What ART SG reveals about Singapore’s booming art scene

Artists, gallerists, curators and collectors convened in Singapore last week (19-21 January) for ART SG, the newest addition to the international art fair circuit. Over the course of one weekend, a record-breaking 43,500 visitors descended upon the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre to take part in Singapore’s new flagship art fair.

The second edition of ART SG featured presentations by 114 galleries from 33 countries and territories, situated within a wider program of large-scale installations, industry talks and film screenings. This year’s fair also coincided with Singapore Art Week, which is now in its 12th year.

‘For me, the biggest step forward this year is the way in which the city has embraced the fair,’ ART SG’s co-Founder, Magnus Renfrew, tells ArtsHub. ‘The level of activity around the fair has ramped up exponentially. There are fantastic museum shows taking place, and there are some great private initiatives, too. We’re really seeing the city put its best foot forward.’

This year, one third of the exhibitors at ART SG hailed from Southeast Asia, testifying to the strong level of activity in the region. Local Singapore-based galleries included FOST Gallery and +39 Art Space, while neighbouring galleries included Bangkok-based Warin Lab Contemporary, Kuala Lumpur-based Wei-Ling Gallery and Hong Kong- and Shanghai-based, Pearl Lam Galleries. Leading blue-chip galleries were also present over the weekend, including international names such as Gagosian, White Cube and Thaddaeus Ropac.

Among the Australian galleries in attendance at ART SG were Sullivan+Strumpf, which presented an expansive selection of works by Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran, Marion Abraham, Dawn Ng and others; STATION Gallery, which presented works by Jon Cattapan, Nadia Hernández, Eugenia Lim, Manuel Ocampo and Reko Rennie; and CHALK HORSE, which staged a group presentation of six artists, including Jasper Knight, Fiona Lowry and Jason Phu.

The case for ART SG

The potential for Singapore to become a leading international art hub continues to grow. Given its prime location in Southeast Asia, the Mandarin- and English-speaking city-state stands today as a convenient entrepôt between the east and the west.

‘We selected Singapore primarily as a location to serve a broader audience of Southeast Asia,’ Renfrew tells ArtsHub. ‘Historically, the collector base in Singapore hasn’t been large enough to sustain an art fair of this scale by itself. So, for us, it’s been centrally important to engage with different constituencies around the region and beyond. Our aspiration is to bring international communities together in Singapore – to introduce them to each other, but to also connect them with the rest of Asia.’

Kade McDonald, CEO of Agency (an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisation) says he considered ART SG an opportunity to reach audiences that would not typically be accessible from his base in Australia. ‘Singapore is a bridge between Asia, Australia and Europe. It’s a central place of business and wealth generation,’ says McDonald.

‘We certainly witnessed a willingness to learn and engage over the weekend,’ he continues, reflecting on Agency’s presentation of works by leading First Nations artists, such as Dr Christian Thompson AO, Dylan Mooney and Eileen Napaltjarri. ‘Positive and intelligent questions from an international audience allowed our First Nations staff [Coby Edgar and Leila Gurruwiwi] to educate and promote narratives both beneath and beyond the works on the wall. It was a big step for us to be able to showcase Indigenous art on a global stage alongside some of the world’s best galleries.’

From an economic perspective, Singapore’s position as one of the world’s leading financial and business centres continues to solidify, making an event like ART SG more viable than ever. With no inheritance tax or capital gains tax, the city is quickly becoming the destination of choice for wealthy individuals to establish and scale their operations.

‘It’s been quite dramatic in terms of the numbers,’ says Renfrew. ‘For example, in 2016, there were 70 family offices in Singapore. Today, there are well over 1000. The entry level for a family office is somewhere between US$20 and $50 million [AU$30.24 and 75.6 million], so these numbers give you a very clear idea of the influx of wealth coming into the city.’

Indeed, many galleries throughout the fair reported healthy sales. Notably, Thaddaeus Ropac sold an Anselm Kiefer painting for AU$1.8 million within the first 48 hours of the fair, while White Cube moved over AU$2.8 million in sales over the course of the weekend. New York- and LA-based gallery albertz benda also reported success, having sold its entire presentation of works by Australian painter Del Kathryn Barton to a single Shanghai-based collector on opening day.

Gallery booth of albertz benda with works by Del Kathryn Barton at ART SG 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Xavier Hufkens, owner and founder of the eponymous Brussels-based gallery, says that he saw ART SG as an ‘essential’ way to enhance his gallery’s connectivity across Southeast Asia while cultivating ‘stronger and deeper connections’ with collectors across the region.

Dawn Zhu, director of Thaddaeus Ropac (Asia), says that, while ART SG is a young fair, it is growing in terms of attendance from collectors across Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan.

Given the city-state’s close proximity to Australia, Singapore’s ascendence as a key cultural and art market hub may present new opportunities for Australian galleries to engage with the region’s booming art scene and to tap into its diverse collector base.

Read: Why Singapore is the new gateway for the Southeast Asian art scene

When asked about his visions for ART SG, Renfrew tells ArtsHub that he hopes to develop the fair alongside the growing market. ‘An art fair can be a focal point for people from the community to congregate. It’s a moment when you can place a spotlight on what’s happening in the city and the region,’ he says.

‘We really feel that Southeast Asia deserves to be thought of in a global context, and that it warrants the attention of the global art world. So we’re passionate about building ART SG to be something that is of commercial significance as well as cultural significance,’ Renfrew concludes.

The third edition of ART SG will take place from 17-19 January 2025 (preview 16 January), at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.