QB’s ongoing viability.

‘Additionally, I believe we all have a responsibility to think about our future, the future of society. I have a personal passion about youth at risk and when we know our young people are struggling, what is the role we can play? QB is developing some projects in this space, through positive role modelling, to support young people to find their place in the world. There is an opportunity to really engage with young people through creativity. It doesn’t have to be strictly ballet, but I believe that the arts can do this.’

Now in her 13th year at QB, Weerasinghe still has great passion for her job, describing herself as having ‘shiny eyes’. She says: ‘For me, when you have shiny eyes for what you do, you can do anything. As we know, the performing arts is not easy and every day you have different challenges and ups and downs, but if your eyes remain shiny you can face them and move through anything.

‘I feel so privileged to come to work every day and be part of something so vibrant as a living art form with artists and arts workers who want to be here. The overall energy and spirit of being in a ballet company is inspirational every single day. It makes it possible to enable the difficult stuff,’ she says with a broad smile.

She shares with Cunxin this important vision for QB: ‘We will continue to advocate for parity for Queensland and arts in this state, and we will continue to place artists, arts workers, arts students and our wider community at the centre of our every move.’

