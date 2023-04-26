Vale Efterpi Soropos

Efterpi Soropos, whose work ranged from lighting design for mainstage theatre productions to carefully designed spaces created to comfort the dying, has died unexpectedly aged 61.

Remembered as kind, generous, inspiring, insightful and talented, Soropos – Effe to her friends – died just before Easter.

She was born in 1962, in the regional NSW town of Moree, the first-born child of Stavros and Evangelia Soropos, who owned and operated a Greek café, the Omega, and later Moree’s first Greek takeaway, Cornelius Gourmet.

At 14, her family relocated to Port Macquarie; two years later, aged 16, Soropos moved to Sydney in order to pursue her dream of studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA).

After being twice rejected, Soropos was eventually accepted and graduated from NIDA in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts in Technical Production and Design.

Thereafter she worked as a lighting designer for many mainstage theatre companies across Australia for over 20 years, and later as a lecturer in design at WAAPA, NIDA and the VCA.

Choreographer and interdisciplinary artist Sandra Parker said of Soropos’ lighting work: ‘She could transform any space into something dynamic and beautiful.’

In 1999 Soropos developed one of the first large public art lighting works in Melbourne, Light Love for the Melbourne Festival.

After returning to Melbourne from WAAPA, Soropos studied her Master of Community Cultural Development at the VCA between 2005 and 2006. This was followed by a four-year artist residency at McCulloch House Supportive and Palliative Care Unit at Monash Health between 2008 and 2012.

It was at this time, inspired by her mother’s death from cancer in 1995, that Soropos’ career took a remarkable new direction.

In the words of arts consultant Jennifer Barry, a friend of over 25 years: ‘She hated that Evangelia’s last days were spent in a fluoro-lit room full of interruptions and loud noises. Effe wanted to fuse her passion for immersive, multisensory design with her desire to provide comfort to people when they needed it most. Nothing could have been more in tune with Effe’s gentle, compassionate soul – blending her enormous heart with technical and artistic skills to alleviate suffering and offer dignity.

‘In 2008, Effe was awarded an Ian Potter Cultural Trust grant to travel to the UK and Holland to conduct research into innovative environments for palliative care. Off the back of this experience, she returned to Melbourne and established a ground-breaking new venture called Human Rooms.

‘Over the next 14 years, Effe created “human rooms” across Australia, expanding her vision beyond palliative care to create rooms for the very old and the very young. She worked with First Nations communities, migrant communities, parents, babies, patients, doctors, nurses, mental health professionals and artists. She understood that no matter age or circumstance, all humans seek peace, joy, safety and beauty,’ Barry wrote in Neos Kosmos.

Describing Human Rooms in a 2022 ABC interview, Soropos said: ‘From the very beginning, I had always known that I needed to discuss with patients, families, staff, and to research environments like hospitals, and then to discuss with people what they would like to change… I’ve become very experienced at understanding and knowing what people like and dislike and what things are going to make people more anxious, and what things are going to make people less anxious.’

Soropos returned to the theatre in 2019 for the first time in a decade to light the Red Stitch production Lamb, but the Humans Rooms project remained her main focus; she also branched out into designing sensory-rich environments for babies in a project called Oompah!

Soropos is survived by her son, Ulysses; her siblings, Martha and George; her nephew, Alexander and her niece, Madeline.

Her funeral service was held on Wednesday 26 April.