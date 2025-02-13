News

Valentine’s Day 2025: what a gallery visit can reveal about your date

Visiting a gallery on Valentine's Day can be a fun and interactive activity that offers a gateway into understanding more about your companion.
13 Feb 2025 9:00
ArtsHub
Take your date on a gallery visit for Valentine’s Day 2025. A photo of two women standing side by side with their backs to the camera, looking at a wall of drawings and a hanging mobile.

Gallery dates can be as stimulating or as low-key as you like, and there is usually no time limit, leaving two people undisturbed for some quality time to get to know each other. This means they are perfect spots for that first date or Valentine’s Day special.

Today, art galleries are no longer strictly coded spaces where silent appreciation is the only way to go, but, instead, offer different ways for engagement that can actually be revealing if you want to get to know your companion a bit better. Even if you’re not someone who likes to indulge in shared commentary about a particular artwork, seeing works on display also means that there is something visually intriguing to fill any awkward silences or, at least, make them a little less awkward.

Galleries as a Valentine’s hotspot

Some have dubbed art galleries the ‘ultimate date spot’. They certainly tick many boxes, such as boasting a variety of choice to suit different tastes, offering a stimulating environment, providing an opportunity to share an emotional experience and being affordable (that is, of course, for the many of them that are still free to visit).

The less conventional venue can also signal to a date that you’re inquisitive and open-minded (though don’t make it an opportunity to simply flaunt your knowledge – more on that in the next section). Looking at art can prompt a breadth of conversations that provide insight to a person’s character, worldview and values, because art often reveals something about ourselves and our society. As do our responses to it. How does your date relate to the topic of an artwork, intellectually or emotionally?

Photo: Ryan Stefan, Unsplash.

Even someone’s habits and ways of viewing art can be revealing: do they prefer to soak up an artwork with their eyes, or dive into the exhibition didactics? Do they linger at every artwork, or only stop when something particular catches their eye? How honest are they regarding their feelings and curiosities? Do they voice questions or confusions, or prefer to keep their thoughts to themselves? Art galleries provide a unique setting to have these conversations and observations.

If you’re more activity-orientated, art gallery programming allows you and your companion to get involved, whether that is to craft a little piece of memorabilia of your time together or collectively contribute to an artwork. A visit is also a good segue to other plans, such as dinner or further chats over drinks if the gallery segment goes well.

We’ve seen galleries come up in movies and television shows as the setting for dates time and again, sometimes romantic and, at other times, unsettling. In a piece for Plaster magazine, Elise Bell wrote, “As a metaphor for desire, art galleries couldn’t feel more apt.”

With there are myriad perks of a gallery date, perhaps the downside is that sometimes you learn more about the other person than you’d like…

First, do not set up a gallery date thinking you are going to teach that person everything there is to know about the artists/artworks – preachy is annoying, regardless of how much of an expert you are. Of course, over explaining can also be a sign of nervousness, so make sure it’s a conversation, rather than a one-sided game of ‘did you know?’

Instead, ask fun questions like ‘do you see yourself in any of the artworks?’ or ‘if you could steal one painting, which would it be?’ Don’t lock away your humour in a drawer just because you’re in an art gallery. But also be sure to pick a place or show that fits the vibe.

What do you think these two people are talking about? Art can help us understand ourselves, our society and each other. Photo: Toa Heftiba, Unsplash.

Try not to pick something too avant-garde if this is your first gallery date, unless you both are explicitly into it. The more conceptual or experimental areas of contemporary art can sometimes lock people out, where they either become uninterested, defensive or dismissive.

Don’t attack people for their tastes, but, instead, seek to understand if certain experiences have influenced those preferences. Perhaps their love of a painting is informed by a core memory, or it’s the story behind it that they find touching. And if your tastes don’t align, that’s OK, but it’s the attitude that will help inform the relationship.

Have an idea of the time commitment of an exhibition – don’t try to see three floors in 30 minutes. Do a little bit of planning beforehand and be open to surprise encounters. While entry fees don’t always apply, some popular shows may have timed entry that requires registrations in advance.

Photo-taking is OK, especially when it captures a cute memory, but don’t make it excessive and be aware of your surroundings.

Read: 27 famous kisses in art, ahead of Valentine’s Day

Remember that this is an opportunity to experience something together, even if your interpretations may differ. The best way to get the most out of a gallery date is to be open and authentic.

Valentine’s Day 2025 art event highlights

Check out your state or local gallery websites for additional exhibition programming.

