A new report released by The Australian Ballet (TAB) and The Australian Ballet School (ABS) highlights the challenges faced by dancers and dance schools in the post-pandemic era.

In 2023, Patternmakers was commissioned by TAB and ABS to conduct research into participation pathways for Australian dancers, engaging over 500 stakeholders, including dance teachers, studio owners, students and parents of students.

Key findings reveal that the number of professional opportunities offered for dancers in Australia is significantly lacking as compared to the 4000 private dance studios operating in Australia, with around 800,000 students aged up to 18 currently enrolled.

An average group size of 727 people compete for the opportunity to gain full-time training at ABS each year, with around 95 selected. This is further cut down to 64 who make it into TAB, which employs around 80 dancers per year.

The young age at which investment is required for a child who wants to pursue dance professionally is a common burden to parents and caregivers, especially if they reside outside a metropolitan city. Over 70% of parents/caregivers and past/current students reported that working towards a professional dance career is the top motivator when it comes to continuing dance classes after the age of 12.

One respondent from regional NSW said, ‘Dance is so expensive, and we make so many sacrifices so our girls can dance. Travelling to a city, paying for accommodation, taking time off work, for a workshop is just not financially possible. Even though dancing at The Australian Ballet School is my eldest daughter’s “dream”, we just can’t cut back anymore to make it happen.’

Past TAB dancer Ella Havelka recounted how she was lucky enough to be supported by a teacher, ‘who reached out [to a foundation] through friends of friends’ connections’ so that she could move to Melbourne with her mum and pursue a career. ‘It’s ridiculous how expensive it is … ballet shoes are expensive,’ she added.

Promising talent who face financial barriers are reliant on private dance studios to provide support, but with the pressures schools are facing themselves, this is not sustainable or increasingly competitive for students.

Many dance schools are also struggling with enrolments, with 45% reporting lower or significantly lower enrolments in 2023 as compared to 2019. Financial barriers disproportionately impact those from lower economic backgrounds, usually in association with marginalisation, compounded with the issue of the lack of diversity and inclusivity in the sector.

Celebrating diversity and reflecting diversity are different things

While over 50% of the surveyed respondents believe dance in Australia celebrates diversity, the proportion of dancers from diverse backgrounds is significantly under the population benchmarks.

A table provided by Patternmakers’ report shows that in the female dominant (i.e. number of dancers) dance industry, the proportion of male or gender diverse dancers is close to matching the general population (49%) at TAB and ABS, but much lower in private dance schools (6%). When it comes to recruiting and retaining male dancers, private studios are working against stereotypes and stigmas.

Read: Boys can do ballet too

When it comes to First Nations dancers, they make up 2% of the cohorts at private dance schools and only 1% at ABS and TAB, against 3% in the general population.

In this environment, First Nations dancers can feel isolated and discouraged from pursuing the art form professionally. Graduate of ABS and current Head of First Nations Programming at QPAC, Bradley Chatfield, said, ‘First Nations students often end up leaving dance schools because they’re the only one there… What support are they getting? It’s not always a safe environment and schools don’t always know that these students need more support and encouragement.’

The statistics for CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) dancers are more complicated, as the report adopts the definition of CALD as those speaking another language at home (other than English) and those born overseas, estimated to be around 22 to 29% in total. Under this definition, TAB’s proportion of CALD dancers can be brought up to 23% if it includes international dancers, but excluding them, the statistic sits at only 8%. This is much higher at private dance schools with 26%, and still moderately encouraging with 16% at ABS.

The impact of touring regionally

Regional locations are reported to present more barriers to access to dance education, as compared to metropolitan areas. This not only comes in the form of dance schools, but also the opportunity to see professional performances and be inspired by the art form.

Regional tours make the possibility of pursuing a career in dance more “real”. A dance teacher from remote NT shared, ‘The regional tours are of immense importance to regional/remote locations because we don’t get to see dance/ballet performances of such amazing standard… It shows our students that this is what you can achieve – professional dance is something you can aim for.’

Some regional tours of performances are accompanied by masterclasses and workshops, where people can get up close with the dancers and a professional dance company.

The report highlights education and outreach programs to be an important first step, citing TAB and ABS as examples of working with First Nations communities in an engaged and flexible manner.

The report also point to some areas of opportunity for the dance sector, including setting achievable targets for individual organisations, knowledge-sharing, being led by lived experience and addressing financial barriers.

Find the full Participation Pathways for Australian Dancers fact sheet here.

The Australian Ballet School and The Royal Ballet School driving change

A new collaboration project between ABS and London’s Royal Ballet School will aim to elevate the development of dance educators across the sector, addressing some of the obstacles in Australia’s dance industry.

The initiative will deliver a comprehensive teacher training program from The Royal Ballet School to Australia, open to teachers of all experience levels in the vocational or recreational sector. ABS is hosting the five-day intensive in Melbourne, from 29 September to 3 October 2024, including four days of seminars, a roundtable discussion, and a health and wellbeing workshop.

The seminars will be delivered by The Royal Ballet School’s dance training and education specialists, Director of Training and Access Mark Annear and Senior Teacher Training Manager Karen Berry, while workshops will be run by ABS with Artistic Director and Head of School Megan Connelly, Head of Teaching and Learning Lynette Wills, Health and Wellbeing Manager Teagan Lowe, and Artistic Teacher Andrew Murphy.

Bookings for the Inspire Intensive program will open on 29 July.