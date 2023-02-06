Turning dark days into comedy

In one of the most influential stand-up shows of the era, Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette, the performer explored some of the most harrowing experiences of her life. That show illuminated both the limitations and possibilities of using comedy to convey the impact of trauma and inspired many comedians to create works in this challenging yet potentially rewarding field.

Some of the shows on this year’s fringe festival circuit see performers telling deeply personal stories in a comic setting. Scout Boxall’s Buck Wild, for instance, gives a vivid insight into their life with bipolar disorder. Where their previous work has been mainly character and sketch-based, this show ingeniously uses audiovisual elements and tonal shifts to evoke the bipolar mind.

Nick Capper’s new show Hold Me Closer, Tiny Cancer, which is featured at Perth and Adelaide’s fringe festivals before its Melbourne International Comedy Festival run, is another example of a comic taking a creative left-turn into more personal territory. It sees Capper detail his diagnosis of testicular cancer, time undergoing chemotherapy and eventual return to better health and his beloved stand-up circuit. ‘Usually, I just do real dumb, stupid shows,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘This (one) is about something that’s very brutal and very close to me. There’s still the same stupidity, but there’s also a bit of sadness.’

After a well-received run at Melbourne Fringe, Anna Piper Scott is bringing her Such an Inspiration to Perth, Adelaide and a return season at Melbourne this year. In part, the show relays her harrowing experiences of being abused and gaslit by a former partner, and her time in a mental health facility. She says it’s crucial that comics wanting to explore such fraught territory give themselves time to properly process their experiences before making them part of the art.

‘I don’t think an audience should be the first people you ever tell these things to,’ she explains. ‘They shouldn’t be the only people you’re telling these things to.’

While Boxall’s show deals with ongoing neurodivergence rather than purely past events, they also felt they needed to build up to writing this kind of show: ‘I always knew that Buck Wild was a story I wanted to tell. Initially, I was too early in my comedy career to tell it, because it’s intensely personal and has some pretty heavy content,’ they say.

How a director can help tell a personal story

Not all comedy festival shows have a director, but both Piper Scott and Boxall say their shows benefited from bringing in another creative to bounce ideas off and refine the narrative structure. Piper Scott worked with theatre-maker Neptune Henriksen, and says teaming up with them was immensely helpful. ‘When you’re talking about these really personal, dark experiences, it can be very messy in your mind – things all jumble together and it can be confusing, even for yourself, to parse what happened first, who said what and at what point.’

Anna Piper Scott performing stand-up. Photo: Laura Anne Roberts.

Boxall had been blown away by Michelle Brasier’s Average Bear, itself a personal tale taking in trauma and loss, and brought her in as director. ‘She’s a master of being able to handle an audience’s hearts and being able to sense when you need an escape valve, when some people need comic relief or when people are ready to dive deep into the story,’ they say. ‘She had a lot of insights into how to hold that space, so people are immersed and engaged but not vicariously traumatised.

‘[Writing Buck Wild] was very heavy and intensely personal, and I think it’s really useful to have someone with the critical distance that can say, in a gentle, tactful way, ‘this is too much; you should lean into what’s funny and absurd’.

Read: Fringe benefits: does playing Edinburgh really help your career?

Finding that balance of one of the trickiest elements of writing this kind of show. ‘You’ve got to keep it funny, but you also can’t lie to people,’ Capper says. In his case, there was some hesitancy about doing this show, not least because the writing process involved returning to his journals about the chemotherapy. ‘I’m trying to write funny things about [cancer], but instead I just get memories about how bad it was,’ he recalls.

A stand-up show dealing with personal territory may be challenging to write, but done well, it can play an almost educational role, using the vehicle of comedy to take audiences to unexpected places.

Part of Capper’s motivation for discussing his testicular cancer was spreading the word about the condition. While his podcast Phone Hacks (with Mike Goldstein) is more associated with pranks than profundity, Capper says it has become something of a journal of his life. ‘When I talked about [having cancer] on the podcast, I got a really good reaction,’ he recalls. ‘A lot of people said: “You’re in a somewhat public arena; you should address it. And you got out of it due to an early diagnosis; you should spread the word”.’

Publicity shot for Nick Capper’s ‘Hold Me Closer Tiny Cancer’. Image: Supplied.

Since then, many of the podcast’s listeners have visited their doctor for a checkup and, while nobody has found they have cancer, some people have uncovered other medical problems. ‘They’ll say to me: “I got it early, thanks to you”, so I felt: wow, I’ll have a go doing a stand-up set about it.’

Shining a light on taboo topics

Giving the audience an insight into these experiences can motivate a performer. Boxall was keen not to brush over the bleaker realities of bipolar disorder: ‘It’s important for people to get a little glimpse of what it’s like to essentially live in a manic psychosis. I don’t want to distress people at all, but I think there’s a way of gently doing it that doesn’t shy away from the truth of the experience. If you just say “I have bipolar, and had a rough time” does that teach anyone anything?’

Scout Boxall. Photo: Nick Robertson.

Telling personal stories can also be intensely powerful for others who have gone through those experiences; it can shine a light on taboo topics or subject matter overlooked by the mainstream media.

For Piper Scott, one of the most rewarding things about doing Such an Inspiration has been the potential for other trans people who have lived through abuse to see someone tell their story and be embraced by an audience. ‘People who have had those experiences get to see everyone in the audience react the correct way to an experience, which a lot of the time is almost identical to theirs. For the people who’ve suffered the same trauma I’ve suffered… I may be bringing up some stuff they don’t want to be thinking about in this moment, but in return, I give them the validation they necessarily haven’t been able to get – especially as a lot of people have never, and will never, talk about this experience with someone else.’

Piper Scott introduces her show by addressing the audience directly with a tailored content warning. She believes flagging potentially triggering material is vital, but can come across as stale and clinical, and says a vaguely worded warning can actually heighten an audience member’s anxiety about when the triggering material will come up and how it will be discussed.

She wanted a content warning that puts the audience, rather than herself, first. ‘I found that if I tell an audience: “I’ll look after you, you’ll be safe – any dark place I take you to, I’ll bring you back from” they stop worrying if I’m OK enough to tell them,’ she explains. ‘There’s an implicit promise that I couldn’t look after you if I weren’t in a good place. Nobody worries whether the paramedic is bleeding, you know?’

The protective instinct

Another challenge with material focused on a comic’s own dark days is that if the show catches on, they’ll need to live with the work for some time. ‘It’s a real challenge doing autobiographical stuff because, when you first write it, you think it’s so raw,’ says Boxall. ‘Then, when you do the show as many times as a festival demands, it’s important that you remain engaged in your material and that it doesn’t turn into a rote story. That’s a protective instinct you can develop.’

Read: Stand Up! grants honour memory and promise of comedian Eurydice Dixon

It’s perhaps instructive of the emotional demands of these kind of shows that both Piper Scott and Boxall have switched gears to lighter fare with their new shows. Boxall describes their new MICF show as a ‘massive departure’, being more of a pared-back stand-up show. Piper Scott will do a run of her fully improvised show, Is This Anything?, and says it’s a nice change of pace from Such an Inspiration, where she is intensely invested in the audience’s well-being with each performance. ‘It’s like doing a high-wire act, and then doing a fun little clown thing,’ she says of the two different shows. ‘Now, I can feel like both parts of the circus.’